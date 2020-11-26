The valuation is low compared to peers, but due to the lack of top-line growth and bottom-line growth, and relatively small dividend compared to FCF, I rate the shares a Hold.

Unfortunately for ordinary shareholders, the company has overprioritized share buybacks over dividends: the annual dividend is only $0.88/share.

Margins have generally been declining for a few years. Still, the company generated $821 million of FCF in Q3 and $2.1 billion in free-cash-flow ("FCF") YTD - an estimated $3.86/share.

Due primarily to the global pandemic, Cognizant Technology Solutions' (CTSH) revenue has been relatively stagnant this year while margins have continued to trend lower. Despite the headwinds, Cognizant was still able to generate $821 million in FCF during the quarter - $2.1 billion in year-to-date FCF or an estimated $3.86/share. While that would appear to bode well for shareholders considering the annual dividend is currently only $0.88/share, unfortunately, management's policy is to overprioritize share buybacks. That strategy has done very little to increase total returns for investors over the past three years. Meanwhile, the company's growth strategy appears to be primarily through M&A.

Q3 Earnings

The Q3 EPS Report continued the YTD trend of stagnant revenue growth and gently declining margins due to increased costs and a FX currency headwind:

Source: Q3 EPS Report

As a result, Q3 EPS came in at $0.64/share, down 29% yoy. During the quarter, note the company reversed its "indefinite reinvestment assertion on Indian earnings accumulated in prior years" and recorded $140 million in income tax expense ($0.26/share). Excluding this charge, EPS would have matched year-earlier results of $0.90/share.

First 9 months earnings in 2020 were $1.98/share as compared to $2.57, down 23%.

For the quarter, GAAP operating margin was 14.2% vs. 15.7% in the prior-year period yet the company still generated $821 million in FCF.

The company reports in four business segments:

Financial Services (34.6% of revenues) revenue -1.5% yoy.

Healthcare (29.0% of revenues) revenue +4.8% yoy.

Products and Resources (21.9% of revenues) revenue -4.0% yoy.

Communications, Media and Technology (14.5% of revenues) revenue +0.2% yoy.

Going Forward

Cognizant's full-year 2020 guidance is as follows:

Full-year 2020 revenue expected to be approximately $16.7 billion, or a decline on a constant currency basis of 0.4%.

Full-year 2020 Adjusted Operating Margin expected to be ~15%.

Full-year 2020 Adjusted Diluted EPS expected to be in the range of $3.63-3.67.

The midpoint of adjusted diluted EPS guidance ($3.65/share) compares to adjusted diluted EPS of $3.99 in full-year 2019. (down 8.5%).

While some of that yoy decline is the negative impact of the global pandemic on its businesses, note that Cognizant's margins have generally been on a slight downward trend for the past few years:

Source: Q3 Presentation (red-line added by the author)

One bright spot is the company's second-largest business segment: HealthCare. Revenue growth in the segment of 4.8% yoy was driven by double-digit growth in Life Sciences, bio-pharmaceutical clients, and from the acquisition of Zenith Technologies in mid-Q3 one year ago.

Still, Cognizant is a far different company than it was in the early 2010s when it was delivering 20-40% revenue growth. The company's digital transformation services and IT outsourcing operations can help companies shift to automated digital workflows but that strategy increasingly relies on relationships with companies like salesforce.com (CRM), SeviceNow (NOW), and Workday (WDAY) while interfacing with cloud providers like Amazon's AWS (AMZN), Microsoft's Azure (MSFT), and the Google Cloud (GOOG) (GOOGL). Relying on these companies' services to help customers implement their "digital transformation" is likely one reason why margins are falling.

As a result, Cognizant has been increasingly relying on M&A for growth. In addition to the Zenith acquisition last year, the company has announced no less than eight acquisitions this year, including four more over just the past few months:

Bright Wolf - a company that specializes in custom industrial IoT solutions.

10th Magnitude - a company that provides Azure based cloud services.

Tin Roof - a custom software development company specializing in digital engineering services.

New Signature - one of the world's largest independent Microsoft public cloud transformation specialists.

Note that much of the M&A action revolves around beefing up Cognizant's cloud expertise. At the end of the day, it's difficult to see who will benefit more from the effort: CTSH or the actual cloud provider (i.e. Microsoft). It certainly could end up being the latter.

But green-shoots are starting to emerge. CEO Brian Humphries commented on the Q3 conference call:

Highlights of the quarter include continued commercial momentum with bookings growth in excess of 25% year-over-year, ongoing momentum and digital with revenue growth of 13% year-over-year and continued strength in digital bookings and qualified pipeline.

Digital bookings grew 40% in Q3. Whether or not the company can translate these increased bookings into overall growth in revenue and margins remains to be seen.

Shareholder Returns

As can be seen in the Q3 Infographic, the company has spent $1.3 billion YTD on share repurchases while three quarters' worth of a $0.22/share quarterly dividend equates to an aggregate of an estimated $360 million. That's over a 3.5x overemphasis on buybacks as compared to dividends. To put that in a clearer perspective, Cognizant generated $2.1 billion in FCF over the first 9 months of the year while returning only ~$360 million directly to shareholders in the form of dividends.

Note also that despite the overemphasis on share buybacks, the average share count at the end of Q3 was 543 million, down only 20 million shares (3.55%) from the 563 million shares outstanding at the end of the Q3 FY2019. And the buybacks have obviously not done much to boost EPS.

As of the end of Q3, the company still had $1.54 billion left on the current share repurchase program authorization.

Balance Sheet

The company had $4.44 billion in cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q3 as compared to $2.41 billion in long-term debt. While debt has jumped from the $714 million at year-end 2019, the balance sheet is relatively strong and the company should have no problem paying down debt, given its ability to generate ample quarterly FCF and its relatively low dividend obligation.

Risks

Competitive margin pressure and a continuation of the pandemic's negative impact on businesses returning workers to offices remain headwinds. Also, note the company took an estimated $50-70 million hit back in March due to a Maze ransomware attack that forced clients to cut off Cognizant's access to their networks. Not a confidence inspiring episode.

Summary and Conclusion

Cognizant is generating tons of FCF despite its business headwinds and relatively stagnant revenue growth and falling margins. While the worst may be behind it - as recent bookings are improving - it remains to be seen if the company can return to top-line growth and bottom-line growth. The Fwd P/E is only 21x, quite inexpensive for an IT company as compared to the P/E ratios of the Vanguard IT ETF (VGT), and the heavily IT weighted Invesco NASDAQ-100 (QQQ) and iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector (IGV) ETFs:

VGT QQQ IGV P/E Ratio 36.4x 47.0x 44.6x

Sources: Vanguard, Invesco, iShares

The valuation level appears to have priced in the lack of growth and the lack of shareholder returns directed to the dividend. I rate Cognizant a Hold for shareholders that already own it, but the overemphasis on share buybacks over dividend is a warning sign and as a result, I suggest investors avoid the shares because the overemphasis on buybacks has done very little to boost total returns over the past three years. I'll end with a stock chart that proves it:

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN GOOG QQQ IGV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.