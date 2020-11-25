Introduction and Investment Thesis

Fluidigm (FLDM) is a life science company that focuses on providing instruments, reagents, and software broadly to academic research institutions, cancer centers, clinical research laboratories, and biopharmaceutical research companies amongst others. The company's core technology and product lines consist of both cytometry (61% of revenues) and microfluidics-based products (39% of revenues) that are critical in conducting translational research.

Overall, the company is seeing tailwinds from COVID which drove the strong Q3 results and offset weakness in the core business. More specifically, the company sold nearly 800K saliva based tests and 31 BioMark microfluidic instrument sales in part to support COVID efforts. I believe this strong volume performance will continue even though we just recently saw some positive vaccine news. The needs for testing and continued clinical research will provide demand as the utilization of Fluidigm's technology is necessary not only for ongoing surveillance of approved therapies/vaccines but also for continued clinical development.

However, a key area of investor concern is the core cytometry sales into academic and commercial end-customers. Although instrument sales are still difficult given COVID related disruptions, consumable sales are back to 90% of pre-pandemic levels indicating a re-surgence in demand and providing revenue stability as the company works through this pandemic. The timing and the slope of the recovery in the core business is still up in the air, but there are early signs of recovery as seen in consumable volumes. And given the company's current low valuation of ~3x sales, this is a good spot for a patient investor to jump in.

Financial Overview

Looking at Q3 results, the company posted strong performance with revenues of $39.8 million up nearly 50% from $26.5 million in Q3 2019. This outperformance was largely driven by COVID related business with the company selling 795K COVID assays in Q3. This strong performance on the top line has further translated down to net loss, with the company seeing that number fall from $12.8 million in Q3 2019 to $6 million in Q3 2020. This is a significant improvement and illustrates the substantial positive impact that COVID related products has had on the business. Liquidity still remains relatively strong with over $70 million in cash on the balance sheet to close out the quarter.

In terms of the customer base, the company has significant international exposure with nearly 63% of revenues coming from ex-US in 2019 vs 57% in 2018. There is minimal customer concentration with no single customer representing more than 10% of the company's total revenue for 2019. As of Q3, the revenue and product mix are illustrated below. The company has significant exposure to recurring consumables revenues which, unlike pure system sale models, gives the company a strong recurring revenue stream.



Risks

The company's manufacturing operations are principally located in Singapore and Canada, which makes the company vulnerable to localized environmental or political disruptions including COVID-based shutdowns. This is of particular concern as we enter a 2nd COVID wave, which may necessitate stricter government management measures.

The markets that the company competes in are highly competitive and include companies such as Illumina, Agilent, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. These competitors are both large and oftentimes have a degree of product overlap with Fluidigm. However, I do believe that there are advantages to the Fluidigm platform that will allow them to stand out.

Valuation and Conclusion

Looking at valuation, the company currently trades at 3x sales, which I believe is conservative as it heavily discounts the fact that the core cytometry business will most likely recover in-line with a decline in COVID revenues due to business normalization. Thus, given the strong performance due to COVID and the fact that we are seeing normalization at least on the consumables side for the core business, I recommend a buy at this level and I can see the company re-rate to a 4x multiple over time. This presents an attractive 33% upside.

