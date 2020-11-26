2 'Black Friday REIT Deals' With >100% Upside Potential In The Recovery

We present two of our most-undervalued Portfolio holdings. They are some of the best bargains to purchase this Black Friday.

Most asset classes are today priced at all-time-highs and finding Black Friday bargains is very challenging.

Black Friday is just around the corner, but where are the bargains?

Tech stocks (QQQ) are up 44% over the past year.

The S&P 500 (SPY) now trades at 36x earnings.

The 10-year treasury (IEF) only offers a 0.8% yield.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is reaching new all-time highs at $19,000.

Gold (GLD) is up 27% and silver (SLV) is doing even better.

Most of the financial market is hitting new all-time highs even as we go through a severe recession. Valuations are historically high, yields are low, and finding bargains is increasingly difficult.

I think it is fair to say that you won't find many "Black Friday" bargains in today's market.

Fortunately, opportunities remain abundant in one asset class - hard assets.

Hard assets can be anything that is tangible and part of our infrastructure. Good examples that we see on a daily basis include:

Real estate

Tollroads

Railroads

Farmland

Pipelines

Airports

There are many reasons to like hard assets:

They are simple to understand.

They generate high income.

They provide inflation protection.

And they have outperformed in the long run.

Today, you can invest in most of these hard assets in the same way you would invest in any other business - through the purchase of stock.

And the interesting thing is that most of these listed hard asset companies [REITs (VNQ), mREITs (REM), MLPs (AMLP), etc...] have seen their valuations collapse in 2020:

As a result of this decline, it is not uncommon to find REITs or MLPs trading at deep discounts relative to the underlying value of their hard assets. It is for this reason that Billionaire investor Bruce Flatt recently made the following statements:

Probably the greatest discount out there between what you would see as value and price is in REITs and real estate securities. REITs that have high quality assets trade at a enormous discounts to the tangible value of their assets... You are buying them at a fraction of what you would trade them at in the private sector.

These are not just empty words. His company Brookfield (BAM) recently bought a 9.2% stake in UK-based REIT British Land (OTCPK:BTLCY). It also bought shares in many other REITs that have not been disclosed.

The idea is simple:

With discounted REITs, you get to buy liquid real estate that is professionally managed and diversified at 50 cents on the dollar. Put differently, $1 invested in REITs often gets you $2 worth of real estate.

But that does not mean that all REITs are worth buying. Some are richly valued. Others are overleveraged. And some are poorly managed.

We first screen for "quality" and then for "value" to assure that we are buying good REITs at bargain prices. We currently own >50 such hard asset investments, and in today's article, we will outline two of them that are currently offering a 'Black Friday Special'.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA):

Earlier this year, we added Urstadt Biddle Properties to our Core Portfolio after we noticed that it had kept hitting new all-time lows, even as most of its peers had recovered some of their losses:

Since then, it has already recovered by 30%, but even now, it remains deeply undervalued.

The sentiment for retail REITs is very low today, and this is especially true for NYC-focused REITs like UBA.

However, the market appears to have missed a few important factors that greatly improve UBA's resilience in these times of crisis:

Most of its properties are anchored by a grocery store and other essentials.

Over 80% of its revenue comes from internet-resistant retail segments.

NYC suffers more than most other markets, but its suburbs are doing very well. This is where UBA's assets are located.

It has even lower leverage than most of its blue-chip peers.

Finally, the insiders own ~20% of the equity and have a long history of doing what's best for shareholders.

UBA suffers right now, but its long-term prospects are mostly intact. We think that the market is overly concerned about short-term prospects and forgetting that the value of properties should be determined based on their expected cash flow over several decades. With this in mind, we believe that UBA's true underlying value hasn't changed by much, despite going through some pain today.

The grocers that occupy its properties are today doing record business. In fact, Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), and Kroger (KR) are all hitting new all-time highs:

Data by YCharts

Even then, UBA's share price has been cut in half, and it now trades at a 40% discount to NAV, and just 10x normalized cash flow.

For UBA to return to where it was one year ago, it would need to appreciate by nearly 100%, and we think that it was already undervalued back then. While you wait for the recovery, you earn a 5% dividend yield that is set for rapid growth. This is a historic opportunity.

DIC Asset (DIC)

DIC Asset is a German REIT that we own in our International Portfolio at High Yield Landlord.

It has a unique business model that combines (1) a wholly-owned portfolio of properties and (2) co-investments in funds that it manages against fees for other investors:

This model has been very successful over the past years as its external funds under management grew 5 fold:

Germany is the safe-haven of Europe, and there is a lot of demand for German properties in today's yield-less world.

DIC has become a partner of choice for investors who want an asset manager who invests alongside them to align interest. What better for that than a REIT with permanent equity capital, decades of expertise, scale, and significant resources?

DIC was our best performer in 2019, returning 75% in a single year.

This high return was the result of rapid growth in its fee-generating asset management business. Today, the Covid crisis has brought its valuation back to where it was in early 2019, but the asset management business keeps growing at a rapid pace.

Its wholly-owned portfolio has reported stable results with slightly positive rental growth, and the recently raised capital is not going anywhere. It is invested in income-producing properties, which generate steady fee-income for DIC. The FFO per share is up by 18% compared to last year and the management expects further rapid growth in the near to mid-term:

Right now, they manage €6.6 billion for external investors and they expect this to reach ~€8 billion within 1-3 years. That's another 21% of growth in fees from assets under management.

In addition to that, they will also grow their wholly-owned portfolio by reinvesting their retained cash flow. The payout ratio is a low 50%, despite hiking the dividend by 38% in 2019:

After the Covid crash, DIC is priced at just 9.5x FFO and a 60% discount to NAV. The dividend yield is 5.2% even at a low 50% payout ratio and the dividend is rising very rapidly.

These valuation metrics are those of a troubled REIT facing a secular decline. Yet, DIC is a resilient, high growth REIT operating in Europe's safe-haven.

We expect the spectacular performance of 2019 to reoccur as we put this crisis behind. DIC has >100% upside potential to reach our estimate of fair value.

Closing Note: Our Hard Asset Investment Strategy

In 2020, we have taken advantage of the sell-off in listed hard assets to build a portfolio of REITs and other REIT-like entities at historically low valuations.

Our portfolio delivers a 5-8% dividend yield, while we wait patiently for the recovery. Since most of our holdings trade at a significant discount to NAV, they offer both, strong upside potential and good margin of safety:

In today's market, these portfolio characteristics are still achievable if you invest in hard assets. But with smart money pouring into the sector, valuations are quickly rising, and so tomorrow could be very different.

With stocks priced at all-time highs and interest rates at near 0%, hard assets are the best bargains to buy this Black Friday.

