At FSInsight, we call the stocks that are amongst the worst affected by the coronavirus "Epicenter" stocks because of their closeness to the effects of the virus and its economic ramifications. At the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS-1) Sector level, these stocks were primarily in the Consumer Discretionary Sector (XLY), the Financial Sector (XLF), the Energy Sector (XLE), and the Industrials Sector (XLI). Of these sectors as a whole, we only like XLY and XLI to own at the GICS-1 level. We represent "Epicenter" stocks in a lot of our analysis by using the Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) as a proxy. We find that the profile of (XLY) is much safer compared to (SPHB). This is because it has a large position in one of the best high-growth stocks available and also has exposure to the names that will parabolically benefit from re-opening and eventual economic normalization. A lot of the stocks in XLY could go up 50% and it would just be called a mean-reversion.

As you can see, for nearly the entire period of the year since the flash-bear market of March, the XLY has outperformed both SPY and SPHB. We do think the SPHB will likely outperform once the healthcare situation improves, but it is a much higher risk investment particularly given the rising coronavirus cases. Especially since high-beta right now basically means highly correlated to healthcare outcomes. XLY actually has natural economic characteristics that make it in some ways similar to the bar-bell approach we recommend anchored in high-quality, high-growth names (like AMZN), and the other side being exposure to 'Epicenter' names.

Many analysts were very bearish on the future of the US consumer back in the flash-bear market's depths that occurred during the first wave of the coronavirus epidemic. However, the direct transfers of cash to consumers with no strings attached has paid immense dividends. Overall, consumer confidence has remained higher than the low levels it sank during the global financial crisis and the internet bubble (see below). Most consumer indicators have held up better than comparison. Amazingly, consumers have even used transfers from the government to increase the health of their balance sheet. Household debt to GDP has actually decreased since the crisis began.

Many investors who have sat on the sidelines for the better part of the last year are beginning to ask where the best place is to put their money to work. While going for single cruise-line and airline stocks may reap high-reward for those willing to risk it, the level of risk is certainly not for everyone. For those who want a little less of an emotional roller-coaster but who still want exposure to the re-opening trade, XLY is a great alternative that offers some key benefits of diversification, as well as a large countercyclical position in AMZN that serves as an effective put-option for negative healthcare developments.

As you can see, the rotation back into 'Epicenter' names has only just begun. The two mini-rallies on the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine's respective announcements show us what markets will be like when the economy normalizes, and most importantly, shows us which stocks benefitted the most. One of the main reasons we like the companies that comprise XLY is that they have survived the ultimate stress test, in some cases a complete cessation of consumer demand, and they have come out as leaner and meaner corporate entities because of aggressive cost-cutting. When these companies return to a normalized economy due to therapeutic and vaccination advances, they will be doing so with significantly higher operating leverage than before the crisis. This means we think they will significantly outperform their earnings expectations in the coming quarters and may even reach pre-crisis EPS levels well before meeting pre-crisis revenues.

This is why, even though we are huge proponents of ‘Epicenter’ stocks, we are only bullish on two of the four mentioned ‘Epicenter’ sectors, Consumer Discretionary and Industrials. The companies of XLY have not only survived but many industries within XLY have also proven their ability to reach the same EPS during times of adversity with less revenue, once the companies have adapted to the new environment. While there are individual names within XLE and XLF that we like, we do believe there are many headwinds for these sectors yet to be resolved that will result in continued lagging behind the returns of the wider S&P 500. XLY’s rate of outperformance to the index seems to increase with economic normalization. We think given recent developments with vaccines and therapeutics; it is now only a matter of time before this normalization occurs. When it does, XLY will be poised to outperform for several reasons, which we’ll outline in detail.

We believe this pattern of outperformance of XLY versus SPY will continue as economic normalization begins to occur due to therapeutics and vaccines over the medium-term. We like the composition of XLY compared to SPY and will detail below why we believe continued outperformance is likely.

XLY Versus SPY: Why We Think XLY Outperformance Will Increase

No one can predict the future concerning healthcare outcomes. This is why we like to advise that our clients and SeekingAlpha followers take certain steps to construct portfolios. However, we understand some prefer ETFs. Well, we want to explain why XLY contains some of the same economic characteristics as the custom-tailored portfolios we recommend.

When you look at the Consumer Discretionary Sector versus the wider S&P 500, one thing that becomes immediately apparent is the concentration-risk of XLY compared to SPY. This is certainly true that XLY is less diversified, as it is only one sector compared to the entire market. This, however, is a double-edged sword. Particularly, when the largest holding in an index is a position in AMZN comprising over 20% of total holdings, that is certainly a positive in a post-pandemic world. It also gives this index dual exposure to the stay-at-home trade and the massive cyclical rotation to 'Epicenter' names.

We think this reality, the large position in AMZN, and a large amount of highly cyclically-sensitive names give this ETF a similar profile to the 'bar-bell' portfolios we suggest to our subscribers anchored by high-flying growth and tech names and the riskier side comprised of the beleaguered social distancing casualties with attractive valuations. We should also note that the permanent behavioral changes resulting from this pandemic will likely continue to favor AMZN even in the event of economic normalization. They have benefitted from a massive augmentation of their network due to their pandemic, and these types of gains can lead to sustainably higher profitability.

The other thing is that when you compare the top holdings of the S&P 500 and the XLY, you get roughly the same amount of exposure to FAANGs (plus MSFT) except in the XLY. The fact that it is concentrated in AMZN has meant that FAANGs have led to more growth of the XLY than the SPY, by virtue of the prodigious AMZN position, and that high-performance stock's record of outshining its counterparts over some time periods. In a recent article we did, Apple: The Fairer of The FAANGs, we noted some of the headwinds FAANG stocks other than AAPL and AMZN were beginning to face.

We believe this is part of why XLY has a higher rating concerning Momentum and Quality when evaluated against the SPY. We believe the momentum piece will only increase when the healthcare situation inevitably improves. Until it does, XLY is still poised to outperform because of the sector’s composition.

Tactical Outlook For XLY Versus SPY

The put/call ratio for XLY is .975 compared with the significantly more bearish reading of 1.58 for the SPY when using monthly expirations. This means the market's expectations, as far as we can tell based on derivative markets, is congruent with our assessment that XLY will continue to outperform SPY in the foreseeable future.

We also like to look at technical indicators in conjunction with other information, including fundamental valuation, to provide tactical guidance to our institutional clients. Based on the following indicators, we can also foretell a period of outperformance for XLY.

We would view the price of XLY relative to its moving averages over various time periods to be a positive indicator of the momentum of XLY. Despite the deteriorating healthcare picture, we remain bullish on XLY over the tactical horizon and beyond.

The Relative Strength Index reading on XLY similarly projects the picture that a lot of the capital returning to a ‘risk-on’ disposition will be doing so through XLY and names that make it up. Usually, a reading of 70 or above is what investors would consider overbought territory. It is a significant percentage below those levels.

Key Risks: Deteriorating COVID-19 Case, Hospitalization Data, and Risk of Lockdowns

There can now be no doubt that the third wave of COVID-19 is spreading viciously in many places. By our calculations, and we monitor the virus very closely, we should be edging toward 200,000 cases a day or more before Thanksgiving.

Again, we are still bullish on XLY in the short-term despite the COVID-19 headwinds. However, if the virus does start leading to hospitalization rates that then prompt policymakers to engage in new lockdowns, then this is a key risk that would likely lead to XLY reverting closer to SPY's performance until it may even underperform. This happened only briefly, during the period of the stock market crash in March and its aftermath. As mentioned earlier, we also see a built-in countercyclical hedge with the enormous AMZN position that XLY contains. It contains just as much FAANG concentration as the SPY does, although it is concentrated in one of the best FAANGs in our estimation, which is an advantage.

Recommendation: Overweight XLY Compared To SPY

The current weight of XLY in SPY is about 11%. We think for someone trying to beat the market with active sector allocation, it should comprise a significantly higher percentage of your portfolio. It is hard to outline a risk to the Consumer Discretionary sector more threatening than the very one it just emerged from. This is the bottom line why we continue to recommend XLY despite negative developments regarding the third-wave of the virus.

Timing the market is very hard. That’s why we suggest that to benefit from the coming violent rotation of capital from FAANG/Growth names into cyclically sensitive names, you can own XLY. This rotation will come once the healthcare situation improves, which seems more likely than at any time in the history of this vicious pandemic. If you are sensitive to the considerable downside risk that can occur from being overly concentrated in cyclically sensitive stocks, than XLY is a particularly good vehicle as its large position in AMZN acts as a countercyclical hedge and thus mirrors some of the economic characteristics of our custom-constructed portfolios.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.