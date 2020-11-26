Article Thesis

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) is one of the biggest pharma players in the world, yet its stock is relatively underfollowed, at least in the US. The company owns a diversified drug portfolio and should be able to grow its profits meaningfully over the coming years. On top of that, shares are not expensive and offer an attractive and safe dividend yield of 3.5% right now. The combination of these factors could make shares attractive for investors looking for a solid sleep-well-at-night investment in the pharma industry.

Novartis Is A Leading Pharma Company With A Solid Outlook

When one excludes Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), which are both not pharma pure-plays, then Novartis leads its peer group in terms of revenue generation, while also holding one of the biggest market capitalizations in the space:

Novartis generates about $50 billion in revenues a year, thus slightly more than Merck (MRK) and Pfizer (PFE), and substantially more than AstraZeneca (AZN). Novartis, which is based in Switzerland, just like Roche, is generating its revenues across a range of segments, including cardiovascular diseases and oncology. It is, unlike some other biotech or pharma companies, not dependent on the success of one single drug, as its revenue stream is well diversified across many different assets. On the other hand, however, this means that Novartis does not own any mega blockbuster such as Humira (AbbVie (ABBV)) or Keytruda (Merck) that generate $15+ billion in annual sales. From a risk perspective, the diversification across different areas of treatment and across a wide array of drugs is still positive. However, the patent expiration of one or two drugs will not put a lot of pressure on Novartis' company-wide revenues. Novartis is well-established in its industry, thanks to a history that dates back to the 19th century. Over the last two decades, the company has delivered solid results for its owners, handsomely beating the broad market:

Total returns of 340% over 20 years equate to an annual return of 8%, which is not spectacular, but very solid for sure. When those returns come from a lower-risk company with a non-cyclical business model and below-average volatility (Novartis' beta is just 0.58), they look quite attractive from a risk-reward standpoint.

Those returns were possible, thanks to a combination of regular dividend payments at a meaningful level and ongoing earnings growth, although it should be noted that Novartis does not belong to the highest-growth players in its industry. Due to its large size and diversified business, it is more or less impossible to print extremely high earnings growth. The successful introduction of a new drug does not move the needle to the same degree as if a smaller biotech company introduces a new blockbuster drug.

Still, it has to be expected that Novartis will continue to grow its profits in the near term and in the long run, due to several factors. The first one is that the whole industry benefits from tailwinds such as an aging population and growing healthcare spending, which means that, even without market share growth, most healthcare companies will see their revenues rise in the long run. Novartis also has a promising drug portfolio with many new/young drugs that will continue to generate growing revenues for years.

Source: Novartis presentation

Just looking at the most recent quarterly results, we see that 9 of the company's drugs grew by double digits on a year-over-year basis. Those drugs already contribute more than $10 billion a year in sales, which means that their ongoing growth will have a meaningful impact on Novartis' company-wide revenues over the coming years. Novartis' pipeline is deep and includes several candidates that the company expects will get approved over the coming year, including Kesimpta in the EU. There will be many data readouts and planned submissions next year as well, which means that the portfolio of new growth drugs will likely expand going forward.

Revenue growth is not the only contributing factor, however, as Novartis also aims to boost its profits through cost reductions. Just a couple of days ago, Novartis announced that the company is on track to reduce its costs by $2 billion this year, with another $2 billion in cost reductions following over the next couple of years. It is important to say that these cost reductions do not come from lower R&D spending or declining sales investments, as that would hurt the revenue growth outlook in the long run. Instead, cost reductions are achieved in other segments, such as IT and G&A - becoming more efficient in those areas will likely not hurt the revenue growth outlook.

last but not least, earnings per share growth will also see tailwinds from a declining share count. Like many established pharma companies, Novartis generates ample surplus cash flows even after growth investments and dividend payments. The company decides to share that wealth with its owners, which is why Novartis has just approved a new tranche of buybacks worth $2.5 billion. This is part of a bigger program worth CHF10 billion, which equates to roughly $11 billion - enough to reduce the share count by more than 5%. Since Novartis will likely utilize this program over a couple of years, it seems realistic that Novartis will buy back about 1%-2% of its shares per year - the same rate seen over the last five years.

Adding up the impacts from sales growth, some margin expansion thanks to cost controls, and some buybacks, it seems very likely that Novartis will grow its earnings per share by at least 5% a year in the long run. Analysts are even more optimistic. Thus, this estimate is likely on the conservative side.

A 7%-8% EPS growth rate would, of course, be even better than a 5% EPS growth rate, but it is not the worst idea to be conservative with estimates. Still, even a 5% annual EPS growth rate could make Novartis a very viable pick at current valuations.

The Price Is Right

Buying good companies is not enough, as price and valuation matter, too. Novartis is looking good on that basis, as shares are not expensive at all:

Shares are down year to date, which is why the valuation has come down to a quite inexpensive level of 14 times forward earnings (2021 estimate). Based on EPS estimates for fiscal 2022, shares are trading at just 12.8 times net profits. This is not an expensive valuation compared to how the broad market is valued, and it is not a high valuation versus Novartis' historic valuation - over the last ten years, Novartis has traded at a median earnings multiple of 18, which is well above the current valuation.

The inexpensive valuation has also resulted in a dividend yield that is attractive. At 3.5%, Novartis' shares offer substantially more income than the broad market and most fixed income alternatives. Over the years, Novartis' dividend has grown quite a lot, although currency rate movements mean that there are years when dividends declined slightly once translated to USD.

Takeaway

When we consider that Novartis yields more than 3% and that annual EPS growth of 5% seems very much achievable, then annual returns of 8%+ a year seem like a realistic assumption going forward. Combined with a below-average level of risk and volatility, this makes Novartis look attractive at current prices. When we consider that shares also have some upside potential in case valuations expand to the historic norm, Novartis seems like a solid buy. This is not a stock that will make anyone rich in a couple of years, and there are stocks with bigger upside potential during a recovery over the coming years. But, for conservative investors looking for solid, safe income, Novartis could be the right choice, as it seems like a good sleep-well-at-night investment.

One Last Word

