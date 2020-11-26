The shares are undervalued. Plus, the dividend was raised twice this year, and it remains safe with a low payout ratio.

The broad market rally over the past 6 months seems to have missed First American Financial (NYSE:FAF). Since May 26th, FAF's shares have returned just 1.9%, compared to the impressive 23% return of the S&P 500 (SPY). While many popular technology names have undoubtedly been key drivers for the S&P 500's outperformance, I believe this opens an opportunity for presumed "old school" stocks that also perform an essential role for the economy. In this article, I evaluate what makes First American Financial an attractive buy at the current valuation, so let's get started.

A Look Into FAF

First American Financial is a title insurance protection and settlement services provider for the real estate industry. It helps homebuyers and sellers, realtors, lenders, and developers close what are typically the biggest transactions in an individual's lifetime. The company traces its roots back to 1889, in Orange County, California, and by 1982, FAF served nearly every region of the country. Today, it leverages technology to provide efficient service to its multi-faceted clients. In 2019, FAF generated $6.2 billion in total revenue.

FAF continues to weather the current economic environment fairly well, with both top-line revenue and bottom-line earnings beating analyst expectations. For Q3'20, revenue grew by 15% YoY, to $1.92B, and GAAP EPS declined slightly, by 1.8% YoY, to $1.62. In addition, the pretax margin in the Title segment hit a record 19%, driven by cost efficiencies, which helped the company's success ratio.

FAF's success ratio was measured at 40% for Q3 and is ahead of the 60% company target. For reference, the success ratio is measured as change in personnel and other operating expenses, divided by change in net operating expenses. As such, the low success ratio implies that the company is being efficient in converting more revenue dollars into earnings.

One of the primary revenue drivers this year has been refinancing and home purchase activity, which are buoyed by low interest rates. FAF's refinance revenues were up 92% YoY in the third quarter, and purchase revenues were up 20% YoY. I expect this trend to continue. This is supported by an article in CNBC on November 25th, which noted that mortgage rates hit another record low, and that mortgage applications were up 19% compared to the same week last year.

In addition, Radian's (RDN) Home Price Index indicated an expected YoY growth of 7.8% in 12 months, and this would be on top of the 7.4% annualized growth so far this year. I expect low interest rates to continue to benefit FAF's title business, especially, given that the Fed Chairman announced as recently as September, that interest rates are expected to be near-zero through at least 2023.

FAF has an impressive track record of both top-line and bottom-line growth. As seen below, since 2010, FAF's revenue has grown by 70%, and diluted EPS grew 372%. Looking forward, I see continued growth for the foreseeable future due to the aforementioned catalysts. Plus, management just announced a new share repurchase plan of up to $300M. I see this as being a shareholder-friendly move, especially, given the current depressed valuation.

Turning to valuation, I find the shares to be attractive, at the current price of $49.41 and blended P/E of 9.2, which sits well below the normal P/E of 13.5. In addition, the dividend was raised for the second time this year. The current 3.7% dividend yield sits far higher than the 1.6% yield of the S&P 500. Plus, FAF's dividend has grown at a 5-year CAGR of 14.9% and is very safe, at a 34% payout ratio.

It should be noted that FAF has initiated the process of selling its specialty insurance segment. I see this as being a plus, as low interest rates do not help the insurance business. Plus, it allows the company to refocus on its core businesses.

Risks to Consider

While FAF's overall revenue is up, it should be noted that its commercial business line was weak, as it declined by 29% YoY during Q3. However, I'm encouraged by the improvement in the six weeks leading up to the conference call on October 22nd, with management noting that commercial orders were flat to last year. While the near term may still prove to be challenging for the commercial segment, given the recent surge in new COVID cases, I'm optimistic for 2021, especially, given the accelerated timeline for vaccine delivery.

Investor Takeaway

First American Financial has seen strong revenue growth stemming from increased refinance and home purchase activity due to low interest rates. I expect this trend to continue, given that interest rates are expected to remain near-zero until at least 2023. FAF also has a strong track record of growth, and I'm encouraged by the recent $300M share repurchase authorization, which should be accretive to shareholders, given the current depressed valuation. As noted in the valuation section, I find the current price and dividend yield to be attractive. Analysts seem to agree, with a consensus Buy rating (score of 4.2 out of 5) and an average price target of $62.80. Buy for income and growth.

