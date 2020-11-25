We think that it's not going to take much for dividend growth to start, and it'll have been accomplished organically.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is still compellingly priced, offering a nice yield relative to other pharma players. However, a legitimate gripe that investors have with GSK is that its growth profile isn't fantastic, and the topline is suffering as some of its key drugs have gone off patent. Here we will outline the reason why GSK is in a transition, and that within 2-3 years, their growth profile could easily become more robust in line with stalwart peers like Pfizer (PFE), set to achieve high single-digit growth. Critically, this transition is relatively low on risk as well, so even if growth isn't delivered, there is a large margin of time for GSK to keep at the R&D game to come up with replacements before the next wave of patent expiries occur.

Current Growth Vehicles

Its current growth vehicles are Nucala, Trelegy, Benlysta and Zejula which together account for almost 10% of GSK's total revenue, and a third of GSK's revenue from patented drugs. Off-patent drugs now account for 20% of total revenue, and 17% of total operating income. Many of these patents had expired in 2017-2020, leaving only parts of the portfolio that can expect continued high margins and growth till at least 2027, and in some cases past 2030.

These drugs address interesting treatment areas in immunology, oncology and respiratory.

(Source: GSK Q3 2020 Earnings Pres)

Oncology offers growth areas with new treatment indications that can be subsequently approved for the drug. Respiratory products like Nucala have pediatric indications that can still offer more growth and keep GSK products in the lead, and it occupies a valuable rare disease market for SEA. Trelegy is also gaining share with superb economics from a recurring revenue platform. Benlysta, acquired through the modest acquisition of Human Genome Sciences some years ago, also performs well and is a platform for further development of expertise in autoimmune diseases. Penetration remains low here and it reflects in the strong growth rates of 13% CER for Q3 compared to last year.

In addition to their pharma portfolio, the vaccine portfolio has promise too. In times of COVID-19, co-circulation and morbidity risks remain relevant, and pneumococcal and flu vaccines might become attractive exposures over the next year or two. With some of GSK's flu vaccines going off-patent in a couple of years, this could mean a profitable swan song before their prices become eroded by generics competition.

Pipeline

Several things look attractive in the pipeline. Blenrep, GSK's anti-BCMA drug (rather than the more common CAR-T) has just launched and might become a worthy competitor in the multiple myeloma space. Another promising oncology treatment is dostarlimab, a PD-1 inhibitor for endometrial cancer. Pivotal readouts are expected next year and submission might come as soon as 2022 so that it can further bolster the portfolio. Oncology markets remain attractive, with strong economics and margins from pricing power, although competition is mounting with drug makers widely targeting the treatment area.

Finally, there are developments in the auto-immune portfolio, with GSK's rheumatoid arthritis drug in the works, otilimab. The hope here is that in the next 2-3 years, just as Humira's patent network collapses in the US, otilimab can hit the market. Humira currently makes more than $14 billion annually in the US as the biggest blockbuster in the world. There will be many shards of that market to pick up, and a timely release of otilimab to add to the autoimmune portfolio could do a fair bit to boost sales.

Risks and Conclusions

In our last article on GSK, we compared it to AbbVie (ABBV), whose yield and other metrics are similar to GSK, but differ in some key respects. ABBV is growing its dividend, albeit stretching a higher payout in order to do that. Moreover, ABBV is about to lose exclusivity with Humira in the US. As such, we prefer the GSK multiple, where generics erosion is already priced into a beleaguered base. Moreover, if GSK succeeds in milking the current long-life portfolio and the drugs coming in the pipeline, as the legacy products stabilize at lower margins, GSK could start pumping out growth, which would substantially revalue the company to a pharma growth multiple of around 15-16x EV/EBITDA, 20-25% above where it is now on current EBITDA, and over 50% if total cash flow growth compounds over the next couple of years by low double digit rates around 20%.

(Source: Valkyrie Research)

Although there is execution risk involved in the execution on the pipeline especially, which relies substantially on oncology which could see greater competition, it is a bet we'd take, especially considering the GSK multiple relative to ABBV which is bound to take a hit once Humira falls. As such, we continue to accumulate GSK shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GSK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.