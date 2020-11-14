Co-produced with Beyond Saving

(This article was first published to HDO subscribers on November 18th, and all data is from that date.)

One of the greatest buying opportunities of 2020 has been mortgages. When COVID first started impacting the market, mortgages sold off like we were on the verge of a repeat of 2008. This created substantial opportunities among mortgage REITs (mREITs) that were pressured by volatility in the mortgage market.

It has become increasingly clear that we are not going to see another foreclosure crisis. The housing market is strong and is firing on all cylinders. Coming into 2020, Americans had significant amounts of equity in their homes, default rates were very low and mortgage payments as a percentage of income had been dropping.

Wall Street ran from mortgages in fear. No doubt, many remembered the pain of the mortgages crisis and had no wish to hold through another one. However, the American consumer remembers those dark times as well. It is no small thing for a person to lose their home. As a result, home owners have been much more responsible about paying down their mortgages and not overextending themselves compared to the days leading up to 2008.

We have identified several opportunities to benefit from the disconnect between the market's fear and the underlying strength of the mortgage market. We have looked at investments that hold agency MBS, non-agency MBS and whole loans. Today, we look at a "hybrid" mREIT, which owns all three.

Anworth

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) is a hybrid mortgage REIT with a wide variety of holdings. Here is a look at their current assets:

Source: ANH Earnings Release

Most of their portfolio is agency MBS at 75% of assets. However, they also have exposure to credit risk investments like non-agency MBS, whole loans and even a portfolio of single-family houses.

The ANH common shares are yielding 9.5%. Which sounds high, but when we consider we can get 11.2% yield from the much larger Annaly Capital Management (NLY), it is not compelling.

What is compelling about ANH is their preferred shares. mREITs are a sector where many preferred shares are "fixed-to-floating" and risk having significant reductions in their dividends when they convert to floating rates. All of ANH's preferred shares offer fixed coupons, and they have current stripped yields of 8.6%-9.2%.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp., 8.625% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (ANH.PA) - Yield 9.2% Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp., 6.25% Series B Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (ANH.PB) Yield 8.6% Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp., 7.625% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (ANH.PC)- Yield 8.8%

As the strength of the mortgage market shines through, these preferred shares will recover their value. Investors can collect a nice fat dividend while they wait.

In total, ANH has $117.7 million in preferred equity outstanding at par value. Their preferred equity enjoys asset coverage over 3.5 times (or 350% coverage). Core earnings covered the preferred dividend 2.5 times (or 250% coverage) in Q3. Even with the chaos in March, ANH's preferred dividends continued to be paid and were covered by core earnings.

Let's take a look at ANH's assets that support the preferred shares.

Agency MBS

We have discussed agency "Mortgage Backed Securities" (or MBS) extensively over the past year. "Agency" means that mortgage principal is guaranteed by one of the government-sponsored agencies – Fannie Mae (OTC:FDDXD), Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) or Ginnie Mae. Since the principal is guaranteed, agency MBS is an investment with minimal credit risk. If the borrowers default on their mortgage, the agency MBS investor is made whole.

As a result, agency MBS has a very low yield. ANH, like other mREITs, makes up for that low yield by using substantial leverage on their agency MBS investments. mREITs use "repurchase agreements" to borrow funds, which are agreements that use the MBS as collateral for the loan.

Source: ANH

ANH has just under $1.4 billion in borrowings on $1.6 billion in agency MBS. The debt is non-recourse and is secured by $1.44 billion in agency MBS. This means that $169 million in agency MBS is unencumbered. Agency MBS is very liquid and its volatility is only slightly higher than the US treasuries.

For preferred investors, this means that their $117.7 million at par value is more than covered by ANH's unencumbered agency MBS alone.

We are very bullish on agency MBS having strong cash flow while the Federal Reserve pursues a zero interest rate policy. But for the preferred, the real strength is the safety net that such a large position in unencumbered agency MBS has. This is an asset class where a 3-4% decline in value is considered a disastrous crash and the Federal Reserve steps in to start buying to stabilize the price.

Residential Mortgages

Approximately 15% of ANH's assets are in residential mortgages. ANH buys whole mortgages and then repackages them and "securitizes" them. Securitizing is the process of grouping similar mortgages together and then selling "mortgage-backed securities" that are secured by the underlying mortgages to other investors. In other words, ANH creates non-agency MBS. Other investors buy the MBS and ANH passes along the mortgage and interest payments, keeping the excess for themselves.

So these assets are in two groups: Mortgages that are already securing MBS that ANH sold to investors, and mortgages that ANH is holding that have not yet been securitized.

Below is how ANH accounts for mortgages securing MBS – they carry the mortgages as an asset and then carry the MBS (asset-backed securities) that have been sold to other investors as a liability.

Source: ANH

While ANH has $317 million in mortgage loans in securitization trusts, for ANH it does not amount to a significant amount of equity. They sold $309 million in MBS and the mortgages are held in a trust that is obligated to pass along the principal and interest payments to investors before ANH gets their portion. The interest they retain is fairly small at $8.7 million. These agreements are non-recourse, meaning that if any particular MBS underperforms, the investors only have a right to recover from the mortgages designated as collateral and not any of ANH's other assets.

Source: ANH

Among their assets that are not yet securitized, ANH has $123 million in mortgage loans that are securing $102 million on their warehouse line of credit. ANH's goal is to securitize these mortgages and sell MBS to other investors, resulting in a capital gain and they will retain a smaller portion of these mortgages.

Non-Agency MBS

Here is a look at ANH's non-agency MBS portfolio:

Source: ANH

Unlike agency MBS, the principal of non-agency MBS is not guaranteed. This means that if the borrower defaults, the investors will only get whatever can ultimately be recovered in foreclosure. Note that the fair value is substantially lower than the current principal. This leaves room for substantial gains if defaults are lower than the market is currently pricing in.

These MBS have been impacted by the number of mortgages that have gone on forbearance in 2020 as many servicers held that out as an option for people who had their income disrupted by COVID.

Forbearance rates continue to decline, with non-agency forbearances down almost 50% from their peak.

Source: Black Knight

We are confident that non-agency MBS is going to see a rebound. ANH's preferred shares are a great way to make that bet because a rebound in non-agency MBS would make ANH much stronger and drive improvement in the preferred shares. Meanwhile, if the non-agency market takes a turn for the worse again, the agency portfolio that ANH holds is sufficient to ensure that the preferred are still supported.

Which Preferred?

ANH-A and ANH-C are both past their call date and can be called at any time.

ANH-A has a higher yield, but much less upside to its par value of $25. ANH-A has actually been callable since 2009, and they never got around to calling it. So with the highest coupon, ANH-A is very attractive for investors looking to get the highest income. If history is a guide, ANH might leave ANH-A outstanding even if they issued a new lower coupon preferred.

ANH-C's yield is only slightly lower than ANH-A, and that is made up for with far more upside to par value of $25 a share. Investors who are interested in holding for a longer time and having more upside to par should consider ANH-C. Being a higher yield, ANH-A will be called first, although it is possible that ANH calls both the preferred A and the C at some point in the future.

The Preferred B Share: Gem in the Hiding

The preferred shares ANH-A and ANH-C are callable (however unlikely to be called in the next few years). Even if they are called, they would result in a nice capital gain for shareholders who buy at today's low prices. In the meantime, you are getting yields around 9%.

On the other hand, ANH-B cannot be called. This is also a convertible preferred stock. It can be converted to common shares at the option of the shareholder. Each preferred share can be converted to 6.1874 common shares (as of October 1st, 2020).

There is an option for ANH to force conversion of ANH-B, but only if ANH common trades above $5.25/share for 20 out of 30 consecutive days. Today, ANH common are trading at around $2.10 per share. ANH will most likely never trade at $5.25 or even close, because as soon as ANH trades above book value, then the management will take advantage and issue more shares, thus suppressing the upside potential. So for all practical purposes, a forced conversion will never happen. This will allow shareholders to buy this +8% yield and hold forever, with no call risk. Additionally, ANH-B would have considerable upside well over par value if the common shares do go up in price. At the current conversion rate, ANH-B would be worth $32.48/share before the company could force conversion.

In summary, when choosing which preferred is right for you, consider how long you want to hold it.

If you are looking for the best yield today, buy ANH-A. If you want to collect dividends with more upside potential, buy ANH-C. If you are looking for an investment you can buy and just sit on for a decade or forever, ANH-B is the way to go. In fact, this is a gem in the hiding. It seems that most investors haven't caught on that ANH-B cannot be called. This is the great feature of this preferred!

Conclusion

ANH's diverse portfolio offers some upside for the common shares if the mortgage market remains strong. Yet what really attracts us is having the security of their large agency MBS portfolio. The success or lack of success of the non-agency investments will impact the price of the common shares and general sentiment towards ANH. But as long as ANH has a large agency portfolio, investors can rest easy knowing that their preferred shares are very well covered by low-risk and highly-liquid assets.

ANH has something for everyone with their 3 preferred shares:

If you are looking to get the highest immediate income (with good upside potential to Par Value) buy ANH-A with a yield of 9.2%.

If you are looking to get a high income with higher capital gains potential, buy ANH-C with a yield of 8.8%.

If you are looking to buy and hold indefinitely, buy ANH-B with a yield of 8.6%. The great thing about ANH-B is that it cannot be called.

