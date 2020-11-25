Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB) as an investment option at its current market price. This is a fund I was optimistic on back in the Summer, but it has not lived up to expectations. Still, I continue to believe in the fundamental story of taxable municipal bonds, and see the potential for gains for BAB going forward. The fund offers a higher income stream than similar ETFs in the corporate bond market, and it actually has a stronger credit make-up as well. The size of the market is a concern, but taxable muni issuance is up strongly in the past few years, helping to correct this imbalance compared to other sectors. Finally, news of an effective vaccine has been a tailwind for the municipal market. When I couple that with the expectation for federal support in 2021, I see an attractive opportunity.

Background

First, a little background on BAB. The fund is managed by Invesco, and it is designed to "track the performance of US dollar-denominated taxable municipal debt publicly issued by US states and territories". Currently, BAB trades at $33.14/share and yields 3.14% annually, paying monthly distributions. I recommended BAB as an equity hedge at the end of July, as I was concerned about rising stock prices, as well as the premiums to NAV on the CEFs in the taxable muni space. In hindsight, while this play worked out on a few days where we saw some volatility over the last four months, the end result has been a slight loss for BAB. While not terrible in isolation, the broader market has rallied during the same time period, as shown below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Because of this mediocre performance, I wanted to take another look at BAB before we start the new year. After review, I continue to see value in the taxable muni space, and I like BAB specifically as a passive, non-leveraged option. Thus, I am reiterating my bullish outlook, and I will explain why below.

Taxable Munis - Higher Yields (Except For The Highest Earners)

To begin, I want to touch on the taxable muni sector broadly, and why I like this sector in relative terms. When considering fixed-income, investors have a lot of options. Given taxable munis' uniqueness, investors need to consider them relative to tax-exempt munis, but also taxable securities like corporate bonds and treasuries. Simply, taxable muni funds like BAB share similarities to each sector, so investors need to consider the outlook for state and local finances, but also how the income stream compares to other taxable sectors.

In this regard, taxable munis do offer some value right now. Given their tax status, the yields in the taxable sector are almost always higher than tax-exempt munis (before tax considerations). However, investors need to consider the tax effects on this income stream, when determining if there is a valid reason to move into this sector. Given the lackluster performance of BAB, combined with the rising valuations in tax-exempt munis and corporates, taxable munis now offer more after-tax income than corporates and tax-exempt munis for the majority of tax filers. In fact, for taxpayers in all but the top income tax bracket, the after-tax yield for taxable munis is the highest:

Source: Charles Schwab

This illustration has caught my attention because my wife and I are not in the highest tax bracket (unfortunately). As I remain on the look-out for a place to park cash and earn the highest yield possible while taking minimal risk, BAB has moved to the front of my buy list. This comes on the back of my decision to sell the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which was my primary taxable income play. I personally believe corporate bonds are due for a bit of a pullback, so I took some profit in that sector. Rather than getting back in to LQD, I see BAB as a more attractive play given the current income streams, compared below:

Fund Current Yield BAB 3.14% LQD 2.77%

Source: Seeking Alpha

The conclusion here for me is simple. BAB offers a higher income stream, and it has after-tax benefits compared to tax-exempt munis. As a result, this fund is on my radar for a purchase in the immediate term.

Taxable Munis: More A-Rated Bonds Than Corporates

To expand on the point above, investors should not simply take a higher yield at face value as superior. Yes, I noted BAB is offering a better income stream in absolute value, but there could be sinister reasons for this. BAB is passive, so it is not leveraged, but the higher yield could be due to a deterioration in the underlying bonds. Lower rated bonds usually have to offer a higher yield, and this may not be a trade-off investors are looking to consider right now.

With this in mind, I want to emphasize that I am also hesitant to add risk given current macro-conditions. However, buying BAB will actually lower my portfolio's risk compared to buying back into LQD, or similar corporate funds. Despite offering a higher yield, BAB actually has a stronger credit profile than the corporate bond sector. Specifically, BAB has the vast majority of its bonds rated A or better, while the same cannot be said for LQD. To illustrate, the charts below show the make-up of LQD and BAB, respectively:

Source: iShares; Invesco

Ultimately, I view this as a win-win for BAB. I noted previously that I am drawn to BAB's superior after-tax income stream. In addition, rather than taking on more credit risk to achieve that higher stream, BAB actually has higher rated bonds than a similar corporate fund like LQD. As a result, I see this as vindication for pursuing a taxable muni strategy over corporate debt.

Concern: Small Market, But It Is Growing

I now want to take a look at some of the pitfalls of the taxable muni sector. My last two paragraphs painted a positive picture of BAB, but this is certainly not a risk-free investment. Historically, muni funds, whether tax-exempt or taxable, have performed quite well with minimal defaults. But the climate now has changed, with many states issuing stay-at-home orders and lack of financial support from the Feds is notable. These issues impact tax-exempt and taxable munis alike, and call into question the resiliency of the income streams. Further, a risk that is more unique to the taxable sector, is the size of the market. While the tax-exempt market is quite large, taxable munis are not nearly as popular, and this results in lower liquidity and the potential lack of diversification. This makes the underlying sector potentially more volatile than it otherwise would be, and it always exposes investors to concentration risk, since there are less bonds to choose from.

While these attributes may not concern some investors, it is important to put this into perspective. While the size of tax-exempt munis is small compared to corporates or treasuries, it is roughly four times the size of the taxable muni sector, as illustrated below:

Source: Charles Schwab

My point here is investors need to weigh this factor against their own risk tolerance. Buying into a fund like BAB will mean investors are more concentrated in certain bonds than they would be by branching out into other categories. This is not inherently "bad", but it will prove to be more painful if a market correction impacts those particular bonds disproportionately.

While I believe this particular risk is one to be aware of, there is a key reason why it does not worry me going forward. The reason being the size of the taxable muni sector has been growing, and quite aggressively, throughout 2020. In fact, the past few quarters have seen historically high issuance, compared to the last decade. In fact, current issuance figures are higher than every year since 2010, as illustrated below:

Source: Bloomberg

My takeaway is this helps to alleviate one of the principal concerns of this sector. While the size is still relatively small, it is growing, and growing fast. This helps correct the liquidity and concentration concern that many investors have probably had with regards to taxable munis over the past decade.

COVID-19 Pressuring Everything, Including Munis

My final point touches on another risk for BAB, and the taxable muni sector more broadly. This is, not surprisingly, COVID-19, which has been disastrous for state and local budgets since the onset of the crisis earlier this year. While equity and bond markets have recovered significantly since Q1, state and local finances have not. Fortunately, unemployment claims have been falling and travel is picking back up. This improves government finances and also provides revenue streams to places like airports, toll roads, and public transit, which are categories that make up taxable muni bonds. However, we are a long way from "normal", and strapped states and municipalities face unprecedented challenges heading into 2021. This will undoubtedly put pressure on the ability of taxable muni issuers to make good on their obligations.

And this is no small matter. With many states in partial shutdown mode, and COVID-19 cases rising again in the U.S., the trend of lower state revenues is likely to continue in the short term. This is particularly problematic, given how large the drop in state tax revenues have been in many states across the country, as illustrated below:

Source: Tax Foundation

The point here is investors need to recognize the inherent risks in debt markets right now. So far, support from the Federal Reserve and improving consumer confidence have pushed investors back into equities and bonds. However, if conditions get worse from here, and states cannot open back up as quickly as they would like, these financial pressures will get more serious.

Now, the good news. Fortunately, over the past few weeks we have heard about effective COVID-19 vaccines that may start to be distributed in the next few months. If these turn out to be effective as the early claims are, this will help states and cities return to normal at a much quicker pace. Further, with the presidential election nearing a conclusion, the outlook for federal support to the states has improved. While it appears likely the Republicans will maintain control of the Senate, House Democrats and President-elect Biden are set to make a large stimulus bill a priority in early 2021. While the likely leader of the Republican-controlled Senate, Mitch McConnell, has been resistant to an idea of a state bailout, he was quoted earlier this month supporting pandemic relief bills. As reported by Bloomberg, he stated:

"Targeted pandemic relief is what we need -- let it move forward."

Source: Bloomberg

I view this as a step in the right direction, so it helps support my bullish view on BAB. For certain, the taxable muni sector will benefit more from a comprehensive package that includes direct aid to states. Yet, a targeted approach will still trickle down to help the underlying bonds, if consumers and businesses use that money to spend and stay open. Further, with a President Biden, Senate Republicans have less negotiation room than they currently do under President Trump. This could force their hand to be a bit more generous with the aid package, resulting in a potential tailwind for funds like BAB.

Bottom-line

I remain convinced taxable munis are a smart play for the long term, and I believe BAB is a reasonable way to accomplish that. The fund has a solid income stream, strong credit ratings on its underlying bonds, and a more diverse make-up now than it has had over the past decade. While COVID-19 remains a major headwind, this is true for most investment options, so that is not a good enough reason to avoid this sector, in my view. Therefore, I am looking to build a position in BAB, and I would encourage investors to give this fund some consideration at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BAB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.