Tracking Gardner Russo & Gardner Portfolio - Q3 2020 Update

The top three 13F stakes are Mastercard, Berkshire Hathaway, and Nestle. They add up to ~44% of the portfolio.

It is based on Russo's regulatory 13F Form filed on 11/12/2020.

This quarter, Gardner Russo & Gardner’s 13F stock portfolio value increased ~5%, from $9.84B to $10.29B. The top three holdings are at ~44% of the portfolio, while the top five are at ~58% of the assets: Mastercard (MA), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B), Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY, OTCPK:NSRGF), Unilever NV (UN, UL, OTCPK:UNLNF), and Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PDRDF, OTCPK:PDRDY). Recent 13F reports have shown around 100 positions, with around 20 stakes that are significantly large. The focus of this article is on the larger positions.

Note: Russo’s portfolio on its own should not be viewed as an overall asset allocation plan, as his clients look at his firm to allocate a portion of their assets to his focus area (global equities with consumer orientation).

Stake Disposals

None.

Stake Increases

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG): GOOG is now a 6.23% of the portfolio position. It was built from Q4 2018, when the small position saw a ~60% stake increase at prices between $976 and $1203. Q2 2019 saw a stake doubling at prices between $1036 and $1288, and that was followed with a ~30% stake increase next quarter at prices between $1098 and $1250. The last four quarters have seen another ~70% stake increase at prices between ~$1054 and ~$1728. The stock is now at ~$1771.

Berkshire Hathaway: BRK.B had been consistently maintained as a top position in the portfolio since their first 13F filing in Q1 1999. At the time, the sizing was at 5.78%, compared to the current allocation of ~15%. The last major activity was in 2012, when around 400K shares were acquired in the low-$80s price range. The following year also saw an increase at higher prices. The stock is now at ~$233. The last seven quarters have seen minor selling.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM): JPM is a 3.53% of the portfolio position. The stake was built in Q1 2020 at prices between $79 and $141, and the stock currently trades at ~$122. Last quarter saw a ~6% trimming, while this quarter, there was a similar increase.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA (BUD, OTCPK:AHBIF): BUD is a 3.24% of the 13F portfolio position. The majority of the current position was purchased in 2010 and 2011 at prices between $45 and $64. The following two years also saw significant buying at higher prices. There was a ~25% increase in Q4 2015 as well at prices between $106 and $130. The eleven quarters through Q3 2018 had also seen another ~25% increase at prices between ~$85 and ~$130. The stock is now well below their purchase price ranges at ~$68. For investors attempting to follow Russo, BUD is a good option to consider for further research. The last two years have seen only minor adjustments.

Note: Anheuser-Busch was a small ~1% of the portfolio position during their first 13F filing in Q1 1999. That stake was eliminated in 2008.

Stake Decreases

Mastercard Inc.: MA is currently the largest 13F stake at ~16% of the portfolio. It was established in 2008, with the bulk of the current stake purchased in 2010 in the low-$20s price range. 2011 to 2013 also saw significant buying at higher prices. There was a ~30% selling in the 2018-2019 time frame at prices between $155 and $300. The last three quarters have seen another ~23% selling at prices between ~$203 and ~$366. The stock is now at ~$341.

Nestle SA: NSRGY is the third-largest 13F stake at ~13% of the portfolio. It was a ~3% portfolio stake (~460K shares) in Q1 1999. The position size increased to ~4M shares by 2007 but was sold out the following year. The majority of the current ~11.1M shares stake was purchased in 2011 in the mid-$50s price range. The following two years also saw a combined ~45% increase at higher prices. The stake has seen minor selling most quarters since Q3 2017: ~30% overall reduction at prices between ~$75 and ~$121. The stock is currently at ~$112.

Unilever NV: UN is a large 6.85% of the portfolio stake first purchased in 2000. The bulk of the current 11.67M shares stake was acquired during the 5-year period from 2010 to 2014 at prices in the high-$20s to the low-$40s. The stock is now at ~$61. There was a ~25% selling since Q1 2018 at prices between ~$46 and ~$63.

Pernod Ricard: PDRDF is a large (top-five) 6.62% of the 13F portfolio position. The stake was established in Q1 2011 in the low-$90s price range. The two years through Q1 2017 saw a ~17% combined increase at prices between $101 and $126. The interim period had also seen purchases almost every quarter. The stock is now at ~$186. There was a one-third overall reduction since Q1 2017 at prices between ~$118 and ~$192.

Heineken Holding NV (OTCQX:HKHHF): HKHHF was a fairly large ~6% portfolio stake (~2.5M shares) in their first 13F filing in Q1 1999. That original position was sold out in 2008. It was built back up to a 10.2M share stake in the 2011-2013 time frame at prices between $37 and $66. The current position is at 8.37M shares, and it is a fairly large stake at 6.33% of the portfolio. The stock is now at $93.20. The last two years have seen a ~22% trimming.

Philip Morris International (PM): PM is ~6% of the 13F portfolio position. It was acquired as a result of the spin-off of Philip Morris International from Philip Morris (now Altria (MO)) in 2008. The last major activity was in 2013, when close to 2M shares were acquired in the high-$80s price range. The stock currently trades at $76.89. The last nine quarters have seen a ~20% selling.

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCPK:CFRHF, OTCPK:CFRUY): A large ~6.5M share stake was established in 2011 in the low-$50s price range and was increased to 10.32M shares through incremental purchases in the following years. Q4 2015 saw a ~17% increase at prices between $71 and $87. That was followed with a similar increase next quarter at prices between $62 and $72. The stock is now at ~$85, and the stake is at ~5% of the 13F portfolio. There was an ~11% trimming over the five quarters through Q4 2019, and that was followed with a ~20% selling next quarter at prices between $49 and $85. The last two quarters have also seen minor trimming.

Martin Marietta Materials (MLM): MLM is a 3.43% of the 13F portfolio stake. It had stayed steady at ~2M shares since 2004, but Q4 2016 saw a significant change: ~12% selling at prices between $169 and $234. The stock price increased around five times over that twelve-year period. It currently trades at ~$273. There was a ~15% stake increase in Q3 2017 at prices between $196 and $228. The last ten quarters have seen minor trimming.

Brown Forman (BF.A, BF.B): BF.B is a ~3% of the 13F portfolio position that has been in the portfolio since their first 13F filing in Q1 1999. In 2012, around 1M shares were added in the $26-35 price range. There was another significant increase in Q1 2018 at prices between $50.50 and $56.50. The period since have seen a ~35% selling at prices between ~$45 and ~$80. The stock is now at ~$81.

Note: The stock prices and the share counts quoted above are adjusted for the 2-for-1 stock split in August 2016.

Comcast Corp. (CMCSA): CMCSA is another very long-term position that has been in the 13F portfolio since their first filing in Q1 1999. The 2008-2011 time period saw the original position reduced by half (from ~20M shares to ~10M shares) at ~$10. The current position is at ~4.95M shares (2.23% of the portfolio), and the stock is at $51.80. There was a ~31% selling over the last nine quarters.

Note: The prices and share counts quoted above are adjusted for the 2-for-1 stock-split in February 2018.

Visa Inc. (V): The very small 0.92% Visa stake saw a ~10% increase in Q2 2018 at prices between $118 and $136, and the stock is currently at ~$211. Last year saw a ~15% trimming at prices between ~$132 and ~$190. There have only been minor adjustments since.

Diageo plc (DEO, OTCPK:DGEAF): DEO is now a minutely small 0.27% of the portfolio very long-term stake. The original large position was sold down in 2008 but built back up from Q1 2011. Over 6M shares were acquired that quarter in the high-$70s price range. The following two years also saw significant buying. Q4 2017 saw the pattern reverse: ~40% reduction over the seven quarters through Q2 2019 at prices between $132 and $175. This quarter saw the position almost sold out at prices between ~$128 and ~$150. The stock is now at ~$158.

Kept Steady

None.

There are four stakes that are between ~0.1% and ~0.5% of the portfolio: Altria Group, Ashtead Group plc (OTCPK:ASHTF), Swedish Match AB (OTCPK:SWMAF), and Wells Fargo (WFC). The remaining positions are all below 0.1% of the portfolio, and so, have limited portfolio performance impact.

Note: Some of the securities in this report are OTC stocks with very low liquidity in the US markets. As such, it is best to use limit orders and/or use orders in their native markets.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Gardner Russo & Gardner’s 13F stock holdings in Q3 2020:

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B, PM, WFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.