Even if the deal wasn't gone, Nikola looks like an empty shell of a company.

Nikola Motors (NKLA) is an interesting company, in the sense that it’s one of the most obvious symptoms that we’re living through a repeat of the dotcom bubble.

As I wrote in a previous article, the only “comparable” company I saw during the dotcom bubble was Corvis, an optical networking equipment provider. What connected Nikola and Corvis? At their peak euphoria, both got more than $30 billion in market cap before having any revenues.

Now, in my view Nikola is actually worse than Corvis was. The reason is that while Corvis had credible technology and thus eventually fielded promising products, Nikola doesn’t seem to have anything valuable. Corvis stock still fell more than 95% even with it having advanced products. Nikola will likely fare worse.

Why do I say that in my opinion Nikola doesn't have anything valuable? That’s actually not the focus of this article. But still I can quickly sum up the reason: The reason is that Nikola signed a deal with General Motors (GM) where it contracted to use both GM’s EV and Fuel Cell technologies. This deal covered both light trucks and Class 8 trucks. If Nikola had any relevant EV or fuel cell technology, I don't think it would have agreed to use GM powertrains and associated technology for the entirety of those two domains.

That deal is the best proof we could ever have that Nikola didn’t have superior EV or fuel cell technology. It was also an incredible lopsided deal in favor of GM, as I wrote, but what’s most important is that it made it a certainty that Nikola had no amazing technology of its own. Instead it just outsourced GM’s technology and promised to design a light truck upper body (a task, mind you, which it can also contractually outsource).

Of note, although the deal was lopsided in favor of GM, a lot happened to GM after that deal was signed. Nikola became a controversial company, with talk of trucks moved by gravity and other things. Its CEO departed. The motive GM could terminate this deal, in spite of it being so favorable, is thus because of the reputational risk of being associated with Nikola in light of that controversy.

Anyway, right now, at $35, this (in my opinion) empty shell of a company still trades for a $14 billion market cap. Hence, I see the final outcome as rather obvious. The stock will likely implode from here. One could argue "but the business prospects, we need to value those". Such an approach, though, would again miss the fact that Nikola didn't have what it said it had (EV and fuel cell technology) prior to signing the GM deal. Any company starting from zero and just promising to design (possibly outsource) the upper body of a vehicle is most likely worth zero, even if in the future something might happen to change that. Nikola's brand is not known outside of the stock market, either.

Yet, in the context of the EV bubble affecting lots of quoted stocks, Nikola stock has also been bid up this month. And the most incredible part, was that the buying recently accelerated when GM made a website mistake which seemed to confirm the Nikola/GM deal was still on the table. The hype happened basically because the website still linked to the September 8 PR on the original deal.

This development was particularly funny, though, in the context of what actually happened a few days ago. You see, there was indeed a website change. Just not on a GM website. Instead, this ominous website change happened on Nikola’s website. Look carefully (or not very carefully, this is very evident):

This is Nikola’s website on November 9

And this is Nikola’s website on November 11

See what happened there (and remains today)? On November 9 the Nikola website displayed the Badger prominently, together with affirmation that the Badger would be engineered and manufactured by GM. On November 11 the Badger was relegated to a submenu out of sight.

It seems clear that, at the very least, Nikola saw the need to no longer publicize this. Likely, Nikola's legal counsel determined that this was no longer a certainty. In the worst of scenarios, at that point in time there was indeed certainty -- but that certainty ran the other way. There are signs there is no longer a GM deal.

Finally, for those considering selling short Nikola, there are 3 other relevant pieces of information:

Nikola might unveil the Badger on December 3-5. This is next week. This is an hype event, and under a favorable market it could lead to a “buy the rumor” until that date.

Nikola and GM can both terminate the partnership if the deal doesn’t close by December 3. So, as December 3 gets closer, the risk of an announcement that the deal is terminated (at least for the Badger) increases a lot.

Finally, Nikola remains a cheap stock to borrow, with the short fee hovering under 6% even now.

Conclusion

There was indeed a relevant website change, but not where you thought it had happened. Nikola removed the Badger from its website front page along with the reference to it being engineered and manufactured by GM.

As a result of this change, it seems very likely that the Nikola-GM deal is dead, at least in what concerns the Badger. Such an announcement would be a large negative catalyst for the stock.

All of that said, Badger or no Badger, Nikola is a huge bubble that will eventually pop, leading to losses higher than 95% from its all-time high (mirroring Corvis).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in NKLA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.