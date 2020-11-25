Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) provides services related to supply chain management, including trucking and multi-modal transportation, and the company is one of the largest players in the American transportation market. The company keeps costs relatively low by relying on equipment provided by third parties and focuses on customer-centric activities to establish long-term relationships. This has led to many consecutive quarters of profit, even during COVID-19. The company currently does not pay a dividend, and its stock has remained relatively stable since July.

We possess a neutral sentiment about Hub Group, as there is no doubt that the company remains profitable, but extended periods of stagnancy and political factors pose a threat to future growth.

The company is focused on improving efficiencies by investing in technology-related solutions

Hub Group has a very strong reputation in the industry as the company has gained recognition from individual companies including Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), as well as awards from industry groups. In alignment with its customer-centric strategy, the company hopes to leverage more technology solutions moving forward such as GPS and IoT integrations. The company invested over $50M into its capital and operating segments in 2020, including a solution that enables an entire fleet through GPS systems. The company's Hub Pro and Hub Connect technologies allow for more seamless communication with all related parties (Hub Group Investor Presentation, 2020). We believe that the company will continue to focus on technology solutions in the long run in order to gain a competitive advantage while sticking to its core strategies. Adding new technological features will not only better serve existing customers but can help establish new partnerships as well as drastically reduce operational costs.

The company also invested $60M into 1,500 new intermodal containers in 2019. This year, the company plans to purchase at least 3,300 containers, and already added 300 refrigerated ones (Hub Group Investor Presentation). Total investment in 2020 could be at least $90M total, which signifies the company's commitment to offering the best-in-class fleet.

Historically, Hub Group has seen a 9% CAGR in terms of revenue over the past 10 years. Over the past 8 quarters, the company has posted impressive net income figures, including in 2020, where COVID-19 heavily affected all aspects of operations.

The company has $185.3M in cash and $552.7M in total receivables, and its current ratio is 1.38x. In terms of long-term assets, the company owns $638.9M worth of property and equipment, and the goodwill account is worth $484.2M. We believe that the company is in a strong position to pursue acquisition opportunities, and Hub Spot has already performed two acquisitions in the past few years, both of which added to existing logistics capabilities.

The company has $149M of long-term debt, but interest expenses currently amount to around 2-3M per quarter, which is a very small portion compared to operating income. Hub Group has proven to be resilient even within the times of COVID-19, and debt will not hamper the company's ability to use operating cash flows for further investments.

Financial highlights are currently hovering in a fair range

In terms of financial figures, quarterly revenue growth for the last two years has been all over the place, and the company has not reached a Y/Y double-digit growth figure since the 1st quarter of 2019. On an annual basis, revenue was $3.52B in 2015 and $3.66B in 2019, representing a minimal gain over the course of five years.

The company's current PE ratio is 23.16, which is close to its 5-year average. The company's current PS ratio is 0.53, which is also close to its 5-year average. We believe that these ratios are justifiable, considering the growth potential due to increased investment in technology-related solutions, and it may take many years for these investments to be realized through revenue growth.

Hub Group faces several industry-wide risks, including political changes

Hub Group uses a lot of drivers to fulfill its business obligations, and reliance on drivers from third-parties is very high. Therefore, driver shortages may cause the rates that Hub Group pays to go up, which would affect the company's operating cash flows. Hub Group also relies on "a significant number of independent contractors, such as owner-operators (Hub Group 10-K, 2020)." We believe that the United States has many areas where government bodies are looking to increase the rights of contractors, and new regulations surrounding this issue may become unfavourable for large corporations. One recent example is the Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) contractor case, where although rideshare drivers are still not considered employees in California, there will continuously be fights against both companies from either labour unions or the government. Hub Group states that "class action and individual lawsuits have been filed against us and others in our industries (Hub Group 10-K, 2020)" in relation to independent contractors, conveying that this has already been an issue that will not disappear anytime soon.

Price competition is especially prominent during times of economic downturn, where many logistics companies are looking to collect as much revenue as possible. Moreover, industry-wide customers may also be looking for cheaper services rather than high-quality ones, which increases much-needed cost savings. Therefore, the use of a bidding system, which is periodically used by customers in the industry, would drive down Hub Group's margins in the short and potentially long term.

In summation, we hold a neutral sentiment about Hub Group as, although the company has a large market share and is focused on customer-centric strategies, potential increased costs and price competition will continue to push net income margins down.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.