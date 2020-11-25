Ultimately, our technical analysis models indicate potential reversal zones near 165 and this level could be used by investors looking to establish long positions in GLD.

Also favoring stock investors is the fact that generalized short interest levels in equities markets are currently holding near their lowest levels in more than a decade.

In November, the overall effect of these somewhat unique events has been bearish for the SPDR Gold Trust and driven net outflows of -2.79 billion for the fund.

Continued prospects for a contested election in the United States suggest a period of extended geopolitical uncertainty and recent vaccine news headlines from Pfizer continue to jar investor sentiment.

November 2020 has been an unfavorable period for those holding bull positions in the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA: GLD). Market valuations have closed lower for two straight weeks and the fund is now trading near its lowest levels in four months. Of course, this could lead some analysts to begin suggesting that GLD has lost its traditional momentum as a safe haven asset. Unfortunately, the fund’s chart activity seems to support this bearish outlook because the SPDR Gold Trust is showing technical signs of failure after moving above its prior record highs near 185.85.

On the fundamental side, continued prospects for a contested election in the United States suggest a period of extended geopolitical uncertainty —and these events have the potential to generate fresh bullish inflows for the fund (as we have explained in our previous article on GLD). Ultimately, we believe that these are the key questions investors will be forced to deal with when determining the relative strength of the SPDR Gold Trust when compared to investment opportunities that might be available in stock markets for the remainder of 2020.

Source: Author via Tradingview

Investor sentiment, as it exists within the precious metals space, seems to have turned especially bearish following the November 9th news from Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE: PFE), which indicated that the company has successfully developed a coronavirus vaccine that is associated with efficacy rates above 90%.

But while this positive news might be especially beneficial for global stock benchmarks (and for society as a whole), the market response has not been favorable for the precious metals space. Ultimately, these factors have been a driving force in sending GLD lower from its prior 2020 highs.

Source: Bloomberg

At the same time, financial markets are contending with the prospects of continued COVID-19 lockdowns that have even inspired singer Van Morrison to write protest songs in response to the restrictions.

Unfortunately, there seems to be a clear disconnect between the market’s vaccine expectations and the reality on the ground. If businesses continue to experience forced lockdowns, it seems difficult to believe that the recent enthusiasm over the positive Pfizer story will be able to carry bullish sentiment in stock markets much longer.

Source: Bloomberg

That said, sector investors must remember that the S&P 500 is currently on track to experience its best November performance on record —as only the periodic gains recorded in 1962, 1980, 1933, and 1928 have fared better.

Ultimately, this means that investors might be at a key crossroads because the outlook for each sector remains questionable for both precious metals instruments and stocks.

Source: Bloomberg

In addition to this, we can see (in the chart shown above) that median short interest in the S&P 500 as a percentage of market capitalization has fallen to record lows.

Ultimately, this behavior suggests that we could see direct investment consequences that will negatively impact total inflow levels associated with the SPDR Gold Trust.

Source: Author via Tradingview

Clear deterioration in risk sentiment should be favorable for GLD (and possibly initiate a turnaround in the short-term bearish trend) while positive investor views on the current macroeconomic situation might send the ETF lower when compared to counterparts in stock markets, such as the SPDR S&P 500 Trust (NYSEARCA: SPY).

Source: Author via Tradingview

Another factor impacting valuations in both stocks and GLD can be found with any potential stimulus package that might be settled in the United States before the end of 2020.

However, amongst analysts, the broader interpretations of how these events might impact markets have diverged widely. Specifically, the inflationary effects of money printing tend to favor prices in gold markets and this would clearly have a bullish impact on the outlook for the SPDR Gold Trust in 2021.

However, the reverse argument would be that these supportive economic measures might remove some of the previous market uncertainties that were responsible for driving the SPDR Gold Trust to its 2020 record highs. Recent reports suggest that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senator Chuck Schumer, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have returned to stimulus negotiations.

At this stage, I think we are all too familiar with this recurring story and investors should really only be taking these stories with a grain of salt (rather than committing to new investment decisions based on these reported developments).

For these reasons, investors must remain focused on what is actually happening in the market, rather than monitoring half-hearted negotiations that have produced almost nothing in terms of real results over the last six months.

As we can see, U.S. Treasury yields have posted sustained declines and there has been very little evidence suggesting that the potential for a true reversal is building:

Source: Author via Tradingview

Fortunately, investors still have options and these scenarios suggest that precious metals ETFs stand to gain if these problematic trends continue into 2021.

According to Jan Van Eck (CEO of VanEck Associates), the bullish case for precious metals ETFs will depend heavily on the prospects for U.S. interest rates and a favorable macroeconomic environment for commodities could result in gold prices reaching above the $3,000 level:

Source: YouTube

In many ways, these comments reflect arguments made recently by market guru Jim Cramer. In early November, Mr. Cramer said gold markets had “further room to run” given the current economic context influencing price trends:

Source: Youtube

To give us some balance here, we must also consider some of the broader factors that could weigh on precious metals instruments over the long-term.

Specifically, we can see that central banks have altered course and become net sellers of gold assets. We haven’t seen this type of behavior from official names in over a decade and this suggests there could be formidable headwinds for the SPDR Gold Trust as we head into 2021.

Source: Metals Focus, Refinitiv, World Gold Council, Bloomberg

Unfortunately, these trends might have exacerbated the alarming net outflow figures that have characterized the SPDR Gold Trust during the last several weeks.

In just the last month alone, the SPDR Gold Trust has encountered outflows of -2.79 billion. It should go without saying that this is far above the long-term averages for the ETF and these trends suggest that a bullish recovery might be difficult to achieve before the end of 2020.

Source: ETFdb

Long-term, we remain bullish on GLD because we do not expect sluggishness in the U.S. dollar to end any time soon. In the chart below, we have tried to depict these trends as clearly as possible because it almost seems impossible to imagine an investment thesis which suggests that the greenback has any chance of outperforming the SPDR Gold Trust over the next year.

Source: Author via Tradingview

In the end, we expect the U.S. dollar to continue flat-lining in 2021 and this inverted correlation with the SPDR Gold Trust should continue over the same time period. Finally, our technical analysis models indicate potential reversal zones near 165 and this level could be used by investors looking to establish long positions in GLD:

Source: Author via Tradingview

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.