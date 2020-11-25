The sole way to surmount this is through consolidation, but at what cost?

And that is the problem, scale in the mobile food industry is constrained by the number of riders and their ability to serve a market.

Premised on explosive growth, this stay at home mainstay has since chosen to scale up through an acquisition of Just Eat to maximize its operational flywheel.

Brief Thesis

I remain presently neutral on the outlook for GrubHub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB). Not because it is a horrible business but rather because of the structural nature of the business itself. High-growth companies which can leverage operating capabilities, benefiting from economies of scale, position themselves well to deliver sizeable risk adjusted returns – the dilemmas facing GrubHub Inc. emergent business continue to be competitive forces and scalability. To scale, the army of riders needs to grow exponentially, which GrubHub Inc. has done through the Just Eat acquisition. But with now more than $1B in Goodwill festering on the balance sheet, questions abound as to whether this was a strategy of expansion at all costs. These strategic reasons leave me on the sidelines for now but are well emphasized by Jamie Powell of the FT.

We are more than half a decade into this grand experiment in restaurants outsourcing food delivery via self-employed workers and still, no pure-play delivery business has managed a sustained period in the black. And, as a reminder, the competition in the market has never been more fierce, consumers are still very price sensitive and barriers to entry are low. In short: it is not clear what levers are left to pull for management teams to get their business out of the red.

Overview

The Chicago-based online mobile food ordering and delivery marketplace was founded in 2004 with the mission to connect hungry diners with great local restaurants. And since inception, it has consistently connected hungry investors with great forward growth prospects; a comparatively new industry, boosted by stay at home regimes prevalent currently throughout the world. The numbers are undoubtedly compelling – 300,000 restaurants across 4,000 US cities, 30 million hungry diners, around $6B in food sales in 2020 to date. And what is not to like? GrubHub’s bulging revenues remain engrossing.

Fiscal Period Dec-19 Dec-18 Dec-17 Dec-16 Dec-15 Market Cap $4,454.26 $6,971.01 $6,231.57 $3,223.74 $2,056.51 Highest Stock Price $86.08 $146.73 $74.09 $43.89 $47.18 Shares Outstanding (EOP) 91.576 90.757 86.791 85.692 84.98

GrubHub Inc.’s market capitalization has been punished somewhat, decidedly during the sizable reversal witnessed on US equity markets late 2018. The stock has never regained its highs since then, pricing in currently around $70/share. In 2018, the stock was selling as high as $150/share, underscoring the value destruction and subsequent slow recovery made as the company adds assets to build extra scale. Marginal dilution has occurred in shares outstanding, but nothing material enough to be a major cause of alarm.

Annual returns from 2016 GrubHub Inc.

Simplified Income Statement

Fiscal Period Dec-19 Dec-18 Dec-17 Dec-16 Dec-15 Dec-16 Revenue per Share 14.38 10.906 7.746 5.727 4.222 3.107

Revenues have progressed at a staggering clip over the past 6 years – from $3.107B in 2016 and expanding approximately 3x over the period (~362.82% or CAGR 25%/year) to over $14B in fiscal 19. The continued global regime of lockdowns, stay at home mandates, and social distancing will likely continue to bolster GrubHub Inc.’s revenue generation capabilities as consumers stay home and restaurants struggle to find any backup revenue stream to survive.

Fiscal Period Dec-19 Dec-18 Dec-17 Dec-16 Dec-15 Revenue $1,312.15 $1,007.26 $683.07 $493.33 $361.83 Cost of Goods Sold $675.47 $454.32 $269.45 $171.76 $107.42 Gross Profit $636.68 $552.94 $413.61 $321.58 $254.40

The novel coronavirus outbreak is undisputedly encouraging for this stay at home champion which for some period has been the sole avenue for crippled restaurant businesses to cover their costs. This trend, however, may be ephemeral with potentially excellent results in fiscal 2020 only to be counterbalanced by more softened ones in 2021, as the world progressively returns to some form of normalcy.

Fiscal Period Dec-19 Dec-18 Dec-17 Gross Margin % 48.52 54.9 60.55 Operating Margin % -0.48 8.44 13.14 Net Margin % -1.41 7.79 14.49

Margins have manifestly mobilized to the downside from fiscal 2017 onwards as the company continued to scale up and invest in assets affording long-term economies of scale. Reviewing gross margin, operating margin, and net margin dynamics is paramount for investors looking for an entry point into equity. Progressively, we should start to see revenue increases taper, coupled with increasing margins, as a signal of the organization’s long-term pathway to meaningful profitability.

Fiscal Period Dec-19 Dec-18 Dec-17 Dec-16 Dec-15 Selling, General, & Admin. Expense $527.51 $382.03 $272.02 $203.26 $164.95

The ~17% YOY burgeoning expense profile related to building, developing, and maintaining a market for mobile food deliveries while, considerable, remains positive as it is not outpacing revenue advancement. Notwithstanding, development of this cost bucket necessitates constant scrutiny to appraise how effectively the venture is acquiring market share. Sizable increases in Selling, General & Admin expense illustrate the effort made by the enterprise to develop rider pools, and to subsidize commercial development through discounting, promotional activities, and restaurant onboarding. Being able to clearly identify the distinct stages of the company’s business development – from buying market share to build a business to commanding customer loyalty to sustain it – should correlate with changes in profitability, cash flow generation and balance sheet stabilization.

Fiscal Period Dec-19 Dec-18 Dec-17 Dec-16 Dec-15 Other Operating Expense $115.45 $85.94 $51.85 $35.19 $28.03

The 311.88% increase in other operating expenses is material. Development of other operating expenses could sound the alarm for the venture’s tangible future, notably if expense reclassification is being resorted to obfuscate real cost generation. This would require a breakdown and much further scrutiny. Close surveillance of the development of other operating expenses will supply the ultimate gauge of true operating income legitimacy. Expense reclassification could be something the venture is resorting to for earnings management purposes.

Fiscal Period Dec-19 Dec-18 Dec-17 Dec-16 Dec-15 Interest Income $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 Interest Expense -$20.49 -$3.53 -$0.10 $0.00 $0.00

Interest expenses naturally start playing a central role in GrubHub Inc.’s expansion plans. Interestingly, the venture predominantly used equity in the earlier stages of its growth story which is now progressively being replaced with debt. The company’s ability to cover its interest expenses with operating income provides a sound measure of prolonged viability.

Fiscal Period Dec-19 Dec-18 Dec-17 Dec-16 Dec-15 Net Income -$18.57 $78.48 $98.98 $49.56 $38.08

Net income progressed robustly from fiscal 2015 to 2017, then receded as GrubHub Inc. started more notable investments in assets to scale the business. The organization has demonstrated it can turn a profit which remains incredibly positive, particularly in such a low-cost high-volume cyclical service business.

Simplified Balance Sheet

Fiscal Period Dec-19 Dec-18 Dec-17 Dec-16 Dec-15 Cash, Cash Equivalents, Marketable Securities $425.18 $225.33 $257.70 $323.62 $310.74

Short-term liquidity has intermittently increased, decreased somewhat, then further increased as the company raises capital to fuel its strategic development ambitions. Over the 5-year period, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities have progressed 36.82%, roughly 6.5% on a linear basis. Investors should feel somewhat comforted that the organization has raised enough cash to meet its operational needs while equally providing some leeway for further strategic spending.

Fiscal Period Dec-19 Dec-18 Dec-17 Dec-16 Dec-15 Gross Property, Plant and Equipment $416.18 $198.09 $116.78 $69.25 $30.27 Accumulated Depreciation -$142.80 -$78.60 -$45.40 -$22.69 -$11.19 Property, Plant and Equipment $273.38 $119.50 $71.38 $46.56 $19.08

The venture has invested substantively in fixed assets with marked increases in gross plant, property, and equipment. (1,274% over 5 years ~417% per year)

Fiscal Period Dec-19 Dec-18 Dec-17 Dec-16 Dec-15 Goodwill $1,007.97 $1,019.24 $589.86 $436.46 $396.22

Goodwill continues to be the prime issue with GrubHub Inc.’s balance sheet make-up. The 5-year shopping spree the enterprise has embarked upon which included multiple investments and acquisitions has created a burgeoning amount of goodwill, the excess paid by the company for assets above fair value. This has augmented ~154% over the period, at a linear rate of circa 9% per year. The past 2 years have seen some stability in goodwill as investments to reach critical dimensions have somewhat tapered. The critical risk here is a revision of goodwill to the downside when tested for impairment – Goodwill historically reverts to a given mean value. When this occurs, the value of the firm will be reduced by the value of the impairment.

Fiscal Period Dec-19 Dec-18 Dec-17 Dec-16 Dec-15 Long-Term Debt & Capital Lease Obligation $604.07 $335.55 $169.65 $0.00 $0.00

Accompanying the increase in capital spending to fuel expansion, long-term debt and capital lease obligations have notably increased. This correlates with the spending spree the company has embarked upon, fueling its development with a mixture of debt and equity.

Fiscal Period Dec-19 Dec-18 Dec-17 Dec-16 Dec-15 Total Long-Term Liabilities $632.05 $400.20 $251.41 $114.90 $93.04

Naturally, total long-term liabilities have progressed with investments made by the company to reach a critical size.

Simplified Cash Flow Statement

Fiscal Period Dec-19 Dec-18 Dec-17 Dec-16 Dec-15 Cash Flow from Operations $182.62 $225.53 $154.14 $97.78 $44.76 Cash Flow from Investing -$148.42 -$594.00 -$336.96 -$45.52 -$116.40 Cash Flow from Financing $129.27 $346.69 $178.06 $19.34 $39.40 Net Change in Cash $163.79 -$22.44 -$3.98 $70.21 -$32.50

This simplified cash flow statement encapsulates nicely a few salient points mentioned earlier. On a positive note, we continue to generate free cash flow from operations, which did fall somewhat during fiscal 2019. Large invaluable investments continue to be made by the corporation with almost $950M spent in 2017 and 2018 alone. Likewise, the company has continued to raise debt at a relatively steady pace to finance scalability. Net change in cash has been rather volatile, but the company has showcased an ability to generate free cash – financing growth at this stage of the corporate lifecycle continues to be the priority, which is abundantly illustrated in the statement of cash flows over the past 5 years.

Key Takeaways

More than ever, the novel coronavirus contagion should act like jet fuel for GrubHub Inc.’s revenues – if this does not materialize in the following quarters, serious pondering should be undertaken regarding the efficacy of sales & marketing expenditures.

The mobile food delivery business stays highly pressured by low costs, by a requirement to generate high volumes in an environment where operating leverage is difficult, and by competitive barriers to entry which are quasi non-existent.

GrubHub Inc. has continued to demonstrate solid growth coupled with discipline around its sales and marketing expenses. Maintaining cost discipline will be crucial to sustainably developing market share, as opposed to simply buying it.

GrubHub Inc. has built a $425M cash pile which will help the firm continue as a going concern and enable it to invest in assets.

Goodwill, which has been a product of the enterprise’s recent spending spree, is the single biggest balance sheet. Towering at $1B on a market cap of solely $6.45B, any impairment to goodwill will have a lasting impact on valuation and balance sheet stability. Impairments to goodwill should carefully be followed.

The firm has demonstrated it can generate positive cash flow, which is a positive for the long-term viability of the organization.

An investment in GrubHub Inc. is not without risk – a low-cost cyclical business with imperceptible barriers to entry makes for a dicey pitch. But the firm has shored up its balance sheet with cash required to fuel expansion for the foreseeable future; its ability to integrate Just Eat will be the next critical chapter in the story. Revenues are persistently firm and should continue to be in a lockdown environment – any drop of which should send investors justifiably fleeing.

But goodwill persists as the biggest elephant in this mobile delivery room – its $1B valuation will eventually be impaired on a total market cap of $6B. This is not negligible and raises the most lasting question of the GrubHub Inc. story – deliver meals to customers and revenue growth to investors, but at what cost?

