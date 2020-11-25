While there are some pandemic and political-related headwinds to account for, a short-term overweighting in XLRE should outpace the S&P 500 as the U.S. moves into recovery mode next year.

Current allocations are very efficient from a Modern Portfolio Theory standpoint, with most of its top holdings having low correlations with each other.

Investment Thesis

The U.S. Real Estate sector has experienced underwhelming returns this year thus far, and even though many stocks have significantly recovered, there are plenty of opportunities left for investors looking to capitalize on short-term market fluctuations. In this article, I will analyze the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE), detail the changes the ETF has undergone over the last year, and show you why XLRE is worthy of your investment in the short term as the U.S. prepares to roll out the most comprehensive vaccination program in its history.

ETF Profile

SSGA Funds Management, Inc. manages XLRE, which tracks the Real Estate Select Index provided by S&P Dow Jones Indices. The ETF has a short listing history dating back to just October 7, 2015, but all of its constituents have been trading for much longer. With AUM just shy of $2.3B and a gross expense ratio of 0.13%, XLRE pays a TTM dividend of $1.10 which works out to be around a 3% yield. Additional fund and index characteristics are shown below.

Specialty REITs are dominating the index currently, which include American Tower Corporation (AMT), Crown Castle International (CCI), Equinix (EQIX), and SBA Communications (SBAC). Together, these four REITs make up 35% of the Index.

How COVID-19 Has Changed XLRE

Analyzing XLRE's past risk and returns won't get us very far due to its recent inception date, but its constituents' long trading history should give investors some comfort. As mentioned, specialty REITs currently dominate, but there still have been some noteworthy changes over the last year. I retrieved historical holdings information from SSGA filings over the last year to provide some insights into how XLRE has changed during the pandemic.

Source: Analysis By Author

As shown, the allocation to Specialty and Industrial REITs has increased, mostly at the expense of poor performances in the Retail and Healthcare REIT industries. The Q3 2020 Nareit T-Tracker does a nice job explaining how important it is to focus on getting the industry allocation right.

Source: Nareit T-Tracker Results 2020:Q3

Looking at the 2020:Q3 year-over-year column, it's clear REITs have been hit hard with an average decrease of 22.3% in FFO. Specialty REITs, however, have fared better with a decrease of only 15.8%. XLRE's second-largest industry, Industrial REITs, are down 6.2% over the last year while Residential REITs are down 11.4%. This helps explain XLRE's past performance, as these three industries now comprise nearly 70% of the fund.

Assessing True Risk And Return

As mentioned, XLRE's short trading history provides us little information to work with. Furthermore, since the allocations to the ETF have changed throughout the years and since we are only focused on the future, it is worth examining expected risk and return using today's allocations. But first, here is a five-year comparison of XLRE's historical performance vs. XLRE's historical performance using current allocations.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Virtually all metrics for XLRE's current allocations are better - the risk, returns, drawdowns, and Sharpe ratio. Even the correlation with the U.S. market is lower (0.61 vs. 0.70), indicating that it fits nicely as an add-on to an S&P 500 index fund such as SPY.

Extending the analysis adds to the evidence that investing in XLRE today is a smart move. The standard deviation of returns is perhaps more realistic at 18.80%, but this is almost entirely due to the Global Financial Crisis periods in 2008 and 2009. Excluding those years would produce almost identical risk metrics along with significantly higher returns for XLRE and a correlation to the U.S. market of just 0.72. From a diversification standpoint, an investment in XLRE would make your portfolio more efficient, and with the FDA likely approving Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) vaccine by mid-December, the worst for the Real Estate sector may already be behind us. The upside potential is tremendous.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Also, below is a correlation matrix of XLRE's top ten holdings using monthly total returns dating back to January 2008. From a Modern Portfolio Theory standpoint where low-correlation stocks are favored, it's hard to ask more of a sector ETF.

Source: Created By Author

Likely Headwinds

Although it seems like there is light at the end of the tunnel, I believe it is more likely than not that our pandemic recovery will be choppy. There will be problems with either the successful delivery of vaccinations, convincing enough people to actually get the vaccination, or both. In the meantime, with U.S. coronavirus cases approaching 13 million and a wide-ranging death count forecast depending on state restrictions and universal mask mandates, the recovery could go many different ways.

Source: IHME COVID-19 Projections

The Residential REIT industry may be in immediate danger as nearly 12 million Americans are set to run out of enhanced unemployment benefits by the end of the year. If this happens and the House and Senate cannot agree on further stimulus, the results may be devastating. With a 12% weighting to this group of REITs, it's enough to drag the ETF down.

On the plus side, investors at least haven't missed out on any recent rallies. XLRE has matched SPY in total returns in the last month and lagged it by 10% and 16% in the last six and twelve months, respectively. We are still in a very high volatile zone among sectors as described in my September article on VOOV, which called for overweighting poor performing sectors in the last six months including as Energy, Health Care, and Real Estate for the next six months. Energy has bounced back strongly, and it is my belief that Health Care and Real Estate will as well.

Source: Analysis By Author Using Data From Seeking Alpha

Investment Recommendation & Conclusion

The U.S. Real Estate sector has been one of the weaker performing sectors since the market bottomed out in March, but XLRE's re-weighting among industries has actually made it one of the more compelling sector ETFs to invest in today. Its top industries have better-than-average FFO metrics and are weighted in a fashion that is advantageous from a Modern Portfolio Theory standpoint. While the sector no doubt has its share of headwinds, mostly political and pandemic-related, it is worth the risk overweighting Real Estate right now and XLRE offers an easy and cost-efficient way to do so. I am bullish on the ETF and would recommend opening or keeping a position for the next three to six months until we learn more about how well the new administration manages the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.