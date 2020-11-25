The One Group has many restaurants inside hotels, and this type of venue will continue to see reduced foot traffic.

The One Group (NASDAQ:STKS) is a hospitality company that operates a few different restaurant chains with locations all over the world. The One Group’s main brands are STK, which is a chain that serves a variety of different steaks, and Kona Grill, which is an American casual dining chain.

(The One Group Market Chart - Google, 2020)

The stock has almost quadrupled since March lows, and we believe this rally is partly due to the optimism of a re-opened economy. We also believe that the stock will face more trouble and are bearish in the short run, as the business is dependent on several macroeconomic factors as well as the success of traditional hotel chains.

The One Group operates many restaurants that are situated in hotels, casinos, and other venues, which could be detrimental in the short and long run

(The One Group Investor Presentation, 2020)

The One Group has many restaurants inside partnering hotels and many of these venues are used to seeing constant flow from travellers. However, the pandemic has had a material effect on foot traffic, therefore resulting in less opportunity for restaurants to serve hotel guests. We believe that this trend will continue to affect The One Group’s revenue in the short and long term. Currently, the coronavirus is breaking daily case records and according to a recent survey, “65% of Americans are unlikely to travel for Spring Break" (Butler, 2020). Moreover, Only “8% expect to travel for business within the next 6 months" (Butler, 2020).

Individuals and groups that opt to travel in the short term may be more comfortable staying in private AirBnB rooms or with friends and family compared to hotels, given that hotels are a venue with naturally more human interaction. Moreover, traditionally, business travellers only stay in hotels as companies will pay for these expenses. This is a large source of revenue for many large hotel chains, but this sales figure may decrease in the long run given changes in corporate culture. Many tech giants have recently announced flexible plans that allow employees to work at home temporarily or even permanently. The result is fewer in-person conferences and business travel in general.

The company has produced mediocre operating income figures over many quarters, and this won’t help pay for its liabilities

(Koyfin, 2020)

The company has posted very small operating income figures over the past eight quarters, and there is no sign of growth at all. Interest expenses have risen to more than $1M per quarter, which means that during non-peak periods, the company can barely cover its interest expenses from operating income. Moreover, although revenue has been growing, this does not automatically lead to profit.

(Koyfin, 2020)

Net income has been negative for the past three quarters and the performance has been sub-par for the last eight quarters, with the exception of one quarter.

(The One Group 10-Q, 2020)

The company has $26M in total current liabilities. Although the company has $26M in cash, the opportunity cost of paying off expenses is quite high for the company, as one of its goals is to open 3-5 STK restaurants every year (The One Group Investor Presentation, 2020). The company also hopes to grow its hospitality segment at a rate of 1-2 agreements per year.

The company has $45M in long-term debt and $18M in loan obligations, which further adds to the notion that liabilities may slow down the company’s growth plans in the long run.

The operating lease liabilities account totals $99.8M which would not be that important if the company’s contracts were flexible, however, the company “occup[ies] most of our restaurants and some of our food and beverage hospitality services locations under long-term non-cancelable leases under which we may remain obligated to perform even if we close operations" (The One Group 10-K, 2020)

This is concerning because COVID-19 has potentially changed the permanent attractiveness and effectiveness of a specific restaurant’s operations based on its location. Therefore, if The One Group started realizing that its restaurants are performing poorly relatively to pre-COVID, these liabilities will not be erased despite closures. Best-case scenario, the company will negotiate an exit fee, but this costs time and money that could otherwise be used to open new restaurants.

The company faces intense competition and several other macroeconomic factors

The restaurant industry is known for low margins. We believe that a pending recession will increase competition even more, as even competing restaurants may look to capture business by offering promotional prices. This will either cause The One Group’s restaurants to lose business, or force the company to create initiatives of its own that result in lower margins. Moreover, there is no shortage of other steak chains that offer similar products of similar quality. We believe that the rise of indirect competition during the pandemic, such as in-home meal kit deliveries and fast-casual dining options, are eating away at The One Group’s market share.

The company also faces several macroeconomic factors that could cause revenues to drop in the short term. Any unexpected changes in commodity prices in different countries would affect total expenses. To a degree, we have already seen a dramatic shift in commodity prices, as the coronavirus caused meat prices to skyrocket. Furthermore, “38% of the company’s employees earn lower than the respective country’s minimum wage" (The One Group 10-K, 2020), and we believe that any changes in this figure will greatly harm the company’s margins in the long-run. Given that U.S. president Joe Biden wants a $15 minimum wage, the enaction of a new wage law might come sooner than later.

The One Group is trading at a discount according to key ratios

Despite all risks, the company trades at a 0.63x P/S ratio and has a P/E ratio below 10. For a company that has aspirations to grow at a fast rate every year, these ratios are quite underwhelming. The company may also end up seeing long-term benefits from its restaurants situated in hotels if travel and business trends return to pre-COVID levels.

In summation, we believe that there is little value with The One Group. A dividend is out of the question for a long time, and liabilities will continue to hold down the company’s growth opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.