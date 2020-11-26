I will cite the events we should expect as we wait for the 2nd Quarter of 2021 financial results.

The Water Cycle and Life Cycle Are One

- Jacques Cousteau

(Sourced from Evoqua's Website)

On February 25, 2020, I introduced Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) to my SA readers. At the time of this publication the stock was trading for $23.89, and subsequently it has traded as high as $28.38 (11-16-20). However, on November 17, 2020, when they reported their 4Q and end-of-year financials, the stock traded down to $25.90 on heavy volume. Since this decline the stock has regained to $27.00 (11/24/20), and in my opinion, investors made the wrong assumption about the details of their latest financial results. My initial opinion and article position: I think the company is on the right track for not only retracing to the $28.38 level and higher, but I also think the future is bright for investors considering taking a long position in the stock. Therefore, with this article I wish to recap the earlier article and go into details about the new factors that are in play for Evoqua moving forward.

For those who might not have read my February article, I would highly suggest you take the time to read this article. I provide some of the historical information about the previous attempts to roll up the water industry into conglomerates, where the results were disasters such as Enron! Many forget part of Enron's debacle was their involvement in the drinking water supply for massive number of people from around the world.

Today the trend is for divestments into stand-alone companies who service, manufacture the products and build out the water systems for our drinking water needs. Evoqua is one of the more successful such operations in this vital human need for sustaining a human's life.

Summary Points from Initial Article

Evoqua is the largest provider of critical water treatment solutions in the North America market.

Evoqua has a 100+ year history for providing related products and services to the global market.

They are a pure play in the US water utility industry, an industry that generates revenues of more than $57 billion annually.

The United Nations projects the demand for water will grow by 30% by 2050, putting Evoqua as a major player in this massive growth market.

4Q and Full-Year 2020 Results(9/30/20):

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:

Consolidated revenue of $383.9 million, down 6.9% compared to the prior year period; organic revenue down 1.7%.

Net income of $31.1 million compared to net income of $1.9 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA of $75.6 million, a decline of 4.7% compared to the prior year period.

Full-Year 2020 Financial Highlights:

Consolidated revenues of $1.43 billion, down 1.0% compared to the prior year; organic revenue increased 1.5%.

Net income of $114.4 million compared to a net loss of $8.5 million in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA of $239.6 million, up 2.0% from the prior year; Net debt leverage ratio improved to 3.0x Adjusted EBITDA.

A full report of the 4Q and Full-Year 2020 results can be reviewed here.

Comments on 4Q and Full-Year 2020 Results

Consolidated 4Q was down 6.9% from previous year results, but organic revenue was down only 1.7%. When I wrote my initial article back in February, we basically knew there was a new virus originating in China. We had no idea at the time this would lead to a pandemic not seen for over 100 years. During this 4Q (July, August and September) the impact of Covid-19 was affecting most regions of the world. Evoqua has operations around the world; therefore, I think merely experiencing a drop in revenue by 6.9% demonstrates an outstanding accomplishment in the current economic environment.

As mentioned in the original article, Evoqua finalized the divestment of their Memcor operations at the end of the 1Q, December 31, 2019. This divestment reduced 2020 revenues by $25.3 million and caused a $5.9 million drop in operating profits.

The adjusted EBITDA was $75.6 million, reflecting a decline of 4.7% when compared to the same time in 2019. Under the operating environment during this period, the 4.7% decline seems to be a reasonable amount that shows resilience in their operating model.

As for the full-year 2020 results, the consolidated revenue of $1.43 billion reflects a decline of 1.0%, while organic revenues increased by 1.5%. However, the net income for 2020 shows that net income of $114.4 million beat that of 2019 where they showed a loss of $8.5 million.

Even though the 4Q results reflected a decline of 4.7% for their adjusted EBITDA results, they still reported full-year results increased by 2.0% for all of 2020. And finally, for 2020 results when compared to 2019, Evoqua reduced their debt leverage ratio from 3.4% to 3.0% adjusted EBITDA. Evoqua management has stated one of their top priorities is reducing their outstanding debt obligations.

Based on the data cited during the 2020 operating year, when one considers the operating environment during this period, the overall result seems to be reasonable that reflects resilience in their operating model.

Sustainability Report for 2019

To better understand the business model and sustainability goal for Evoqua, this is a link for their last report, with their 2020 report due in the near future.

Conclusion

Since March of 2020, the world, and especially the United States, has been impacted by the spread of Covid-19. The results being that governmental agencies in many cases have been totally shut down, businesses closed, cities and states have seen tax revenues hugely impacted, resulting in major water infrastructure projects being delayed or curtailed until necessary funding has been reinstated.

We are now in the 1Q of 2021 for Evoqua, and as the scientists warned us, the cold weather has rekindled the spread of Covid-19 in magnitudes that seem surreal and beyond belief. It is my opinion that, based on Evoqua being involved on a world-wide basis for their products and services, the current quarter is going to be impacted in a major negative way.

The good news is that it appears in short order we will possibly have three (3) vaccines that could ameliorate the stoppage of Covid-19 from spreading around the world. Assuming the dosing regimens can start in mid-December, we still will not be able to see the full impact from the vaccines until maybe March or April. We are moving into logistical distribution issues never experienced before due to storage, refrigeration, and the number of times a patient must be dosed. Add the current political situation; if ever we needed a functioning national government, now is the time.

And finally, there is the unwillingness of about 30-40% of our citizens who are refusing to use any vaccine. Now that the federal government is opting to turn over the distribution of the vaccines to the respective state governors, in my opinion this is a bad idea. There are proven ways that help to prevent a virus pandemic from spreading: (1) Mask Mandates (2) Closing or limiting capacity at restaurants and bars (3) Closing down K-12 schools. Looking just at the masking issue, NPR published an article where they discussed various approaches for stemming the spread of COVID. The following is an excerpt from this article:

"Mask mandates: There's unanimous support for these among researchers. It's clear that such mandates curb the growth of the virus, and even some governors, such as Iowa's and North Dakota's, who spent much of the pandemic refusing to issue them, have relented as their hospitals near crisis. More than a dozen states still don't have universal face mask mandates."

There is one virus and then we have 50 states. So at some point, as a nation we must agree on basic methods to stop the spread of this deadly virus. This issue is not new to our nation. Today we have citizens clamoring and refusing to listen to scientists about being inoculated to stop the spread of this deadly virus. Go back to the early 1700s and smallpox was spreading like wildfire in the Boston area. One of our Founding Fathers and the person who gave us the political concept of gerrymandering was Elbridge Gerry. Gerry and a few other peers set up a hospital on an island in Boston Harbor. There they would inoculate the citizens to thwart the spread of the disease. What did the pseudo-patriots of the day undertake to stop the intrusion of medical science into their lives? They rioted and burned down Gerry's hospital. For our modern-day patriots, when is the last time anyone has seen or heard of a person contracting smallpox in the United States?

Even with all these issues, I believe that Covid-19 will be contained, and I believe there will be expanding and successful efforts for our nation finally facing some of the infrastructure issues that we must rehabilitate. At the top of my wish list is securing our drinking water supply and the infrastructure we must update to make this the reality.

Between now and April the nation and our economy will be negatively impacted. But when we solve the Covid-19 pandemic the economy will quickly rebound, where our build-out of our water infrastructure will gain the needed attention and monetary funding. Evoqua has a proven track record led by an experienced management team and workers located around the world. Use my articles as a starting point and then apply your personal due diligence to find whether Evoqua meets your investing criteria. In my opinion, based on current market activity, investors are putting their funds into stocks that will benefit greatly from the upturn that we should expect from controlling the spread of Covid-19. These investors are looking beyond the current quarter and even the 1st calendar quarter of 2021. Therefore, now could be the most opportune time to invest in Evoqua.

Good luck with your future investing decisions.

PS: Here is a link to my recent (11-9-2020) infrastructure article related to Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF). This fund provides investors the opportunity for capital appreciation and while you wait you will be paid a nice monthly dividend. (7.6%)

Submitted on November 24, with the stock priced at $27.02.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AQUA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.