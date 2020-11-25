Thesis

After falling to a decade low in May, Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) stock has been rallying. Although some of the rise may be due to the market’s post-pandemic bounce, some positive company specific factors may also be at play. Since reaching its low, the company saw its first positive quarterly net asset inflows since 2017, it has taken steps to expand into fast growing Active Non-Transparent ETFs, and in the last couple of months it has become the subject of renewed merger speculation. It’s likely that these factors will continue fueling Invesco’s stock price in the months to come.

Increase in Long-Term Net Flows

Although takeover news may be getting all the headlines, of potentially longer-term significance was the news that Invesco had net Q3 asset inflows, the first quarterly long-term net inflows since the stock began its precipitous decline in Q1 2018. Granted, this was only one quarter and it remains to be seen whether or not a new trend is beginning; but if the company is shifting from constant quarterly outflows to sustained inflows, the stock should continue to respond in kind.

Of interest is also the mix of assets managed by the company and how that asset mix has changed in recent years. In the just-ended third quarter, the company had $1.2 trillion in AUM of which $900 billion was actively managed and $318 billion was passive, or just under 27%. One would want to see that number grow given investors for most of the last decade have been moving into passive and leaving active management behind. The reported numbers are a 6% improvement from where they stood at the end of Q4 2017, just before the stock began its prolonged slide the company had $199 billion of its $938 billion of AUM in passive products which came to a 21% share. Upon first glance the topline numbers may appear to be disappointing given that in recent years industry leader BlackRock Inc. (BLK) has had up to 65% of its AUM in its index and ETF businesses.

However, if we dig deeper to focus on the equity portion, leaving fixed income aside, we begin to see deeper changes taking place as $258 billion of the firm’s $592 billion in equity funds was passive which amounts to a respectable 44%. That’s a 14% increase from where the number stood at the end of 2017 when only 30% of their equity AUM was in passive.

Although the company is not as diversified between active and passive on the fixed income side, investors generally have been slower to move into indexing for bond holdings. There is also greater evidence that actively managed open-ended bond mutual funds can add more value and outperform passive bond funds net of fees.

A greater shift in the company’s AUM towards passive assets demonstrates a commitment to the passive side of the business and a willingness to become a more balanced asset manager. Having both a strong passive fund selection while also maintaining a solid active fund line-up is also likely to pay-off in the long-term as passive investing will, at some point, reach its limits. Logically some portion of the market has to remain active to do the fundamental research necessary for the pricing of securities.

New Product Line

Key to maintaining a continuously positive flow of funds is constant product innovation and the company has recently taken steps in launching a new kind of ETF. In July Invesco put in an application with the SEC to launch a line of active funds that don’t require daily disclosure but would still trade in the same way as traditional passive ETFs. On November 13 the SEC published a notice, indicating that it is in the final stages of granting Invesco permission to offer these ETFs.

This new class of products are nontransparent or semi-transparent ETFs (also known as ANTS). They are actively managed ETFs that, similar to mutual funds, disclose their holdings with a lag rather than daily as most ETFs do now. This will allow Invesco’s actively managed mutual funds to be offered in an ETF wrapper. By delaying disclosure portfolio managers will be able to build large positions in a stock over multiple days without the risk of being front-run by other traders. Other aspects of ANTs are more similar to ETFs in that they generally have lower fees than mutual funds and can be traded intraday.

This category is an extension of the smart beta type of funds which have seen solid growth in recent years and will allow Invesco to take advantage of its active fund management resources. The category is seeing success as actively managed ETFs have seen about $45 billion in inflows year to date, which is almost double 2019’s totals.

Merger Potential

While the previously-mentioned positive AUM news helped the stock, another factor that caused the firm’s stock price to rally in recent months has been renewed merger speculation. On October 2, activist hedge fund Trian Fund Management announced it had taken a 9.9% stake in both Invesco and Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG), a UK-based asset manager with just under $400 billion AUM, and this caused investors to speculate that a merger might be in the offing. Merger speculation was only heightened when a week later Morgan Stanley (MS) revealed it had agreed to buy Eaton Vance in a $7 billion deal.

Both Invesco and Janus denied that anything is being discussed of course, but CEO denials are no surprise and should not necessarily be taken at face value as companies often deny deal discussions are taking place right up until a deal is announced. Two Trian representatives, Nelson Peltz and Ed Garden, were appointed to Invesco’ Board of Directors a month after announcing its Invesco stake.

Trian and its CEO/Founder, Nelson Peltz, have a history of pushing for industry consolidation and what Trian is doing now is very similar to the actions they took in May 2019 after their purchase of a stake in Legg Mason, an asset manager that had about $750 billion in AUM at the time. Peltz was vocal about Legg Mason’s need to control costs and unlock shareholder value and Legg Mason eventually appointed Peltz and Ed Garden, the same two individuals appointed to Invesco’s board, to their board. At the time there was speculation that Peltz was ready to wage a proxy fight to force Legg Mason into adopting the changes he was proposing. Legg Mason was eventually bought out by Franklin Templeton for $4.5 billion.

In the present case of Invesco, Trian’s intentions have not yet been made clear, at least publicly, and that has led to spectulation that the hedge fund may not be pushing for the firms to merge together but rather with other suitors, which is entirely possible. Another possibility is that Peltz may not be pushing for a merger at all but rather greater cost reductions at Invesco. This is somewhat more unlikely given that part of the money used for the Invesco stake came from a fund created with the explicit goal of consolidating the asset-management industry.

If Invesco does eventually takeover Janus or merge with another asset manager it will be the firm’s second major deal in the last few years with the prior one being its 2018 purchase of Oppenheimer Funds for $5.7 billion. Since that deal closed the company has been aggressively cutting costs, last October cutting 1,300 jobs as it integrated Oppenheimer to meet an annual cost-savings target of $475 million. It continues to pursue cost savings and just last month announced the layoff of 200 employees in distribution, marketing, and the investment team. These cuts were reported to be the first of two waves with the next expected in the coming weeks. It’s unclear whether these are a response to Peltz’s calls for greater cost controls or whether they had already been planned.

Regardless, the fact that the company continues to pursue aggressive cost-cutting measures ensures that they will achieve the ambitious expense reduction goals set after the Oppenheimer deal. That deal gave Invesco a needed bump in revenue, from $5.1 billion in 2018 to $5.9 billion in 2019, but net income failed to keep up and actually fell from $882 million in 2018 to $688 million in 2019. The continued focus on expense reductions is welcome news for investors and will need to continue if Invesco embarks on another deal.

Risks

The two primary risks to this thesis are that a merger doesn’t happen and that Invesco goes back to consistently losing assets quarter over quarter. The inability to consummate a deal is the greater short-term risk especially if either Invesco, Trian, or Janus, release some kind of conclusive statement explaining that a merger had been explored but will not be pursued. It’s highly likely that shares would fall following such an announcement but the pullback may only be temporary if positive long-term asset flows continue. The greater risk though is that Invesco goes back to bleeding assets consistently; if that were to occur the stock may eventually give back the gains it has made since May.

Conclusion

While Invesco’s stock is down about 9% for the year it has rallied over 150% since reaching a decade low in May and may still have some upside left. The two primary catalysts responsible for much of the move are renewed merger speculation surrounding the company and the firm seeing its first positive quarterly net asset inflows since 2017. Both of these catalysts will impact the company’s stock price in the months to come but of the two, the net flow of assets will eventually take precedence. If the company can continue to show quarterly long-term net asset inflows, the stock should continue to climb.

