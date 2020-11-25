Background

Based in Houston, Texas, Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) is a leading player in the market for infrastructure-related construction services with expected 2020 revenues of $11.2B and a strong focus on the utility, pipeline, energy, and communications service industries.

The Electric Power segment is expected to account for $7.75B or 70% of 2020 revenues, including communications infrastructure within the Electric Power segment and 30% of revenues in the Pipeline and Industrial Infrastructure Services segment. Backlog is split roughly 70% for Electric Power and 30% for Pipeline and Industrial. PWR completes its projects under fixed price (40% of YTD revenues), unit price (36% of YTD revenues), and cost-plus contracts (24% of YTD revenues). According to the PWR company presentation, the Electric Power industry is expected to spend over $70B/year on transmission and distribution through at least 2022, the communications industry needs ~$130-$150B in investment over the next five years to advance broadband and 5G initiatives, and the energy industry is expected to spend over $20B/year on pipeline maintenance the next few years. Utility capex budgets are accelerating as spending is expected to rise by 18% in the 3-year over 3-year period ending 2022 compared to the 5% growth seen over the preceding 3-year over 3-year period ending 2021. Importantly, the capex is concentrated in the areas in which PWR excels, i.e., electric transmission/distribution and gas distribution as spending on electric generation is expected to fall by 31% for the 2-year period ending 2022. Annual spending is expected to grow 5-10% CAGR per year. One of the improvements in the PWR business model in recent years is that not only are electric and gas utility infrastructure investments large and rising, but also that there is greater percentage of recurring revenue (~90% per 2020 guidance) as relationships between PWR and utilities become more collaborative and as utilities outsource more of their workload to firms such as PWR. For example, PWR announced in June (link to press release) that its 50/50 JV in LUMA was selected by the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) to perform the O&M for the Puerto Rico electric transmission and distribution system for which it will receive a fixed services fee of $60m, $70m, $90m, $100m, for 2020-2023, then $105mm for 2024 to 2035 escalating at the US CPI plus incentive fees of 20% of the fixed fee each year and escalating at the US CPI. PWR will receive 50% of the revenue in accordance with its 50% stake in LUMA. In addition, the PREPA capex spending of $1.8B/year on T&D for substation upgrades, undergrounding of O/H lines, etc. for which PWR will be well positioned. Moreover, as utility workforces are aging, outsourcing by utilities are expected to increase by more than 50% over the next five years. Master services agreements (MSAs) account for ~50% of total revenue and two-thirds of revenue comes from repair, replacement, upgrades and ~35% from new construction. Approximately 60% of revenue is based on cost plus or unit price arrangements with 40% on fixed price contracts, which lowers the risk profile vs other companies in engineering and construction. Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and EPS have grown at 8%, 14%, 26% CAGR, respectively, from 2015 to 2020. One of PWR's competitive advantages is its training, including its Northwest Lineman College program with campuses in Texas, Idaho, Florida with a new facility being planned in North Carolina and another in Puerto Rico as part of the Luma Energy JV to operate and modernize the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority T&D system. It has also added training for installation and maintenance in gas distribution and communications facilities.

Electricity Infrastructure Market

The size of the electricity market for grid upgrades, improvements, and capacity expansions is enormous. For example, 47 states plus the District of Columbia engaged in grid mod activities in 1Q20 (US Electric Grid Is Rebuilt for Uncertainty). To support the US transition to clean energy, $90B in transmission investment is needed by 2030, and the American Society of Civil Engineers estimate a $35B shortfall in transmission and a $100B shortfall in distribution (Clean Energy Market Shift and Politics Push U.S. Grid Expansion). The House Select Committee on Climate Crisis issued a draft report in July showing that a national high voltage direct current transmission backbone could enable the US to generate up to 80% of its power from zero carbon sources and save consumers $47B. (see prior link). Lack of transmission capacity resulted in the withdrawal of 40,000 MW of proposed wind and solar projects in MISO, according to John Moore, director of Natural Resources Defense Council's Sustainable FERC project (see also prior link). According to the Edison Electric Institute, EEI member companies invested $22B in transmission infrastructure in 2017 and was expected at that time to invest approximately $22B/year through 2021 to make it more efficient, dynamic, and secure. (EEI article on Transmission Investment) This projection now looks quite low based on more recent estimates that PWR references in its investor presentation (PWR Investor Pres). For example, Pacific Gas and Electric (PCG) alone estimates it will spend ~$40B on transmission hardening between 2020 and 2024 and just five leading utilities are expected to average ~$30B/year alone on grid modernization efforts.

Total capital spending by utilities in 2019 was $136B according to EEI with about $87B of that on electric transmission ($26B), electric distribution ($39B), and natural gas distribution ($22B). Of this $87B, PWR estimates that its total addressable market is about three-fourths of that or $61B. Just five leading utilities - American Electric Power (AEP), Duke Energy (DUK), FirstEnergy (FE), NextEra Energy (NEE), and PCG are expected to spend ~$150B over the next 5 years on grid modernization initiatives, and Duke Energy is expected to spend another $70B during the 2025-2029 time period.

In addition to the rising spending for grid modernization, the average utility industry employee is estimated to be over 50 years old (link to US Department of Labor), 45% of the electric utility workforce is expected to retire by 2024 or about 9%/year, and 70% of energy distribution and transmission companies are finding it difficult to find and hire qualified workers (link to US Energy and Employment Report). These statistics all point to rising outsourcing trends by utilities for which PWR is very well positioned.

How Will the Fall in the Price of Renewable Energy Impact the Electricity Infrastructure Market?

The conventional view is simply that there will be strong demand for upgrades to transmission and distribution systems due to the age of these systems as well as the need for hardening, especially in storm-prone areas, fire-prone areas, and areas where there is substantial investment in utility scale renewable energy systems. However, there are studies and analyses coming out that suggest that, despite remarkable drops in cost, renewable energy costs are set to fall even further. One study that caught our attention was published by the think tank, RethinkX (Rethinking Energy 2020-2030). In their analysis, RethinkX projects that, while the cost of solar energy has fallen by 80% since 2010, the cost is expected to fall another 70% by 2030. The cost of wind energy has dropped 45% since 2010 and is predicted to drop another 40% by 2030. Lithium ion batteries have fallen by 90% since 2010 and are expected to fall another 80% by 2030.

Further, RethinkX predicts that, by 2030, solar energy plus battery storage will be cheaper than natural gas fired generation plus transmission of the power. To combat the lack of capacity value, RethinkX suggests that a solar or wind plus battery storage electric system would require 3-5x the load plus 40-90 hours of battery storage. Because costs are projected to fall substantially, even with installing 3-5x the load, on a per kWh basis, system energy costs would still only be in the 4-6c/kWh range, and by 2030, transmission costs alone are expected to rise to 6c/kWh.

RethinkX goes on to predict that generating assets such as coal, nuclear, natural gas - in sum, all non-renewable generation would no longer make economic sense as an investment. Furthermore, they forecast entire electric system in California could be converted to 100% renewable for ~$115B by 2030, Texas could be 100% renewable for $197B by 2030, and New England, even with its colder and cloudier climate, could be converted to 100% renewable for $91B by the end of the decade.

These bold predictions on falling costs raise the question of whether transmission investment could also become a stranded asset threatening longer run prospects for a company such as PWR which has substantial revenues from grid modernization projects. In trying to determine an answer to this question, I spoke with several industry experts as well as analysts that cover the electric power industry. One of the experts I spoke with, Mr. Bob Hoffman of Energy Dynamix, a power engineering consulting firm, is a strong advocate for transitioning energy to renewable energy and lowering GHG emissions. He says he agrees with the RethinkX argument that the rapidly declining costs in renewable energy, much like in the information technology, are likely to be disruptive. Nonetheless, there are significant costs as in trying to transition all the way to an electric system that is 100% renewable. No doubt many investors are familiar with the issues of grid instability and wholesale energy market price volatility as energy and electric capacity struggle to meet real time demand of utility systems. For example, on August 14-15 of this year, Mr. Hoffman points out that prices on the California Independent System Operator reached ~$1,000/MWh for a few hours and hovered in the mid $100s most of the time on those days. On the physical side, Mr. Hoffman points out that "for a grid and utility network to function, there needs to be dynamic (real time) balancing and ability for power resources to react to maintain system voltage, frequency, and reactive power (VARS)." Without this capability, there is the risk of system collapse and blackouts. Consequently, there need to be natural gas peaking plants and combined cycle units to spin at minimum load to maintain grid system integrity. Distributed solar and battery resources "need to integrate into a common controlled network that can automatically balance." As far as demand from gas fired resources, Mr. Hoffman expected that it is only needed a few hours of the day (4pm-9pm) to provide ramping capacity as solar energy falls off.

I also spoke with an ex-utility executive who said that the topic of 100% renewables has received a lot of attention at the senior management level. He broadly supports the views expressed by Mr. Hoffman but takes it a little further. He believes it is possible but not easy to accomplish. Similar, to Mr. Hoffman, the grid needs capacity, but renewables do not provide much in the way of capacity value. Consequently, storage is key. To support the grid, there would need to be massive amounts of storage to provide grid regulation and ramping. The other issue is that renewables are best where there are no people which will require more, not less, transmission.

Another issue which was not addressed in the RethinkX analysis is the degradation associated with lithium ion. Like issues with cell phones, lithium ion batteries can degrade significantly if it is ramped up and down several times a day (link to article). There are also safety issues with lithium ion as evidenced by an explosion back in April 2019 at the McMicken storage facility operated by Arizona Public Service (link to article). Nonetheless, we continue to believe that, with the expectation of rapidly falling costs in batteries (link to article) with costs expected to drop over one-third by 2023 to ~$100/kWh, and forecasts of the storage market expanding by over 700% in just the next five years (per Wood Mackenzie and U.S. Energy Storage Monitor). Wood Mackenzie forecasts that utility scale storage to grow faster than behind the meter storage, which would require more capex to interconnect to the utility grid, a positive for firms such as PWR. The dollar value of the US Energy Storage market is forecast to grow from $1.5B in 2020, to $7.0B in 2025 with the 83% from utility scale projects according to the Wood Mackenzie US Energy Storage Monitor 3Q20 report (U.S. Energy Storage Monitor) and during which total US storage is forecast to grow from 1.2GW in 2020 to 7GW in 2025.

The bottom line: An integrated electricity grid will be required for the foreseeable future. Densely populated cities with high rise apartment buildings and dense commercial areas would be unlikely to install enough rooftop solar to provide the energy and capacity needs for the foreseeable future. In addition, spending to interconnect utility scale renewables in the future seems likely to accelerate.

Communications Infrastructure Services Market: $130-$150B

An emerging opportunity for PWR is to participate in the buildout of communications infrastructure which PWR, citing a Deloitte 2017 study, estimates as $130-150B over the 2017-2024 time frame. As many investors already understand, N. American data usage has been rising rapidly from 10 GB/subscriber in 2018. The company estimates GB/subscriber should rise to 56. The IoT Global Connections should nearly triple from 9B in 2018, to 25B by 2025 and US 5G connections should rise from ~20mm in 2020 or <10% share, to over 200mm connections by 2025 and >50% share. To facilitate this demand for data, IoT connections, and 5G adoption, will require increased density of small cells. The wireless carriers are likely to need to rely on small cell deployment in building out a 5G network. Such small cell deployment will require wireless carriers to co-locate 5G antennae at the top of electric distribution power poles. The extra weight will require accelerated replacement of older poles with taller and more robust poles to allow clearance between 5G antenna and power lines. Because of the specialized training in handling power lines, PWR is well positioned to make the pole replacements, not telecom workers.

Impressive Growth in the Backlog

According to PWR's most recent earnings release, US utility capex amounted to $136B in 2019, of which a little less than half or $61B comprises their core addressable market. Out of this, they estimated a 2019 market share of 13% or about $8B.

Total backlog grew by 8% sequentially and 13.1% y/y, to a record $15.1B. Total backlog in the Electric Power segment was up 25% y/y and 11% sequentially, to $10.8B. Recent storm events such as a record 2020 hurricane season as well as wildfires in the western US have called attention for the need for improvements in the electricity grid to make them safer from potential disruptions from weather events and natural disasters. Electric power awards in the quarter were approximately $3.2B, for a book to bill at 1.5x.

Balance Sheet is in Excellent Shape

PWR investment grade credit ratings of Baa3 from Moody's and BBB- from S&P in connection with the pricing of its $1.0B senior note offering in September of this year. PWR ended 3Q20 with Debt/EBITDA of just 1.3x as defined under its credit facility and total liquidity of $2.2B. With low double-digit growth in EBITDA consensus forecasts for the next few years, the balance sheet is expected to strengthen further.

Valuation

PWR is trading at the higher end of its valuation range for the last five years. Average P/E based on NTM estimated EPS is 12.9x, with a low of 6.5x and a high of 18.7x. Based on the close of November 18, PWR is trading at 16.4x. The multiple has expanded by 1.8x over the last two months. PWR's EV/EBITDA ratio has expanded by 1.7x over the last two months and has a range of 7.1-9.9x over the last five years and is now at 9.8x. PWR's relative NTM PE vs the S&P500 is at 0.74x with a range of 0.44x to 1.04x over the last five years. Over the last five years, PWR's average relative NTM P/E is ~0.7x. PWR's relative NTM P/E was above 0.7x over 2016, 2017, and about ½ of 2018 and traded below 0.7x most of the time since then until climbing back above 0.7x over the last ~ 5 weeks. PWR's absolute P/E is elevated relative to the 5-year average, which performance is not unlike the broader market average. On a relative basis, PWR's P/E FY1 is slightly below the 5-year average despite consensus EPS growth prospects being in the ~15% the next few years. Consensus EPS estimates show growth of 16.7%, 12.6%, 14%, 24% per Factset for to $4.20, $4.73, $5.39, $6.68 for 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, respectively. Our confidence in 2023 and 2024 is low as there are just two estimates for 2023 and one published estimate for 2024.

The key question is whether a higher valuation is warranted and sustainable. We believe that the answer is yes. The reason is that recurring business has grown from 78% in 2016 to ~90%+ today and that larger projects on average are a much smaller portion of the total business. The base business has grown at ~10% CAGR since 2015. What is open for debate is what the "right" multiple is. Since PWR trades at only ~ ¾ of the market multiple but has EPS growth outlook in the mid-teens which is roughly 2x-3x the expected long term growth rate of the market, we believe that there is room for the PWR multiple to expand towards at least a market multiple.

Risks

Cyclicality: Although the aging utility workforce and utility spending on grid replacement/hardening of T&D assets, growth in utility-grade renewables are expected to continue to accelerate thereby providing tailwinds for increased outsourcing, contracting, and master services agreements, the industry does experience some cyclicality in spending from time to time which could be a negative for the EPS growth outlook. Should residential and small commercial level renewable energy generation and storage costs fall even more rapidly than forecast, grid hardening, and modernization could potentially be negatively impacted. The offset to this risk as we mentioned in the body of this article is that power engineers continue to be of the view that disconnecting and isolating from the grid is unlikely among the overwhelming majority of consumers and that gas fired capacity is likely to be necessary for the foreseeable future to provide capacity, reactive power, system frequency support, voltage support, and help maintain system integrity.

Weather: Inclement weather can lead to delays for long term project completions, but storm related outages can also be a positive due to extra high-margin power restoration work.

Project delays and cancellations: Backlogs, while rising, can experience declines from project cancellations or delays.

M&A: The company makes acquisitions of other specialty contractor companies which can result in integration risks, employee retention, and employee motivational risks that accompany such acquisitions.

Valuation: While the company currently trades at a discount to the broader market based on record backlogs and expectations for EPS growth to be much stronger than the broader market, should its base business, maintenance business, or backlog shrink significantly there could be a downside to the EPS growth outlook which could negatively impact valuation.

