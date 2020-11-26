Recent changes to reimbursement policies are supportive of strong growth ahead, as the government taps on technology to alleviate the burden on the domestic healthcare system.

I estimate its Telehealth (known as Online Medical Services) segment has the capability to grow 60x over the next 20 years, and will be the stock's key growth driver.

Tela-who?

While Teladoc (TDOC) may be the hottest telehealth stock in the US, the other world superpower has one of its own, which may have flown under the radar of many foreign investors. Introducing Ping An Healthcare & Technology (OTC:PIAHY) - the largest telehealth player in China with a market share of over 70%. China has lagged the US in terms of telehealth adoption, but that is changing, with regulations now encouraging the use of online healthcare, and COVID-19 helping to accelerate adoption. The growth potential here is huge, and the company is just getting started. This article serves as a primer on the key drivers of the company's financials and share price, and details why I think Ping An Healthcare & Technology is a Buy for any long-term growth portfolio.

China has a huge need for healthcare technology

Ping An Healthcare & Technology's Good Doctor platform solves a number of key issues in China's healthcare sector. The first issue is that of unequal distribution of healthcare facilities, where the number of doctors per unit of population is much higher in the top-tier cities such as Beijing and Shanghai, whereas in the lower-tier cities or in the outskirts, availability of good medical care is generally scarce. Lower-income Chinese living in, say, farmland areas, have to travel long distances to visit specialists or even general practitioners which can be a challenge for the older folks.

Source: Bloomberg

Ping An Good Doctor also helps to alleviate the issue of long waiting times at Chinese hospitals, where there have been reports citing people having to form queues at some hospitals before dawn just to get seen by a doctor on that day, and black market appointment tickets being sold due to the difficulty in securing appointments. Of course, those are the issues on the more extreme end, but Ping An Good Doctor's IPO Prospectus also cites a Frost & Sullivan study which found that on average, travelling and waiting time for a doctor's appointment in China is 3 hours, compared to a consultation time of just 8 minutes (or 4.4% of that).

Lastly, also according to Frost & Sullivan, China's basic social medical insurance expenditure has been ballooning, which is expected to result in a basic social medical insurance deficit beginning this year, and that may expand to over RMB2.3 trillion by 2026 due to lack of effective cost controls.

Taking consultations virtually can help to alleviate all three of the above problems due to increased convenience and lower costs.

But just how big is this market, and what is the growth potential?

Online Medical Services segment has potential for 60x increase in topline over the next 20 years

US online medical consultation platform Sherpaa has said that 70% of medical issues they face can be solved purely online. India-based DocsApp quoted the same figure, saying future hospitals would be 70% online. In its IPO prospectus in 2015, Teladoc – the largest online healthcare provider in the US – cited a study it had commissioned, involving 150,000 of its members over a 16-20 month period. The study found that 92% of the members that used Teladoc for a medical issue resolved their issue completely and did not require a physical visit to a clinic, hospital or other location.

These numbers are likely overstated, as they do not account for cases where patients that self-diagnose their issues to be too severe to treat online, and avoid that channel altogether. To arrive at a better estimate, I looked at the breakdown of CDC cases in the US. The chart below shows that just over half of physician visits are for primary care purposes; about a quarter are for medical specialist visits; and surgical specialties account for almost 20%.

Source: US CDC

To arrive at the final figure, I assume that 70%/40%/10% of primary care/specialist/surgical-related visits can be handled online. I don’t think the 40% assumption for specialist visits is unreasonable as two areas that are more ‘online-friendly’ such as dermatology or psychiatry already account for 9% of total visits or 34% of specialist visits combined.

The final number: ~50% of total physician visits can be resolved completely online. That’s a lot. In China, patients make about 8 billion visits to clinics, hospitals and specialists per year. This implies a 4 billion TAM in terms of visits that can be handled online.

However, there is another key factor to consider – patients’ willingness to do consultations online. It is likely that the majority of patients would still desire to have face-to-face contact with doctors, are wary of privacy issues, or simply lack the technological know-how or awareness of the online alternative. But we’ve seen this before – in the e-commerce space!

In this respect, China’s e-commerce evolution suggests that 30% of people might be willing to receive healthcare online. Remember when online shopping first came out? Buying clothes online sounded insane! Why would I buy that dress without trying it on? Fresh food online? What if they send me bad produce? How times have changed. E-commerce in China has flourished thanks to a large tech-savvy population and forward-thinking e-commerce giants like Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). As of 2019, e-commerce accounted for 36.6% of total retail sales (or US$1.9trillion), and penetration rates are expected to rise further to ~64% by 2024. From a global perspective, China accounts for 25% of the world’s e-commerce transaction value in USD terms, compared to its 15% contribution to global GDP, highlighting the prevalence of online retail in China.

Source: eMarketer

Source: McKinsey

I believe online healthcare has the potential to follow the lead of e-commerce, and am assuming it will reach ~30% of its TAM in a mature stage. Why not 60% or 70%? Because clinic and hospital space that has been constructed serves as a limitation to the growth in online in the long term; if online takes too much of the pie and cannibalizes brick-and-mortar, leading to large declines in physical space utilization, I think it’s likely that hospitals and clinics will start to improve their offerings and draw crowd away from the online consultation space.

My conclusion: annual online consultations in volume terms have room to grow ~3x current volumes. Multiplying the 4 billion visits TAM by 30% gives about 1.2 billion online consultations that we can expect per year in a mature industry stage. This accounts for 15% of total physician visits in China. Currently, I estimate about 380 million online consultations taking place annually. This implies that volumes should grow by over 3x to reach the steady-state 1.2 billion under my assumptions.

Source: Author's calculations, National Bureau of Statistics of China

The outlook for online patient volume growth is good, but by no means fantastic, considering Ping An Healthcare & Technology’s relatively high valuation levels, implying high hopes for growth.

But wait… the best part comes next:

There remains huge monetization potential, as most consultations are still offered free! According to the IPO prospectus, as of 2017, Ping An Good Doctor was not charging for 85% of its online consultations, presumably as a marketing tool to attract more users onto the platform. Its average revenue per consultation in 2019 was a mere RMB3.22, compared to a range of RMB20-60 per paid consultation as per the prospectus.

Source: Author's calculations, Ping An Healthcare & Technology IPO Prospectus

In addition, I suspect the fees per consultation have risen since the IPO as well due to the launch of premium services such as Private Doctor, and the average fee for paid consultations is probably closer to the RMB60 mark. If we assume average revenue per consultation can rise to RMB60 in a steady-state scenario, this implies huge monetization potential, with average fees being able to grow by ~18.5x from current levels.

Putting it together: I believe the Online Consultations segment’s topline can grow by a multiple of 60x over the next 20 years. Assuming we hit average fees per consultation of RMB60 and a 15% penetration of total healthcare visits, sector revenues should grow by about 60x from current levels. While timeframes are hard to predict, taking the e-commerce example as benchmark, these metrics could potentially be achieved over the next 20 years, which is the time it took China’s e-commerce industry to reach current levels of >30% penetration from zero (Alibaba started in 1999). This works out to a CAGR of 22.7% over a 20-year period – a very strong growth number by most measures.

One thing to note is that the online consultations thus far have largely been handled by AI technology, with doctor oversight and intervention where required (e.g. if the case specifications do not fall neatly into the algorithm). Thus, PAGD has seen a huge efficiency boost over traditional ‘brick-and-mortar’ hospitals in China: based on information disclosed, I estimate that the average number of consultations per hour per doctor is 117, compared to just 7.5 in a traditional setting – a multiple of over 15x.

This maximization of each doctor’s time creates huge operating leverage and should allow the company to post solid margins in the long run. However, I also note that this model seems unlikely to work as effectively for voice/video consultations, which Good Doctor is set to roll out (although there can still be efficiencies from pre-screening and questionnaires done by AI). So there is a limit to these efficiencies of scale.

Source: Ping An Healthcare & Technology IPO Prospectus, Author's Estimates

Not as bullish on other segments but they should still see healthy growth in line with Internet sector

The Consumer Healthcare segment is mainly driven by its health check-up business with over 80% of revenues from that sub-category. These check-ups are sold to both individuals and corporates, and include services rendered by third party healthcare institutions in Ping An's network, as well as other value-added wellness packages. To me this is simply a sales platform for healthcare services, leveraging Ping An Good Doctor's customer base.

The Health Mall segment derives revenue from sales of healthcare and wellness products under direct sales model as well as marketplace model (commissions from 3P vendors). This is basically e-commerce for healthcare products, and should be driven by continued penetration of online healthcare purchases, especially as internet and e-commerce penetration in China's lower-tier cities ramps up, and as people get more used to shopping online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Finally, we have the Health Management and Wellness Interaction segment. This is somewhat of a social media-like platform for health and wellness. There are lots of articles from health contributors/doctors, and various health plans/programs as well as reward programs that engage the user to hit health targets. The segment makes money from advertising.

As you can see below, the Health Mall, Consumer Healthcare, and Health Management and Wellness Interaction segments are lower growth segments. I expect these should more or less grow in line with the broad Internet category in China, as I see limited moats to Ping An's offerings here. Meanwhile, the Online Medical Services business continues to grow revenues at >100% y-o-y based on the latest 1H20 results, and should account for a growing portion of revenues and profits as time goes on. Hence the focus on that segment in my article.

Source: Ping An Healthcare & Technology 1H20 earnings presentation

Untapped expansion potential remains

I do think there are various new markets that Ping An Healthcare can tap on, that are not currently being factored in by the market. Some examples are: i) an expansion into other areas of the healthcare value chain such as lab test centres, monitoring devices and the AI processing of that information, a broadening of collaboration with other healthcare service providers such as TCM (traditional Chinese medicine) practitioners; ii) overseas expansion via PRC medical tourism; iii) expansion of monetization channels of current businesses.

New announcements or inroads into such areas could provide further upside to the stock in terms of higher growth potential over the long run.

Policy tailwinds are blowing strongly

From a policy standpoint, China’s telehealth industry is still in its infancy, but positive developments on the regulatory front over the last two years have demonstrated a seismic step-change in the government’s stance towards the sector, paving the way for strong future growth as the industry matures.

Prior to 2018, the Chinese government had released several documents but these only loosely applied to online healthcare providers, and created a regulatory grey area. In 2017, the government even considered shutting down internet hospitals.

The first big regulatory easing happened in early 2018, when the National Health Commission announced some guidelines for internet healthcare platforms, which formally allowed them to perform online consultations for common diseases as well as follow-up visits for chronic diseases. It also allowed for delivery of prescription drugs (as long as a doctor has prescribed them, either online or offline). For the first time, patients could complete the whole doctor’s visit process from the comfort of their home (for the more common/easy to handle medical issues).

The second big regulatory shift happened around August 2019, when the National Healthcare Securities Administration (NHSA) released the report entitled (loosely translated) “Guidelines on Improving Prices of “Internet +” Medical Services and SHI Policies”. This allowed for the reimbursement of online medical consultations for public insurance policies, albeit the details remain to be worked out at the provincial government levels.

Both instances signal China’s willingness to make Internet Healthcare a formal part of the country’s healthcare ecosystem. The availability of end-to-end services plus reimbursement creates a very strong motivating factor for consumers to start using telehealth services, and should help drive growth in Ping An Healthcare & Technology’s user base. I think we can expect more of such policy tailwinds going forward, as the industry matures, and teething problems are ironed out, giving government officials more confidence in the system. The policy tailwind has only just begun to blow.

Financials

The company has been delivering good results on the financials front. EBITDA and net profit margins have consistently improved over the last two and a half years, showing that operating leverage is coming through. While 1H20 revenues were flat half-on-half, that was largely a result of the COVID-19 impact on the Consumer Healthcare and Health Mall segments. With China recovering well from the virus, I expect top-line growth will re-accelerate in 2H20 and beyond.

The company has virtually zero debt, and a net cash balance of about RMB6.1bn, equivalent to about 18.5x trailing twelve months' free cash flow outflows of c.RMB330m. Hence, cash flows and debt are not something to worry about, and should improve as we see operating leverage shine through.

Source: Company, Author's calculations

Key Risks

This maximization of each doctor’s time creates huge operating leverage and should allow the company to post solid margins in the long run. However, this could also be a key risk to the company, as misdiagnoses due to faulty algorithms could invite legal challenges.

Source: Ping An Healthcare & Technology IPO Prospectus, Author's Estimates

Another key risk would be talent management risk. Ping An Good Doctor's growth depends on its ability to continue attracting doctors to its platform. Competition from the likes of WeDoctor could potentially limit the number of doctors willing to join Ping An, or increase the salaries paid to those doctors due to competitive pressures.

Valuation and Recommendation

I am using a sum-of-the-parts methodology to value Ping An Healthcare & Technology. Because the company has not yet managed to break even, I am using P/S multiples for this valuation.

Source: FactSet, Author's Calculations

I derive an equity value of RMB118bn, which represents a c.23% upside to Ping An Healthcare's current market cap of RMB96bn. In terms of the ADR, that translates to a target price of US$35/share. In terms of the Hong Kong listed shares (1833 HK), that translates to a target price of HKD119.50.

One point to highlight is that for the Online Medical Services segment, I am basing the valuation on the P/S multiple of closest peer Teladoc, but applying a 30% premium because China is still pretty far behind the US in terms of telehealth penetration, as shown in my calculations below, so the growth runway should be higher. Why 30%? Well, it's arbitrary to be honest, but this arbitrary number has, in my experience, been pretty consistent in finance circles when applied to factors such as growth/quality/M&A and so on. So my guess is that the market would apply a similar premium on average. In reality, that valuation premium is probably higher than 30%, given that the US is already 8.8x ahead of the China market in terms of telehealth's proportion of total healthcare spend, so as the numbers come through, that could drive further upside to my target price.

Source: Medgadget.com, Healthcaredive.com, Analysys

To sum up, Ping An Healthcare & Technology has a number of positives going for it: It has huge growth potential ahead in terms of further penetration and monetizing its platforms. It has regulatory tailwinds that will help drive adoption. It serves to alleviate the bottlenecks in the healthcare system, which provides real, unquestionable value for China. And finally, its financials are healthy and improving. At a 23% upside to current prices, I recommend to buy this stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PIAHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.