The Canadian banks are very well known for their strong dividends. This includes the Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO). The stock is currently yielding just under 4.5%, which is very attractive. I do believe those who didn't buy in back in early to mid-2020 missed the generational opportunity, but I would still look at adding on pullbacks, given the strong yield. BMO specifically has a lot of exposure to potential headwinds in a COVID-19 world. With most provinces in Canada reentering a lockdown, it is very possible they could see some damage to the Q1 numbers. BMO is set to report Q4 numbers on December 1st.

Possible Headwinds?

When looking at the Canadian banks, you have to look at where their exposure lies. Looking below, we will start with Oil & Gas. Looking back to Q2, we can see that BMO ranked second, and they have not reduced their exposure to this point. Energy has been one of the hardest-hit markets over the last year, but could also recover the fastest. Now, the banks will only be at risk if these companies default. Which could happen to a few if we see oil prices continue to suffer below $40, but if you have read any of my other work, I am bullish when it comes to energy.

One of the larger headwinds for the company is going to be the retail/wholesale and commercial real estate. BMO does have some of the highest exposure in these areas as well. If the "work from home" movement holds long after COVID-19 is done and gone with, I think they may feel some pressure here as companies will be looking at smaller workspaces and what not. I think a big number to look at over the next couple of years will be the increase in online shopping. Especially with the Christmas season underway. I can tell you personally that I will not buy a single gift in person this year, and I know I am not alone. Will this just be a COVID-19 trend, or will it persist well beyond? Who knows. I'm betting on a hybrid. Therefore, there could be some pressure here.

My big beef with the Canadian Banks is housing exposure. Most of the banks will tell you it's a strength, but so did the US banks prior to 2008/09.

As of September 30, 13 CBA member banks have provided help through mortgage deferrals or skip a payment to more than 795,000 Canadians, which represents about 16% of the number of mortgages in bank portfolio

Now, I will note that roughly 63% of Canadians that deferred have resumed payments. This is very encouraging, but there is no doubt risk still looming as the country looks at lockdowns across multiple provinces yet again. Canada dodged the financial housing crisis for the most part on 2008/09, and I do believe it is only a matter of time until we see major housing depreciation in the Canadian market. Between this, high consumer debt levels, and low interest rates, I have my concerns. Rates cannot stay low forever, and eventually, homeowners will really feel the pinch.

How Is The Dividend?

If you are holding any Canadian bank at this point, I hope it is for the dividend. We just came through a generational buying opportunity for the banks, and they have all recovered fairly well for the most part without any damage to the dividend. A dividend cut to BMO or any other Canadian bank would be devastating. There are thousands of seniors who rely on these dividends to carry out their current standard of life. Looking below, you can see that, even in 2008/09, the company did not cut its dividend. Since 2013, there have been steady increases. We patiently wait to see what will happen with the dividend over the next few quarters. I do not anticipate an increase on December 1st, but there is a chance we see one in early 2021 if the world can get a grasp on COVID-19.

As for the health of the dividend, it is not something I would be worried about right now. Anytime the Canadian banks are yielding over 4%, you should be looking at your retirement portfolios and considering adding if you have the cash. BMO is currently yielding just under 4.5%, which puts it in the top 25% of the market. As for its safety, the payout ratio has come down from the spike in the midst of the global crisis and currently sits around 57%. I will go back to what I said earlier with regards to 2008/09. If a bank stock did not cut its yield then, then there is nothing to be worried about right now. Could the world take a turn for the worse, and could they be forced to cut? Yes. Do I think that's likely? No.

What Does The Price Say?

I think those looking to buy the famous Canadian banks for capital growth and their dividends have missed the boat. At least in the short term. Given the state of the Canadian economy, I think that BMO is fairly valued where it is currently priced. Looking below, you can see the "fair value" agrees with this thesis. In fact, the stock is technically overvalued based on 10-year forward levered cash flows. This doesn't mean you won't see capital gains over the next 5 years, because you will. I just think the better play here is the buy and hold and collect the dividend.

Looking at the charts, we can see just how much of a generational buying opportunity this was for the banks. Below, we can see the great runs the stock has had since 2008. The only move that is even comparable to the one we have seen over the last 8 months would be the move in 2009/10 where the stock ran up 236% over 1.2 years. This is still much greater than the 93% over 8 months we have witnessed recently, but there have only been two other moves over 50% since 2010, and both of those took at least a year. In fact, since the peak in 2010, at current levels, the stock is only up ~11%. Which goes back to my thesis about holding Canadian banks, like BMO, for the dividend and riding the swings if you can. I think the majority of the swing is done, and this is mostly a yield play.

Taking a closer look at the daily chart, we can see a couple of key levels. I'll start with the bottom end support around $64.26. This is clearly a key level for the stock to hold. Seeing as the stock is up about 22% in the last month, I would not mind seeing a pullback to this level before moving on up to the next level. A strong bounce off here would be very bullish, and a great entry spot for people looking to save a bit on the capital front. This is where my stop would be on the stock if I owned it in anything but a retirement savings account.

The second level is $80. Is it possible the stock just pushes through and gets there next week? Yes. Anything is possible in the market. I will say I do not think it's likely. I'm by no means bearish on BMO, I just have a hard time believing the stock is going to run another 10% without some sort of pullback. Looking back pre-COVID-19, we can see this was a major level of resistance for the stock. I fully expect the same to happen again as the stock gets closer to those levels.

Wrap-Up

As you can see, there are some potential headwinds for BMO as COVID-19 is infecting Canadians at greater rates than ever before. What this means for BMO we will have to wait and see, but I do think the company will come out on top of it all. The stock is overextended in the short term, and I would look to add on dips at this point. However, if you are buying for income, and income only, I do not think you can go wrong here. This is one of the very few companies which did not cut their dividend in 2008/09, and I do not think they will cut here. The dividend is well managed, and the company will issue increases as they see fit. Stay safe out there!

