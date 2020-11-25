Although HBM operates in safe mining locations across the Americas, initiating a fresh position is not recommended at this point, as the forthcoming quarters will shed more light on HBM's operational development progress.

Thesis

Hudbay Minerals (HBM) reported its Q3 2020 financial and operational results earlier this month, and we saw that despite posting a per-share loss, HBM's top-line revenues and bottom-line earnings were positively ahead of expectations. While this is good news for a company that saw the prior two quarters suffer on account of a COVID-impacted business environment, I see a handful of operational milestones that need to be achieved by HBM if it is to build a suitable upward trajectory from the prevailing price levels (note that HBM is already trading near the higher end of its 52-week price range, at the time of writing).

In this article, we will (1) take a look at HBM's Q3 performance together with certain key elements of its balance sheet, (2) briefly assess the company's valuation, (3) consider the price trend/outlook of the essential base/precious metals produced by HBM, and (4) take into account the near-to-long term operational catalysts that would shape HBM's growth outlook, going forward. This will enable us to consider whether HBM is capable of delivering any meaningful price upside from the current levels, or if it will remain largely volatile within a particular consolidation range. Let's get into the details.

Figure-1 (Source: Company website)

Q3 2020 at a glance

Income Statement and Balance Sheet

Income statement: HBM's Q3 2020 revenues of $316.11 MM (up 8.5% YoY) beat expectations by ~$49 MM. Likewise, the respective GAAP and non-GAAP EPS of $-0.09 and $-0.10, beat expectations by $0.01 and $0.02 respectively. A detailed look at HBM's quarterly financial performance during the past 8 quarters (Figure-2) reveals that the revenues have largely stayed close to the ~$300 MM mark. Despite the slight volatility in revenues during the past 8 quarters, the gross profits have continued to decline every quarter until Q3 2020, when the company actually saw a notable QoQ increase in both gross profits and operating margins (thanks to a favorable metal price environment, and HBM's strengthening operational performance, discussed later).

Figure-2 (Source: TIKR.com)

In terms of its balance sheet, HBM's cash position saw a healthy improvement from $396 MM at the end of Q4 2019 to ~$450 MM at the end of Q3 2020. This approximates to ~10% of HBM's ~$4.59 BB balance sheet at the end of Q3. This is supported by Q3 2020 CFO (read: Cash Flow from Operations) of $77.94 MM that saw a significant improvement on a QoQ (Q2 2020 CFO: $31.37 MM), as well as a YoY (Q3 2019 CFO: $43.48 MM) basis.

However, I'd be concerned about the company's gearing since there's a marked increase in the company's LTD (from ~$985 MM at the end of Q4 2019 to ~$1.175 BB at the end of Q3 2020) whereas the equity portion simultaneously saw a notable reduction (from ~$1.848 BB to ~$1.684 BB). To put that into context, note that a large portion (60%+) of HBM's $4.59 BB balance sheet is comprised of liabilities (though not necessarily LTD) whereas only 37% of the balance sheet is comprised of equity. Moreover, HBM currently has an 'outstanding shares' count of only ~260 MM which is way below the average count witnessed in the case of mid-tier producing miners (~1 BB shares).

Some might consider the management's approach of maintaining a high gearing ratio as appropriate. However, when the debt is high, it's not uncommon to see gains turn into losses, or companies forced to make large share offerings to reduce debt. In the case of HBM, the situation is not very encouraging especially since the company has already maintained a loss-making profile during the past 8 quarters (Figure-3), and is gradually trying to shrink its QoQ losses.

Figure-3 (Source: TIKR.com)

Operational performance

HBM produced 25.395 kT (read: a thousand tonnes) of copper during Q3, 2020 (Q2 2020: 18.026 kT). Moreover, Q3 gold and silver production amounted to 29.28 Koz (read: a thousand ounces) and 671.685 Koz respectively. These numbers were largely in line with Q2 production amounting to 32.614 Koz and 580.817 Koz of gold and silver respectively. Likewise, Q3 All-In-Sustaining-Costs (or AISC) of $2.25/lb of CuEq (read: Copper Equivalent net of by-products) was flat with $2.26/lb witnessed during Q2. Overall, HBM's Q3 production profile was largely flat with Q2 except for copper production that witnessed a notable increase of 7.369 kT QoQ. If we take a closer look at the key operational metrics presented in Table-1 below, we will figure out that HBM's operational performance has actually declined during the past couple of quarters, with declining QoQ production and rising QoQ AISC. In particular, the Q3 2020 copper production is significantly lower than the average production (30.309 kT; check Table-1 below) witnessed during the past 8 quarters. Plus, the company's AISC is also slightly higher than the average AISC for the past 8 quarters.

Table-1 [Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha]

Section Conclusion: We have seen that although HBM's revenues have largely stayed within the range of ~$300 MM, the gross profits have swiftly declined on a QoQ basis. Moreover, HBM's production profile during the past few quarters have witnessed a decline, particularly during the past 3 quarters. Although this trend could be attributed to a COVID-impacted business environment, HBM needs to develop a robust operational profile that's not dependent on a favorable metal price environment.

Valuation

HBM's 52-week range lies between $1.23-6.21, and the stock last traded at $6.09 (that is, at the higher end of its 52-week range). From a technical analysis perspective, it's often a red flag to buy a stock that's trading at the higher end of its 52-week range, unless the company's future prospects are brightened by very promising near-to-long term projects. We will discuss HBM's near-to-long term operational catalysts in more detail in a later section. For now, let's analyze the company's valuation in terms of its last-twelve-months (or LTM) 'Price-to-Book' (Figure-4), and 'forward P/E' (Figure-5) multiples.

Figure-4 (Source: TIKR.com)

Figure-5 (Source: TIKR.com)

The above charts show that the P/B ratio has increased sharply during the past 12 months, indicating that HBM's probably getting a bit expensive at current pricing. Plus, the forward P/E ratio during the same period has witnessed a tremendous decline indicating that future growth is less likely to be fruitful. It should be considered if HBM's current pricing (near 12-month highs) provides an appropriate entry point especially considering adverse trends in both P/B and forward P/E ratios. In my view, there are two reasons that support the stock's recent high pricing, and these are discussed in detail in the following sections.

Reason-1: Metal Prices

HBM produces a mix of base metals (including copper), and precious metals (including gold and silver). At present, copper is HBM's main product (the rest are by-products). Table-1 reveals that even though HBM's Q3 2020 copper production remained below the average copper production witnessed during the past 8 quarters, Q3 2020 production saw a massive QoQ increase. The positive impact of rising production was bolstered by a favorable metal price environment. The prevailing copper prices at ~$3.30/lb have matched the base metal's highest levels observed during the past 5 years (Figure-6). Given copper's recent unprecedented rally amid hopes of COVID-vaccine, one can assume that copper could move either way from here (a sure-shot upward trajectory is not very obvious at this point). This price behavior effectively categorizes HBM as a bet on rising copper prices. Meanwhile, copper's recent rally can have very positive implications for HBM if these prices could sustain at the current levels (frankly, they should avoid moving toward the next support at $3/lb). I say so because given HBM's average AISC of ~$2.25/lb, the prevailing copper prices roughly provide for operating margin of ~$1/lb of CuEq production. Given the volume of company's average quarterly production, and a low share count of ~260 MM, I see this as a positive signal for HBM's operational outlook.

Figure-6 (Source: Macrotrends)

On the flipside, gold (Figure-7) and silver (Figure-8) prices are presently undergoing a correction, after having staged a rally for quite some time. It's arguable whether gold and silver could regain their strength. I think it's less likely at least in the near-term since the likelihood of getting a WHO-approved COVID vaccine has landed heavily on investors' sentiments about treating gold/silver as investment safe havens (though the impact is partially offset by rising COVID cases worldwide). That said, HBM has 'all eyes on stabilizing copper prices' to brighten its near-to-medium term operational outlook.

Figure-7 (Source: Finviz)

Figure-8 (Source: Finviz)

Reason-2: Operational Catalysts

Jurisdictional Risk: A large proportion of HBM's production is derived from two mines; Constancia (in Peru), and Manitoba operations (in Canada). The Constancia mine is HBM's key operational asset and accounted for ~82% of HBM's Q3 copper production. In contrast, the Manitoba operations encompass production from both Lalor, and 777 mines (777 mine is nearing depletion; FY 2022).

At this point, I'd highlight that another aspect to HBM's premium valuation (discussed earlier) is its operating jurisdictions (or locations) that are considered relatively safer than say, mining assets in Africa. It's worth noting that although mines operating in Canada are considered to be in a Tier-1 jurisdiction, the risk score in Canada varies from province to province. In fact, the Fraser Institute's Investment Attractive Index (released early 2020) assigns a higher attractiveness score to Peru, than to Manitoba (Canada). Let's fact-check the score assigned to both these locations during the past 5 years, to consider whether the notion of Tier-1 operations (affecting HBM's valuation) is justified.

Table-2 reveals that Manitoba's attractiveness score has slumped from 81.78 points (in 2018) to 68.01 points (in 2019). Similarly, Peru's score has also witnessed a mild decline YoY. The point is, the notion of premium valuation based on the geographical situation of HBM's operating assets in Tier-1 mining jurisdictions does not properly align with the score presented in Fraser Institute's survey, and market may be assigning a greater premium to HBM's valuation than it deserves.

Table-2 [Prepared by Aitezaz Khan for Seeking Alpha-data taken from Fraser Institute's 2019 Survey].

Operational growth catalysts: Finally, let's take a look at the key near-term operational catalysts that could fuel HBM's growth outlook. In its Manitoba operations, HBM is actively pursuing expansion of the New Britannia mill (or BM) that's scheduled for completion in 2022, and is expected to double Lalor's annual gold production from ~75 Koz presently, to ~155 Koz (by 2022) at a target average AISC of $655/oz of gold production. The BM expansion will effectively reclassify Manitoba operations from primarily copper production, to primarily gold production. In terms of production costs, the target AISC is one of the lowest in the industry, and considering the mine's jurisdiction (Canada), one can expect potential growth in HBM's share price if BM development goes smoothly, as planned (Figure-9).

Typically, the BM development program should run well since the project's backed by adequate funding. On that note, it's worth mentioning that HBM had entered into an agreement to forward-sell ~80 Koz/annum of gold from FY 2022 and FY 2023 gold production, to secure a ~$115 MM financing for funding BM construction/development. The forward selling rate is ~$1,682/oz which I believe is a healthy rate considering the recent correction in gold prices (refer to Figure-7).

Figure-9 (Source: November Presentation)

In its Constancia region, HBM is actively targeting exploration of the Constancia Norte (or North), as well as the Pampacancha deposits. HBM has encountered encouraging grades at Constancia Norte, however, the near-term production from the Pampacancha deposits (expected early 2021) could be a game changer. It's worth noting that (1) a ~160% increase in Constancia's average CuEq ore grade, (2) the ensuing higher operating margins, (3) a fully-completed surface rights agreement for project development and subsequent mining, and (4) the location of the deposit being within trucking distance of the Constancia ore-processing plant; all act as project enablers.

Apart from the above-mentioned near-term operational catalysts, HBM has a couple of near-to-long term exploration/development projects in its portfolio (highlighted in green in Figure-10) that could provide room for future growth. Out of these, the Rosemont project is the most promising, and one that carries a lot of mining attraction (project specifics discussed in more details here). Rosemont's development progress was halted by a US District Court in 2019, and the decision was followed by a subsequent negative ruling coming from another Federal Judge. HBM approached the Appellate Court in June this year, and expects a final decision towards the end of 2021.

Figure-10 (Source: November Presentation)

Investor Takeaway

The preceding discussion reveals that while rising copper prices (as well as higher gold/silver prices) have uplifted the momentum in HBM's share price, the stock does not appear to be cheap from a valuation perspective. In fact, to justify the price appreciation witnessed during the past couple of months, HBM will need to effectively achieve all the operational milestones highlighted in the preceding discussion. While HBM appears to be well-suited to achieve its near-term operational milestones (for both Constancia and Manitoba regions), any disruption/hurdle could take charge from the bulls.

In my view, investors should keep an eye on prevailing copper (and gold prices) as they are largely responsible for fueling the recent momentum in HBM's prices. That said, I don't consider it wise to initiate a fresh position at current prices. I believe that HBM is a 'hold' until at least toward the beginning of FY 2021, when the company could demonstrate achievement of some of the planned operational targets. Meanwhile, if copper prices undergo a 5-10% correction from here, HBM may shred a notable portion of its recent gains.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.