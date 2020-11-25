The iShares ETF has a low tracking error that when examined in combination with its low fee makes it the lowest fee/error ETF among its main peers.

Introduction

The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) is a great ETF if you want exposure to the S&P 500 for the following reasons. It has high liquidity trading millions of shares per day, charges a very low expense ratio/fee, pays a distribution yield that is slightly higher than its peers, and has a very low tracking error.

Reason #1 - High liquidity and Ultra-Low Fee

IVV has one of the lowest fees of any ETF anywhere. At just 0.03%, only a handful of other ETFs can dare to match such a low fee. On one million dollars invested, that would be a fee of just $300 annually, meanwhile, using the ETF's CAGR over the last ten years would have generated a return exceeding 12% annually, or around $120,000 on one million dollars, making up for the fee by several hundred times each year. IVV's fee is so low that many other ETFs commonly have expense ratios that can be 10 to 20 times higher.

The iShares S&P 500 ETF is also highly liquid for shareholders and tradable for those that like to use options strategies to complement their portfolio. Although if options are your main investment vehicle, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is even more liquid and is probably a better choice for maximizing options liquidity. Nonetheless, for a buy and hold investor, IVV will almost certainly serve investors better, as SPY charges a fee three times higher at 0.09%.

Reason #2 - Relatively High Yield

Compared to the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) and SPY, IVV over the last 5 years has generally paid and maintained a slightly higher distribution yield. That said, IVV has also very slightly underperformed the other ETFs in absolute returns over the same time period. Thus, low fee income investors may look to IVV, while those who prefer absolute gains might want to look at VOO (which charges the same low expense ratio of 0.03%).

Reason #3 - Better Tracking

ETF.com shows ETF's median tracking difference. IVV, SPY, and VOO all track the S&P 500 index. The tracking difference is the difference between the ETF's annual return and the indices' annual return. IVV has a tracking error of -0.03%, meaning, on average, it will underperform the S&P 500 index by 0.03%. VOO is worse at -0.05%, while SPY can boast the best tracking difference of just -0.01%.

All of these are impressively low tracking differences, however, when you consider both fees and tracking differences, IVV comes out on top. VOO has an inferior tracking error while SPY has a higher expense ratio, leaving IVV as the best combination of a low tracking error and low fee ETF.

ETF Tracking Error Expense Ratio IVV -0.03% 0.03% VOO -0.05% 0.03% SPY -0.01% 0.09%

Risks

Of course, there are always risks associated with investing in equities. The main current risks for IVV shareholders (or any S&P 500 fund) would include the following:

The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting weak or shut down economy could be a drag on stocks, especially those in the S&P 500 in the travel, leisure, and entertainment industries.

Interest rates increasing in the future would likely put some downward pressure on stocks as investors might "move" out of stocks and back into safer bets like bonds.

Possible opportunity costs associated with investing in an S&P 500 ETF rather than a NASDAQ or technology ETF that has historically outperformed over the last decade should this outperformance continue.

Equities are inherently more volatile and sometimes more risky than many other asset classes, which may lead to emotional investing decisions rather than logical investing decisions.

Conclusion

IVV is a great ETF to track the S&P 500 that has an extremely low fee combined with a very low tracking error. Furthermore, the ETF pays a higher distribution yield than many of its peers, including its main peers VOO and SPY. Finally, the ETF is very liquid trading millions of shares per day. This ETF is a great option for those that want to passively invest in the S&P 500.

