A small-cap gem with great management

It is easy to manage a company that is already doing well, in a hot sector, or sitting on a pile of cash. Therefore, the best testament to a company is its ability to turnaround a business, restructure, and prosper in areas of new growth. Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) is one such small-cap gem, and its management deserves shareholders' applause.

Progress made at CVGI

While reading through CVGI's 3Q2020 earnings call transcript, the story appears to be one of progress, one of searching out new markets and building on those opportunities. CVGI is a fine example of a company which did not wither under the pandemic, but, in fact, grew stronger. Apart from that, management appears particularly nimble in being able to transform its legacy business into growth industries. Summarily, these are:

The company is indeed growing, rather than just cutting streamlining to improve profit numbers. The company hired 1,000 people over the last few months and has a present staff size of 7,000. This is certainly an achievement given the pandemic. Capex is growing, indicating growth-related investment, and despite this, free cash flow grew. $20 million of debt was paid off in the last quarter. Declining share in "old economy" business (i.e. truck markets), and rising growth in share in "new economy" business (i.e. warehouse automation subsystems, vehicles related to e-commerce, and electric vehicles). The old product sales mix has declined from 45% to 35% Regardless, the "old economy" business is still growing with a V-shaped recovery - e-commerce and logistics are still dependent on trucks. CVGI's competitive edge here is in selling to vehicles on a bundled product basis, which is important for the electric vehicle space as newcomers to the market would benefit from being able to have a single point of purchase. Business process improvement: the company has evolved using the Unity (U) platform as a modular platform for its smart manufacturing processes. This provides a competitive edge in terms of product quality and refinement. Further insights on Unity can be explored in a previous article.

Quarterly earnings from continuing operations indicate a V-shaped recovery, exiting the mid-year phase of pandemic-hit earnings.

Future growth upside; plugged into the electric vehicles and e-commerce space

CVGI has been transparent on expected growth and where that could come from. Forward revenue guidance from the 3Q2020 earnings call seems concrete and deserve to be priced into CVGI's valuation:

The warehouse automation business will exceed $100 million in revenues next year, which is experiencing annual growth rates above 20% given its links with e-commerce retailers. Electric vehicles: CVGI has secured contracts with two major marquees, and three smaller ones. A key question is whether CVGI is effective in doing this, and I believe so, as customer acquisition has been quite quick, with new customers over the last two reporting quarters while CVGI is pursuing the top 20 EV manufacturers globally. The two major marquees have greater than $200 million of business potential. Export markets growth: CVGI has a global manufacturing footprint, one in Mexico which supplies to North America, and one in China which will be the supply base for Japan, Thailand, and all the Asian countries. Apart from electric vehicles, CVGI is expanding beyond its core business (for both injection moulding and wire harnesses) of trucks and vans to special purpose vehicles, like garbage trucks and marine terminal vehicles. Longer term, CVGI is plugged into the story of upgrading existing vehicles to electric vehicles with global market potential made possible through its manufacturing bases for both North America and Asia.

The valuation proposition and some numbers

CVGI can be described as a deep value stock with strong growth prospects. CVGI is trading at a mere price-to-sales ratio (forward, based on 2021) of 0.27 times at the time of writing. 2021 sales are forecast to grow 21.7% and 13.6% in 2022 which is booking in just $261M of sales by 2022. Based on the visible growth markets explained above, revenue and earnings are likely to surprise on the upside, as $300M of sales was already visibly explained, and the potential from its global facilities will be huge. Earnings surprised on the upside massively in 3Q2020, while EPS was positive as compared to a forecasted loss by analysts. Assuming 3Q2020 forms the basis for forward 12 months P/E with the conservative assumption of zero growth, P/E is a mere 6.4 times. As earnings and revenues growth may double over the next 3 years, we are looking at a ridiculously low P/E ratio for CVGI.

Assuming CVGI trades at 1-time 2022 estimated sales, this would imply a valuation of $30 and an implied 2022 P/E at 21.7 times. The present P/E for the S&P small-cap value ETF (SLYV) is 15 times, hence pegging the valuation at 15 times P/E on 2022 estimated EPS would lead to a valuation of $18. Forward EV/EBITDA is single digit and, therefore, undemanding. At the present price, CVGI appears severely undervalued based on these valuation measures, which may more than double in price over time.

Dilution risk appears low, as the company increased basic diluted EPS by only 14% throughout all of the last 9 years. Total debt to annualized year-to-date EBITDA is 6.7, total long-term liabilities-to-total assets are 46%, a manageable position. Debt has been paid off gradually over time, with $20m paid in the last quarter, suggesting the management is unlikely to gear up.

While CVGI has performed well on its own, the stock price is just catching up with broader indices.

Conclusion and risks

I chanced upon CVGI while researching the electric vehicles space and saw that it is certainly serving a fast-growing market, having secured contracts with electric vehicle players. At the same time, CVGI derives positive earnings from existing businesses, which provides earnings diversification. It is also a commendable management strategy to expand into automated warehousing which benefits from 20% growth rates in the e-commerce retail market. Future growth options include transformation of existing manufacturing facilities for new growth options. CVGI is also well placed to capture the larger global market share both in North America and Asia, given its global footprint and existing export markets. More conducive trade policy under President Biden would also provide the company with options in global trade over time.

The company is trading below 1-time P/S, while P/E and EV/EBITDA are in single digits. With plenty of growth options as well as demonstrated growth over the last few quarters alongside positive earnings surprises, the future looks very bright for this deep value and high growth small-cap company. The small market cap of the company also makes it an easy acquisition target.

However, the key risk to this company is the competition for auto components and the lack of a moat. Its main proposition is in capitalizing on key growth areas of e-commerce warehousing systems and electric vehicles. Nonetheless, strong and visible earnings growth mitigates this concern, suggesting that either the company has a competitive advantage (e.g. through the convenience of its in-company distribution system and product bundling) or the markets' strong growth provides a sufficient piece of the pie for most of its players.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.