Avoid These REIT Turkeys

Did you ever hear that Benjamin Franklin wanted the U.S. national bird to be a turkey, not a bald eagle?

It's true. He considered it "a much more respectable" creature comparatively speaking.

In 1784, he wrote to his daughter, Sarah: "For my own part, I wish the bald eagle had not been chosen as the representative of our country."

That was because of its "bad moral character" and habit of poaching other birds' catches. Bald eagles will often wait until their smaller cousins put in the work - then dive bomb them and snatch their food away.

The turkey, however, Franklin opined, was:

"A much more respectable bird"

"A true original native of America"

Something that wouldn't "hesitate to attack a grenadier of the British Guards who should presume to invade his farm yard with a red coat on."

Tell us how you really feel, Ben.

It's a myth that he made those feelings known to the Continental Congress though. When it came to designing an official seal for his brand-new country, History.com says he actually:

"… proposed an image of 'Moses standing on the shore, and extending his hand over the sea, thereby causing the same to overwhelm Pharaoh who is sitting in an open chariot' along with the motto, 'Rebellion to Tyrants is Obedience to God.'"

Clearly, that didn't happen either. But it is interesting anyway to think that our national seal could have included a turkey.

What a Bird, What a Bird, What a Mighty Confusing Bird

On the one hand, there was apparently something to be said for the bird other than how tasty it is. On the other, we all know it's considered an insult today.

Being called a turkey can mean a person is stupid, gullible, or an overall loser... hardly how Benjamin Franklin saw the situation.

This begs the question of whether the brilliant Founding Father forgot his glasses those days he came across any gobblers. Or maybe he only discovered them after that little lightning experiment of his?

To clear up the confusion, we'll turn to Step Outside, a site that encourages people to enjoy nature. It's got tips for hiking, camping, archery, fishing, and, of course, hunting. So, it naturally has an article about "Turkey Hunting - How to Get Started the Easy Way."

The introductory paragraphs are very enlightening…

Wild turkeys can be alternately the easiest and most available game animals to hunt and also the most elusive and diabolically maddening. They live in nearly all suitable [habitats] across the nation and sometimes are so easy to dupe in the spring that it can seem like you're taking advantage of their love-struck oblivion. However, the next minute their prodigious senses may kick in and they'll demonstrate their legendary ability to survive. But that's what keeps hunting wild turkeys so interesting. They are one of America's original game animals not only because of their availability, but because they're so thoroughly vexing."

I guess if it was always easy, it wouldn't be a sport. Just like there wouldn't be nearly as much reward in investing without the risk.

There's at Least a Little Turkey Inside Each of Us

I also have to suppose that everyone's a turkey in the investing world to some degree or another. There isn't a single one of us who gets it right 100% of the time.

We all have past mistakes to shake our heads over. And we no doubt have more mistakes up ahead.

Even legendary investors like Warren Buffett can and do stumble. Look at his big bets on airlines before 2020... and his mea culpa back in May as he exited out of every single one - and every single bit - of those positions.

Basically, you should never go into investing thinking you'll always win. For one thing, that kind of arrogance leads to really big falls. For another, that kind of delusion leads to really big disappointments.

With that said, you obviously want to limit your losses as much as possible. And you can do that a number of ways, such as:

Limiting your position size: Never put too large a percentage of your available money into a single stock. No company is guaranteed success any more than any person is. Limiting your sector size: Never put too large of a percentage of your available money into a single category. Every asset class and subclass are going to have their ups and downs, their booms and busts. Limiting your immediate enthusiasm: Never buy a company without doing your due diligence. Just because a stock stands out to you at first glance or because someone told you it was going nowhere but up - doesn't mean it's an automatic good idea.

To that last point, remember that apparently, that's what gets turkeys in trouble. You can fall in love at first sight. That's fine.

Just don't sacrifice your good judgement to those flutters and feelings.

Dark Meat or White Meat, It's Still Dead

Today, I wanted to provide readers with an actionable "avoid this REIT" article, where we examine three "turkeys" that are doomed to never fly. From time to time, I provide readers with Sell recommendations in hopes of steering them to safety.

And this is one of those times.

The first "strange bird" is Armada Hoffler (AHH), a small-cap REIT, at $646 million. Its portfolio of office, retail, and multifamily properties is primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions.

A diversified REIT, it operates as a developer/contractor.

Now, to be clear, most institutional investors shy away from diversified REITs. Without a "pure-play" focus, they're essentially jacks of all trades and masters of none.

You may recall back in April, iREIT on Alpha explained:

AHH was already highly leveraged as it entered the Covid-19 chapter that includes speculative mezz loans (the company has made), construction loans that will add debt to the balance sheet, and credit metrics (debt service coverage ratio 2.7x and debt/market capitalization 39%). The payout ratio is elevated, and the company is at risk of a dividend cut."

Just a few days later, Armada Hoffler cut its dividend from 22% to 11% per share - that's a 50% reduction. Not good whatsoever.

More recently, AHH tried to battle its woes by:

Selling non-core properties

Issuing preferred shares

Winding down its riskier mezzanine business

It's clearly trying to navigate the pandemic. But we argue it should have been more defensive well before it hit.

We consider AHH somewhat of a "gunslinger" since it's essentially running a general contractor business in a REIT wrapper. But as a developer for over 25 years, I know the risk involved in delivering construction projects on-budget and on-time.

As it is now, even with a dividend cut, this company still isn't out of the woods. Analyst forecast adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share to decline:

11% in 2020

5% in 2021

4% in 2022

This suggests continued overhang as Armada attempts to manage its expensive preferred shares and overall higher cost of capital.

As I like to say, the thrill of victory isn't worth the agony of defeat. AHH trades at 14.4x p/AFFO against a 15.3x average, and its dividend yield is a meager 3.8%.

As such, I wouldn't consider warming up to this turkey anytime soon.

Turkeynado

The next turkey on the list is Vornado Realty (VNO), an office REIT with:

66% exposure (based on net operating income, or NOI) in NYC offices

20% exposure in NYC retail

14% exposure in theMart and 555 California (co-owned with the Trump Organization)

23% exposure in the Penn District

It's worth noting that Vornado recently halted its effort to sell two valuable properties after the office towers didn't attract the kind of prices it was looking for. The Wall Street Journal cited people familiar with the process who expressed concerns about potential conflicts of interest while President Trump is still in office. They believe those hindered the sale efforts.

One of the two biggest "red lights" for the portfolio is obviously NYC retail. In Q3, its New York office occupancy was 95.8%... while retail occupancy was 79.9%.

Meanwhile, funds from operations (FFO) were $0.59 per share compared with $0.89 per in Q3-19.

But our biggest concern revolves around its Penn District projects. Upon completion, that collection will likely represent nearly 33% of NOI - which makes it even more disconcerting.

There are a lot of moving pieces involved in that, especially during Covid times.

Vornado announced a dividend cut in July from $60 per share to $0.53, which might not have been enough. Analysts forecast AFFO per share to fall by 25% in 2020 and another 16% in 2021.

Its annualized dividend is now $2.12 per share, and 2021 AFFO is estimated at $2.13.

I don't know about you, but I'm not interested in being part of an expected dividend cut. It's just not worth it, especially with those added unappealing numbers involved.

We Prefer More Stuffing, but Thanks Anyway

The final turkey on the chopping block is One Liberty Properties (OLP). Again, this is a diversified net lease REIT, this one with a market cap under $400 million.

The 126-property portfolio consists of:

46 industrial buildings

55 retail buildings

17 restaurant buildings

3 gyms

2 theaters

3 other types of buildings

One Liberty Properties has higher leverage than most net lease REITs, which means a higher cost of capital. We're talking about 52% debt to gross assets.

In addition, acquisitions have been lumpy, averaging $50 million per year. And the average cap rate has been in the 7.5% range.

Simply put, OLP uses higher-risk capital to invest in higher-risk tenants. Yet, it still has only modest earnings growth.

In 2020, analysts forecast AFFO per share to decline by 4% and another 3% in 2021. Clearly, that's better than some. Even so, it's far from tasty.

The dividend yield is also 9.8%. Based on that elevated payout ratio with everything else...?

This turkey seems to be screaming "sucker yield" instead of "gobble gobble." So, we're going to pass on it to check out other more palatable plates.

In Closing... Happy Thanksgiving!

Before I go, I just have to say this: I'm truly thankful for the opportunity to assist readers here on Seeking Alpha.

I've been writing on this platform for a decade now. And during this time, I'm blessed to have so many followers, many of whom I consider friends.

In addition, I'm thankful to David Jackson for his vision in creating a wonderful platform for writers and investors. Finally, I'm thankful to have known Eli Hoffman. He passed away recently, but he remains an inspiration to all of us here on Seeking Alpha.

His fingerprints are everywhere on this site, and I will always appreciate my memories of interacting with him. Eli (and David) built an amazing place for sharing investment ideas.

With so many reasons for gratitude, I have to end with a W. Clement Stone statement: "If you are really thankful, what do you do? You share."

Which is exactly what I plan to do!

Happy investing, and happy Thanksgiving to you all!

