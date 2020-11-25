The global cord blood industry is expected to grow by a CAGR of 11.9% from 2016 to 2025, & Asia Pacific (with its EM) will see the highest CAGR.

Global Cord Blood Corp.: Market Leader with More Net Cash Than the Market Cap

Global Cord Blood Corp. (CO) is a very cheap stock with a very attractive valuation, being a market leader in providing cord blood service in China. It's unique in the fact that most of its revenues come in the form of "deferred revenues" over the stretch of an 18-year period from its many subscribers, as per accrual accounting principles and US-GAAP guidelines. This creates a lot of cash on the company's B/S, which currently is more than the CO's entire market cap - creating a negative enterprise value "EV" in the process. This cash is used to cover various expenses associated with the storage of the cord blood from R&D, SGA and other capital deployment schemes. It is further used inorganically to expand to new geographies and gain access to more newborn populations, through either acquiring licenses in China or equity-based investment. This use of cash for their business is nominal compared to the huge chunk of net cash present on the books [168% of the current stock price]; essentially you would be acquiring the underlying operating business for free.

September Quarterly Results: Encouraging Subscriber Growth Numbers

Global Cord Blood Corp. had a mixed 2Q ended September, with some ongoing impact from COVID-19 on consumer sentiment and spending. CO was able to recruit new subscribers of 17,643, and this led to total accumulated subscribers of 867,180. The new subscriber growth was positive, and consistent with recent trends and our expectations. The total accumulated subscriber base increased by 10% for 1H2020, versus 2019. At the current run-rate the company is on good footing to reach annual subscriber growth targets, which is an encouraging sign. Net cash from operating activities over the three-month period increased by $25.7 million [5% of the market cap], and over the 1H2020 it increased by $40.5 million [8% of the market cap].

Emerging Markets and Chinese stocks are starting to do better, and CO has been a relative underperformer since the beginning of the year. We think the stock will pick-up and show material gains as markets start to look increasingly beyond COVID-19. Indeed, the Shanghai Composite Index being +27% YTD is among the best performing markets in the world. This should provide strong tailwinds for CO's stock to rebound, especially in light of its current "deep value" metrics.

Net income increased by 9.2% YoY as a result of an increase in fair value of primarily equity securities ["mark-to-market gains"], due to the sharp stock market performance in the US and globally. They also had dividend income and efficient cost-control which provided a boost to margins to go with mark-to-market gains.

Source: CO Second Quarter Results

These factors helped offset declines in quarterly revenues [-8.9% YoY], gross profit [-9.1% YoY], and operating income [-3.5% YoY] for the three months ended September. Thus, diluted EPS was $0.16 versus $0.15 for the three months ended September YoY in a tougher operating environment.

"We successfully managed to recruit 17,643 new subscribers in the second quarter, keeping us on track to meet our annual target despite challenges associated with COVID-19, a downward trend in newborns and an overall cautious consumer environment"

Ms. Ting Zheng, Chief Executive Officer of CO

Conference Call

We were present on the CO conference call and they had some important information to provide to shareholders regarding (1) new subscriber breakdown by region (2) current margin sustainability looking forward:

When it comes to subscriber breakdown by region: 69% of the new subscribers this quarter [ended September] came from Guangdong, 20% came from Zhejiang, Beijing was the rest.

Source: Investor Presentation

CO is the market leader with 3 licenses, and a fourth minority stake, out of the total 7 cord blood banking licenses in China. They currently have access to 47% of the newborn population.

In regard to our margins and their sustainability, there is a lingering effect from the pandemic affecting access to clients, there is a falling number of births in regions ... Management will continue the ongoing crusade to increase cost effectiveness and efficiency. Start the hiring and marketing engines once again.

China's one license per region cord blood policy is being reviewed by the government currently as part of its ongoing five-year renewal policy and procedures; we expect CO's licenses to be renewed at the end of this 2020 calendar year. If something comes up CO will be prompt to send out a Press Release informing shareholders.

Net Cash Greater than Market Cap

CO is a company with net cash of $6.95/share or 168% of the current stock price. With ample net cash and deferred revenues, it is a very cheap stock with more cash on the B/S than its entire market cap. The stock is at $4.13 per share right now, and with $6.95 net cash per share, one is acquiring the company for a huge bargain to what it's currently trading for. You are essentially acquiring the company for a discount, or the underlying operating business for free.

High Free Cash Flow

Because of high deferred revenue from subscriber fees paid in advance and on account of their revenue model, CO's FCF yield for FY03/2021 (taking into account our estimates for the next 6 months ended March) is 24.9%, which remains very high. For FY22e, we have projected a FCF yield of 26.6%. CO has a P/E of 6.9x and tangible P/B of 0.7x on FY21e.

Valuations and Price Target: 45% Upside

Source: Bloomberg Terminal; CO 5-year chart

We have set a target price of $6.00, representing 45% upside (do note: this price is at a discount to net cash, so is still a conservative target). This target price represents approximately 10x our FY 03/2021 EPS estimate of $0.61. This 10x P/E is approximately in-line with other Hang Seng and mainland Chinese markets, as well as other global Emerging Markets.

With a more intermediate (2-3 year horizon), we believe CO is actually worth around $11.65. We arrived at this target by subtracting (after-tax) interest income from net income and dividing this by the number of average shares to arrive at a $0.52 EPS. This $0.52 represents the earnings of the underlying operating business, excluding any benefits of the large net cash position. Multiplying the EPS number with a conservative P/E estimate of 10x (in line with the Hang Seng and mainland China indices), we arrived at a $5.20 value for the business. When adding in net cash per share of $6.44, we get a long-term price target for CO of $11.64, which reflects the value of the cash and the business.

We see strong cash, continuing subscriber counts increases, and market recovery to normalizing levels as catalysts for reaching this price target. Even though there might be slower growth in the short term to acquire subscribers, the company will pull through this recovery and atypical FY21 to deliver capital gains in the medium term. The Chinese economy is opening up at a rapid rate - quicker than other countries are - and this will help families to restart family planning, therein the conception of more babies, which will increase stem cell storage requirements from CO.

We value CO using a 9.7x P/E, an FCF Yield of 16.8%, and an EV/EBITDA -1.8 on FY21e - arriving at a target price of $6.00. This target price implies an upside potential of 54% from the current stock price. Because of the strong track record of consistently meeting subscriber goals and discounted valuations; we have a lot of confidence in the $6.00 price target for CO, and we believe it justifies our projections.

What is Cord Blood Banking?

Cord blood (short for umbilical cord blood) is the blood that remains in the umbilical cord and placenta post-delivery. Cord blood is a rich source of stem cells, and these cells boost the immunity system for the mother and baby during labor. During birth, parents have the option of extracting stem cells for preservation, referred to as cord blood banking, for future medical use against disease and life-threatening illness. The collection of cord blood for the banking process happens when a child is born via the umbilical cord. Because of the long-standing one-child only policy in China, parents are very protective of their only child, and this service is being used to ensure that the child is healthy throughout his/her lifetime. What CO does is that it preserves the stem cells in medically prescribed conditions until the child reaches adulthood. The procedure is shown below:

Source: Investor Presentation

Currently, the FDA has approved the use of cord blood for the treatment of 80 diseases. Cord blood treatments have been performed more than 35,000 times. The global cord blood banking market was valued at $29.7 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% up till 2025. The use of stem cells for treating genetic disease has been a large factor in fueling this trend. China, on an encouraging note, is set to witness high secular growth in the industry, as shown below.

Source: GrandViewResearch

Catalysts

Continually Meeting Subscriber Targets

Consistently meeting subscriber goals will bolster investor confidence and will lead to positive traction in the stock price.

Failure to Make Changes to "One-Child Policy" Law

China has tried to make changes to "One-Child Policy" law, but this has failed to materialize as of yet. This is seen as negative for the economy because of displacements in labor workforce and skewed population pyramids, but is seen as a positive for CO. This is because a second child means that it may be easier for a family to retrieve a stem cell transplant from him/her, making CO's services less of a requirement.

Expansion via Acquisition

With its high reserves of cash, acquisitions can be its key focus of attention now, especially with the government also planning on handing out licenses this year to run cord blood banks. Their excess cash acts as a "moat" for the business. The company has a 24% equity interest in Qilu which operates in the Shandong province, and another 90% owned stake in Lukou in the Zhejiang province.

Recession-Resistant

The company is recession-resistant. Fertility rate is not subject to major fluctuations with changes in the economy, although we can make rare exceptions, such as the case for COVID-19 which has had major health implications. CO shouldn't be too prone to cyclical changes looking forward.

Market Share

Given the long and premier history of CO beginning in 2003, the company has made themselves known to be a market leader in the cord blood banking service business. Out of the total market size of annual newborns coming to 5 million, CO operates a sizable market portion of 2 million, giving it another "moat" to work from.

Risks

Relaxation of the One-Child Policy

The One-Child Policy could materially adversely affect CO's subscriber base. If there is only one child present in the family, it would be difficult to obtain matching stem cells if such a child would need a transplant. The child could then seek cord blood bank services for cord blood units. If the one-child rule relaxes, and a family is allowed to have more than one child, then the chances of acquiring matching stems cells from the sibling increase, and the family may choose to relinquish their subscription to CO's services. We see this as the biggest foreseeable risk factor.

To stay ahead, the company should look to stay in line and above China's rapidly changing and fairly stringent laws and regulatory environments. It should be prepared to overcome any financial and operational restraints that PRC might subject upon their business.

Covid-19

This can have a negative impact on the economy and on quarterly results going forward. Financials can be materially adversely affected, and their main source of revenues - subscriber fees - could take a hit. Factors like subscriber count, family planning schedules, processing fees are all contingent areas of concern.

Macro Factors

Any downticks in the economy, diminishing of disposable incomes, lowering of underlying fertility in prime regions could materially adversely affect the company's business and revenues.

Conclusion

CO had a decent September quarter, which was helped greatly by mark-to-market gains and maintaining cost control. Subscriber goals continue to be met, with latest figures and run-rate likely to meet annual projections which is very encouraging given volatile business conditions. Subscribers are extremely important for CO to grow revenue and cash flow. CO is also benefitting from Emerging Markets having been doing well, with record market gains in the US, China, and globally. This should act as a strong tailwind for CO which is at trough levels with cheap valuations. Along with the maintenance of steady subscriber growth, we predict that CO will continue towards our price target of $6.00.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.