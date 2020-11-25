Broadwind appears inexpensive relative to the broader market, which is surprising given its ESG credentials, but growth from here becomes tougher given capacity constraints.

However, BWEN does trade at a discount to other ESG names, this could offer substantial further upside if it re-rates to potential peers.

Broadwind has had a great 2020, but its wind tower production is almost maxed out, this may cap earnings growth in 2021.

Broadwind (BWEN) is the sort of stock that may benefit under Biden's potentially green energy focused administration and the shift to onshore and offshore wind power more generally. The company manufactures wind towers in Manitowoc, WI, and Abilene, TX in addition to producing and maintaining industrial gearboxes and providing other industrial services such as gas turbine installation. However, the stock has rallied strongly in past weeks, is there still an opportunity here?

Photo by Karyatid on Unsplash

Recent Share Price

BWEN has had a strong 2020 as demand has remained robust, despite COVID-19 concerns, and the PTC tax credit underscored demand, and the company received a $9 million Paycheck Protection Program loan, which may not need to be repaid.

Data by YCharts

Extension To Production Tax Credit in 2020

One positive is that tax credits for wind projects in the U.S. were extended in 2020.

In December 2019, the United States production tax credit for renewable wind projects was extended for one-year, pursuant to a year-end 2019 appropriations bill, from January 1, 2020 to January 1, 2021. As a result of the new legislation, the PTC will subsidize wind projects commenced as late as 2020 and completed by 2024, or later, if continuous construction can be demonstrated.

Source: Broadwind Q3 earnings presentation

At Full Capacity For Wind Towers In 2020

This had led to the company being "nearly booked" at full capacity for 2020 for wind tower sections which it reports as part of its "heavy fabrications" segment. The company is also at 35% of capacity for 2021, both data points from the November earnings call. Again, as noted above, even though the tax credit ends in a few weeks, per current legislation, projects have until 2024 to complete. Furthermore, legislation could be extended. To reinforce that the company is at capacity, they said this on their Q3 call:

We sold 312 sections in the quarter, our fourth consecutive quarter in which we have sold more than 300 sections. To support this level of demand, our tower plants operated near peak utilization during third quarter compared to approximately 75% in the prior year quarter.

Source: Broadwind Q3 earnings presentation

Intentionally Not A Pure Play On Wind

It should be noted that Broadwind derives approximately 30% of revenue from other industries beyond wind power. This includes an industrial gears segment, serving primarily the energy and mining industries and an industrial solutions segment, focused predominantly on gas turbines. This is a goal of management to improve diversification of the business so that they are not hostage to demand wind installations. In fact, Broadwind's acquisition of Red Wolf, a company supporting gas turbine installations, shows management does wish to actively diversify through what they term their "revenue diversification initiative". That said, they are bullish on the prospects for offshore wind demand in the coming years, and their Wisconsin site has access to a deepwater port.

Pricing Power

One might ask why they are not comfortable going 'all-in' on wind as a growth market. One concern is customer concentration. For example, their largest customer is the merged Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCPK:GCTAF) (OTCPK:GCTAY), and there is some concern that this customer concentration may reduce their pricing power. There may be something to this on my calculations; per tower pricing appears to have declined very slightly over recent years:

Period 2018 2019 2020 (9 months) Heavy Fabrications Revenue $74.6M $128.7M $125.4M Tower section sold 540 934 944 Implied cost per tower section $138k $138k $133k

Source: author's analysis based on company disclosures

So, we can conclude that even though they may not be beaten up by their customers on price, they do appear to potentially lack pricing power. This is especially true when one considers the full 2020 order book, which might be the ideal situation in which to take pricing. However, interestingly, the company actually sees its pricing power improving at least in Q3, again from the Q3 call. However, it appears that the pricing of a tower is rising because it now has more sections to it, per the CEO on the Q3 call:

And whereas a couple of years ago, the average tower was 3 sections. We're producing 3, 4, 5 and sometimes 6-section towers. So that drives the average selling price just naturally up.

Hence, it is unclear that the business does enjoy pricing power. Indeed, margins have fallen somewhat in 2020 due to supply chain inefficiency due to COVID-19. This is not unexpected, but again, the business did not have the ability to pass these costs through to customers.

Net Operating Losses

Broadwind does have substantial net operating losses (NOLs) of around $14M per year on 2010 estimates. Though this also impedes an acquisition of the company since such an acquisition may remove the benefit of NOLs.

Valuation

If we look at 2020E rough numbers, we arrive at the following valuation:

Gross profit $20M SG&A -$16M Interest expense -$2M Tax negligible given NOLs Add back depreciation +$6M Less capex -$3M FCF to equity $5M

Shares out 17.3M.

FCF multiple Resulting share price Upside/downside (from $4.87/share) 10x $2.89 -41% 15x $4.34 -11% 20x $5.78 +19% 25x $7.23 +48% 30x $8.67 +78%

Comps

With the interest in ESG investing, it is clear that BWEN could trade at more of a premium to its current valuation that would suggest upside from here.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Broadwind operates in what is likely to be a growth industry, especially with the prospect of offshore wind in the coming years, and maybe further favorable legislation behind wind and infrastructure projects. However, production is currently maxed out and pricing power is not apparent.

As such, the next leg of price appreciation would need to be more reliant on re-rating of the valuation, which does seem possible in the current market environment and enthusiasm for ESG names.

Perhaps the company invests in a new production site on the east coast, as management have mentioned, though that would consume capex. Or maybe the non-wind businesses grow strongly. However, there is a risk on the other side too because if tower demand drops, so will earnings most likely.

It is notable just how much management emphasize "diversification" as part of their strategy. Clearly, they recognize how wind tower demand can change, perhaps investors should too.

Other ESG leaders do trade at premium valuations, and maybe BWEN should join them. Though at its core, BWEN is an industrial manufacturing business with supplier concentration and limited pricing power. The business does not seem that hard to replicate.

Ultimately, I do currently hold the stock, but my bias going forward is to trim exposure rather than increase it without a clear solution to BWEN's capacity constraints in tower production.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BWEN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not intended as investment advice. Author's stock positions may be updated without notice. No warranty is given on the accuracy of the information in this write-up or that it will be updated. Investing involves risk of permanent capital loss.