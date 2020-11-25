If the stock is fairly valued depends on the question if Johnson & Johnson will grow similar to past years or tie up with growth rates of former decades.

It is also one of the visionary companies mentioned in "Built to last" that outperformed the overall market in an impressive way.

No argument, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is one of the great American companies. According to Wikipedia, it was almost among the ten most valuable companies in the world (by market capitalization) for a long time – only recent it didn’t make the list any more. I published my first article about Johnson & Johnson at the end of February – before the sell-off started. Right now, the stock is trading at a similar level and it is time for an update.

In the following article, we will start by looking at the last quarterly results. Following that, we will look at several aspects, that make Johnson & Johnson a great business – the dividend, the company’s balance sheet, the recession proof business and the company’ outperformance over the long run. In the third section we will describe why Johnson & Johnson is a visionary company. In this section, I will also rely on the writings of Jim Collins and Jerry I. Porras and the book Built to last. Successful Habits of visionary companies. And as always, we end with an intrinsic value calculation.

Third Quarter Results

About a month ago, Johnson & Johnson reported third quarter results. Quarterly sales could increase 1.7% from $20.7 billion a year ago to $21.1 billion in this quarter. While international sales increased only 0.6%, sales in the United States increased 2.7%. Growth was especially strong in Europe (8.0% YoY growth), while sales in the Western Hemisphere (excluding the United States) declined 12.9%. GAAP earnings per share increased from $0.66 to $1.33 reflecting growth of 101.5% YoY. Management however is more focused on adjusted earnings per share, which increased from $2.12 to $2.20 (reflecting an increase of 3.8%).

We can also look at the three reporting segments in more detail:

Consumer Health : This segment generated $3,514 million in revenue and grew about 1.3% YoY (in the United States, sales increased 11.6% and outside the United States, sales declined 2.7%). Especially the OTC business could grow above the market and gained 0.7 points of share on a year-to-date basis. The performance was especially strong in the U.S. over-the-counter segment, in oral care as well as the wound care business and offset a bit by the negative impact of COVID-19 outside the United States.

: This segment generated $3,514 million in revenue and grew about 1.3% YoY (in the United States, sales increased 11.6% and outside the United States, sales declined 2.7%). Especially the OTC business could grow above the market and gained 0.7 points of share on a year-to-date basis. The performance was especially strong in the U.S. over-the-counter segment, in oral care as well as the wound care business and offset a bit by the negative impact of COVID-19 outside the United States. Pharmaceutical : This segment generated $11,418 million in revenue and it is the most important segment for Johnson & Johnson as it is responsible for more than half of its revenue. In the last quarter, this segment grew 5%. The oncology portfolio delivered strong growth of 12.4%. Especially Darzalex continued to show strong growth rates (43.4%). Imbruvica also grew 11.2% globally. And while immunology grew only 1.9%, Stelara could report 14% growth. But Remicade sales continued to erode due to biosimilar competition.

: This segment generated $11,418 million in revenue and it is the most important segment for Johnson & Johnson as it is responsible for more than half of its revenue. In the last quarter, this segment grew 5%. The oncology portfolio delivered strong growth of 12.4%. Especially Darzalex continued to show strong growth rates (43.4%). Imbruvica also grew 11.2% globally. And while immunology grew only 1.9%, Stelara could report 14% growth. But Remicade sales continued to erode due to biosimilar competition. Medical Devices: This segment generated $6,150 million in revenue and was the only segment that had to report a decline in sales of 3.6% as the medical device market was still impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Interventional Solutions could return to double-digit growth (12.9% growth) while the other three segments reported declining revenue. Especially surgical vision declined 16.4% globally due to the continued impact of COVID-19 on procedures and competitive pressures in the United States.

Johnson & Johnson also updated its guidance. For the full-year period, management is now expecting revenue to be in the range between $81.2 billion and $82 billion (previous guidance was ranging between $79.8 billion and $81.4 billion). Earnings per share are expected to be between $7.95 and $8.05 (previous guidance was $7.75 to $7.95).

Johnson & Johnson is also growing by acquisitions and recently it closed the Momenta Pharmaceuticals transaction. The acquisition will improve the pipeline with novel therapeutics being developed for immune-mediated diseases. Management is especially exited by the lead asset, nipocalimab, a potentially best-in-class anti-FcRn antibody.

Great Business

The last quarterly results (and maybe also the results in the last few years) have not been so great for Johnson & Johnson. Nevertheless, we can make a solid argument that we are dealing with a great business for several reasons.

Dividend

The first reason why Johnson & Johnson is a great investment is its dividend. Johnson & Johnson is one of the greatest dividend kings in the world and could increase its dividend for 58 consecutive years. Until the Financial Crisis, Johnson & Johnson could report double-digit dividend raises every single year, but since the Financial Crisis Johnson & Johnson increase the dividend only in the mid-to-high single digits.

Right now, Johnson & Johnson is paying a quarterly dividend of $1.01 resulting in a dividend yield of 2.7%. When comparing the dividend to the 2019 GAAP EPS ($5.63), we get a payout ratio of 72%, which is extremely high. But when using adjusted earnings per share ($8.68), the payout ratio is 47%, which is acceptable and no reason to worry. The company payed out $9.9 billion in dividends with a free cash flow of $18.3 billion leaving enough cash to repay debt and for potential acquisitions.

Company’s balance sheet

Aside from its stable dividend, the company also has a healthy balance sheet – another important aspect for long-term investors. On September 30, 2020, JNJ had $32,680 million in long-term debt and $5 billion in short-term debt. Compared to a shareholder’s equity of $64,473 million this results in a D/E ratio of 0.58. Debt payments are also stretched over the next four decades – about $1.2 billion in debt are not due before 2060 and over the next few years, the amounts of debt JNJ has to repay are usually just a few billion, which should be no problem for Johnson & Johnson. We also have to point out, that Johnson & Johnson has $18,965 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balances sheet as well as $11,816 million in marketable securities, which is almost enough to repay the outstanding debt.

In August 2020, the company completed a $7.5 billion debt offering and about $6.5 billion was used to fund the recently closed acquisition of Momenta Pharmaceuticals (see section above).

Recession-proof

Johnson & Johnson can be called a rather recession-proof business. The stock also sold off in times of crisis and during recessions and bear markets, but in most cases not as steep as other stocks and the overall market. And since the early 1980s, Johnson & Johnson did not sell off more than 40%. And before, there was only one period of serious underperformance. Johnson & Johnson was one of the Nifty Fifty stocks, that were quite hyped in the early 70s and then sold off pretty steep: the stock declined more than 50% and it took almost one decade, before the stock could reach former highs again. During the last ten years, the stock underperformed the overall market, but it was much less volatile than other stocks.

When looking at the company’s revenue we can also see high levels of stability. When looking at the last three decades, revenue did not decline more than 6% and operating income did not decline more than 13%.

Economic Moat

Johnson & Johnson is not only a recession-proof business, but also has a wide economic moat protecting the business. Being the largest healthcare company and among the biggest companies in the world is leading to cost advantages other competitors simply can’t match and while that by itself is not a guarantee for a wide moat, it should also not be overlooked.

Additionally, Johnson & Johnson has several intangible assets, that are not only valuable for the company, but also create a competitive advantage and are leading to a wide economic moat. Johnson & Johnson can look at a long list of patents. Additionally, Johnson & Johnson also has a valuable brand name (Johnson & Johnson itself is among the top 100 most valuable brands in the world and it is owning several other brand names, that are famous and valuable).

Outperformance over long run

We mentioned above, that Johnson & Johnson struggled in the last decade and even underperformed the S&P 500 in the last ten years. But when looking at the bigger picture, Johnson & Johnson could clearly outperform the S&P 500. Since 1990, the stock increased 4,470% in value (including dividends), while the total return for the S&P 500 was only 1,890%.

Visionary Company

Growth clearly slowed down in the last few years and Johnson & Johnson seems to be a little in trouble right now. The moat also seems to have weakened a little bit, but nevertheless, Johnson & Johnson is clearly a visionary company. As mentioned above, in this section of the article, I will rely on the writings of Jim Collins and Jerry I. Porras and the book Built to last. Successful Habits of visionary companies.

Johnson & Johnson is one of the visionary companies mentioned in the book. Collins and Porras could clearly show, that these visionary companies outperformed not only the overall market, but also many great businesses, that didn’t show the characteristics of these visionary companies. Between 1926 and 1990 (the book was originally published in 1994) $1 invested in these visionary companies led to an almost unbelievable amount of $6,356 (a CAGR of 14.66% over more than six decades, that included a world war and the Great Depression). Invested $1 in the general market led “only” to $415, while $1 invested in the comparison companies (also great businesses, but not visionary) led to $955.

One of the characteristics of these visionary companies is a focus on “more than profits”. Johnson & Johnson has its famous credo and having such a set of rules is one of the typical aspects of a visionary company, that usually outperform the market. Companies like Johnson & Johnson explicitly speak first about ideals (beyond profit) and only in a second aspects, the importance of profits is emphasized.

Another important aspect – and one of the strengths of JNJ – is its power to innovate. R.W. Johnson Jr. famously said, that failure is the most important product of Johnson & Johnson and he therefore understood how important it is for successful companies to innovate and also accept failed experiments as an important part of the evolutionary progress. Johnson & Johnson is reporting, that 25% of sales stem from products launched in the last five years – a metric that is trying to measure how innovative Johnson & Johnson is (3M Company (MMM) is reporting a similar metric and both companies are considered being highly innovative).

A final characteristic of visionary companies is the management team and hiring philosophy. These visionary companies usually don’t hire top executives from outside. The CEO position is almost always filled with people that have been with the companies for decades. Alex Gorsky, the current CEO is filling the position since 2012 and is with Johnson & Johnson since 1988.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

So far, I presented several reasons why Johnson & Johnson is not only a great business, but also a visionary company and why it should outperform the stock market over the long run. But we can’t overlook the fact, that Johnson & Johnson struggled in the years following the financial crisis. With an extremely diversified portfolio Johnson & Johnson can easily offset declines in one sub-segment, but one new product is also not enough to move the needle as a single product probably doesn’t have a huge enough impact on the top line. When trying to estimate future growth rates we therefore can’t look at individual products or segments, but rather have to ask ourselves if we believe, that Johnson & Johnson is still the visionary company, that can outperform the market and grow with a much higher pace.

Since 2010, Johnson & Johnson could increase its revenue only with a CAGR of 3.24% and free cash flow grew about 4% annually on average. If we assume, that Johnson & Johnson will only be able to grow at a similar rate as during the last decade and use the free cash flow of the last four decades as basis (and a 10% discount rate), we get an intrinsic value of $114.23 and the stock would be overvalued at this point.

However, if we believe, that Johnson & Johnson is still that visionary company with the same rules, principles and characteristics that made it a great business and that outperformed the market in past decades, we probably should calculate with much higher growth rates. Since 1980, Johnson & Johnson could grow its revenue with a CAGR of 7.53% and net income with a CAGR of 9.75%. If we assume for example, that the company can grow with 6% annually for the years to come (leaving all other assumptions the same), the intrinsic value would be $171.35. And assuming that Johnson & Johnson could take up past growth rates again (high single digit growth for the next decade and 6% growth till perpetuity) we would get an intrinsic value above $210.

Conclusion

Without doubt, Johnson & Johnson is a very solid business and you probably can’t make huge mistakes by holding the stock over the long run. It is a recession-proof business with a solid dividend yield. And I presented several arguments (wide economic moat and characteristics of a visionary company), that should make us confident about Johnson & Johnson outperforming the market. But we can’t ignore, that Johnson & Johnson underperformed the S&P 500 in the last decade.

The difficult question is if we have to assume that Johnson & Johnson will only be able to grow with a similar pace than in the last decade, which would make the stock overvalued right now or if Johnson & Johnson is still the same visionary company it was in past decades with the potential for much higher growth rates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.