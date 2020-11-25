Still, CONE's metrics, such as its increased backlog, pre-leased developments, long weighted avg. lease term and cheap financing should continue being positive catalysts in its growth.

Over the past few months, we have covered various data center and cell tower REITs. We believe that these two sub-sectors offer the most resilient cash flows in the REITdom while growing rapidly, and hence offering quite compelling investment cases compared to traditional REITs.

In July, we explained CyrusOne's (CONE) potential to deliver double-digit returns going forward due to its rapid expansion and robust development backlog. However, shares have declined by around 7.63% since, with the company's latest results coming in weaker than expected, potentially indicating signs of a slowdown.

The question that arises now is whether investors should lower their expectations or if the company's recent missteps are temporary, and our original double-digit return scenario remains solid.

Is growth slowing down?

When we published our latest CONE report, the company was growing faster than all of its competitors. However, over the past couple of quarters, revenue growth has declined dramatically, currently featuring an LTM (last-twelve-month) revenue growth of 7.4%. As CONE's CEO, Mr. Bruce W. Duncan acknowledged in the earnings release:

This admittedly was a disappointing leasing quarter for us... [However] ...Given the positive demand outlook and our productive discussions with customers, we are confident that we will produce much better results in the fourth quarter.

Despite the challenges to grow its leasing revenues during the quarter, it doesn't necessarily mean that growth is about to slow down. Development projects are expected to deliver 345K CSF and 78 MW of power across both domestic and international markets. At the same time, 63% of CSF is already contractually committed to customers, which indicates strong demand for CONE's data centers. Additionally, the current pipeline is 16% larger compared to last year, which should lead to additional leases.

Whether the company will be able to take advantage of its increasing backlog and lack of full occupancy to grow its lease is a reasonable concern. The result remains speculative amid the recent quarter's disappointing performance. However, if our best indicator is Mr. Duncan's comments, we should expect growth levels to indeed accelerate going forward.

In the meantime, there are plenty of positive catalysts to ensure that CONE's cash flows will continue flourishing. The company's YTD new leases feature a CSF-Weighted Avg. Lease Term of 7.7 years, while 79% of CONE's portfolio is contractually locked to rent escalations, with some even above inflation.

The market seems to also be confident in CONE's financial resiliency, as the company was able to issue $400M of 2.150% senior notes due in 2030, which makes for extremely cheap financing.

Management increased the weighted average remaining debt term from 5.9 to 6.3 years and the percentage of fixed-rate debt from 65% to 77%, while the weighted average interest rate increased only eight basis points, from 2.05% to 2.13%. As a result of smoothing and extending its debt maturity while incurring only a slightly higher cost of debt, the company should continue enjoying cheap financing. Lower and spread out interest payments should help increase FFOs as well.

Dividend safety and Valuation

Overall, investors can count on CONE's dividend, with an FFO/Share payout ratio of just over 50%. Despite the ample coverage, CONE's latest DPS increase was only 2%. While we expect DPS growth to remain quite underwhelming, the company should be retaining enough cash to further boost its acquisition developments to accelerate FFO/Share. Source: Company Filings, Author

Shares currently yield nearly 3%, which should nicely add to total returns over time and is quite high considering that the company only distributes around half of its FFOs.

Shares are currently trading at around 18 times their underlying FFOs, which is quite a high multiple compared to traditional REITs, but a reasonable valuation for a growing data center REIT, in our view. For context DLR and EQIX trade at around 23 times and 48.8 times their underlying FFOs. Should CONE's growth accelerate to its previous levels, as management indicated, CONE could end up appearing too cheap, resulting in a significant share price appreciation.

Investor Returns and Conclusion

Analysts expect FFO/Share growth of around 7-8% going forward, as management narrowed its guidance to the higher range of its previous outlook to reassure investors of its positive expectations.

As a result, we are retaining our previous growth estimates, which forecast FFO/share growth of 8% going forward. However, we are reducing our DPS growth estimates to 3.5%, as we believe that the company will retain more cash going forward to fund additional developments and please investors with increased growth.

Plugging in our expected growth rates, CONE's current share price of $70.26, and an adjacent set of valuation multiples, we get the following results:

As you can see, despite our reduced DPS estimates, CONE still offers annualized double-digit returns near its current valuation levels. Additionally, if management delivers a robust Q4, as Mr. Duncan pointed towards, we can see the valuation expanding by a couple of percentage points, further increasing investor returns.

Admittedly, CONE's Q2 and Q3 could have been more exciting. Still, the company's metrics, such as its increased backlog, pre-leased developments, long weighted avg. lease term and cheap financing should continue being positive catalysts in the company's growth and quality of cash flows. While Q4 will be critical to the data center provider's growth, we believe that CONE holds significant upside ahead, while a promising Q4 could lead to a valuation expansion, further rewarding current investors. Therefore, we remain long, though cautiously awaiting the company's next quarterly performance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CONE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.