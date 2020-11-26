Polaris Inc.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) provides premium on- and off-road vehicles for recreation and labor, including popular models like the RANGER utility vehicle and Slingshot three-wheeler brands. In the Q3 earnings presentation, management reported high-margin off-road and snow vehicles sales up mid to high single digits, with revenue projected to be up 2% to 3% compared to 2019, driven largely by increased customer interest in motorsport activities. Before the boost from COVID-19, sales were expected to be down in 2020, compared to the previous year.

The Q3 presentation reported 400,000 new customers added so far in 2020, including 40% more millennials and females. Demand has been so strong, Polaris dealers have in many cases run out of inventory during the third quarter, which led to a strong gross margin of nearly 28%. Management warned, however, that constrained supply that was beneficial to margins in Q3 could have the opposite effect in Q4, as promotional offers favorable to customers (with delayed deliveries) were used to keep sales up with empty showroom inventories.

And while management adjusted guidance up on strong sales overall, the increase will rely on growth in just two segments - off-road and snow-related vehicles (~50% of revenue) and the parts, garments, and accessories category (~11% of revenue). All other segments, including motorcycles, boats, and international and aftermarket sales are expected to be down low to high single-digit percentages in 2020.

Management noted on the Q3 earnings call that cost of goods is expected to rise in the fourth quarter, as Polaris presses suppliers to deliver required inputs as quickly as possible while also adding shifts and pulling maximum utilization out of existing facilities to meet off-road vehicle demand. Polaris has a strong cash and credit position and has actually reduced shares outstanding by 10% over the last decade.

However, Polaris operates as a premium brand in a highly competitive recreational segment, with significant discretionary demand. This is reflected in a nearly $400 million write-down in the second quarter of inventory now considered obsolete, as consumer tastes advance. Since 2016, Polaris has allocated at least 75% of the amount generated in net income on R&D expenses, an essential component of maintaining a premium product offering edge over competitors.

The past year has shown the strength of Polaris' management, as both down- and upside demand shocks have tested the business. And despite good results, the market has not rewarded the mostly flat Polaris shares. I think Polaris will rely mostly on growing demand for its products to have any real hope of increasing shareholder value, and the evidence for such sustained demand growth is still not fully delivered.

Valuation

With a demand boost from the pandemic, Polaris is set to grow revenue 2% to 3% in 2020 compared to 2019, according to the Q3 conference call. For shares to rise, however, the increase needs to flow through to the net income line, which has been impacted in Q1 and Q2 by the initial demand shock from COVID-19 and a sizable write-down on assets (~$400 million) in the aftermarket segment during the second quarter.

My model uses the following assumptions:

Revenues flat in 2021 compared to 2020. Management was coy during Q&A on the Q3 call as to whether 2020's growth would continue into the next year, only offering that demand would 'remain healthy'. I am not sure how much of the observed increase in customers and accessory sales is related to the pandemic, or if it will stick around as other recreational options open up over the course of the next year. I'll use flat sales as a baseline assumption and adjust as more information becomes available. Gross margins at 24%. Strong sales in Q3 generated gross margins of 28%, but this is not sustainable as temporary COGS increases and promotional discounts work through the system. 2018 and 2019 saw gross margins average above 25%, and this metric will be impacted by how much of the sales mix goes to high margin (29%) off-road vehicle sales. I use 24% as a conservative margin. Combined interest and tax expense averaging $45 million per quarter through 2021, based on historical trends and debt levels. An acquisition or major capex spend could change this assumption, depending on how it's financed. For now, we will assume Polaris will spend the year stabilizing after a challenging 2020 instead.

Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Revenue $1,973 $2,050 $1,750 $1,750 $1,750 $1,750 Gross Margin 28% 23% 24% 24% 24% 24% Opex 313 300 300 300 300 300 EBITDA 239.44 171.5 120 120 120 120 Interest & Tax 69 60 45 45 45 45 Net Profit 167 111.5 75 75 75 75 Net Margin 8.5% 5.4% 4.3% 4.3% 4.3% 4.3%

Source: PII SEC Filings, The Author

With a net income of approximately $300 million for 2021 and a more decipherable balance sheet (no write-downs or demand shocks like 2020), Polaris could see a P/E ratio more closely resembling the sector median of 19. In that case, assuming no new dilution from additional shares issued, Polaris would trade around $92, more or less flat from current prices.

In this analysis, small changes could make a world of difference. Increased or decreased sales of even a percent or two compared to 2020 could impact bottom-line earnings, or a change in the segment mix towards off-road vehicles could drive up the net margin. On the other hand, Polaris will be losing $25 million in tariff exemptions in 2021, in addition to the $65 million already paid in 2020. Should a Biden presidency cut or eliminate tariffs affecting Polaris, it could drive a higher net margin. Conversely, maintaining Trump's policies could have the opposite effect. Finally, Polaris' average net income margin in 2018 and 2019 averaged above 5% and was even higher in previous years. However it flows through, a return to these levels could push Polaris shares closer to $107.26 in 2021, up 12% from today.

Conclusion

Before COVID-19, Polaris management had guided for a small decrease in revenues, compared to 2019. Instead, the shift towards outdoor recreation from pandemic-related restrictions has, for the time being, given Polaris a new route to generating shareholder value. Management has done a good job managing debt and dilution in a challenging competitive environment, building a premium lineup of popular on- and off-road vehicles and robust manufacturing chain that scaled to generate a very narrow loss in the face of pressure from COVID-19 in Q2.

But, absent the pandemic demand increase, Polaris would have likely needed to begin lowering selling prices to compete with other manufacturers, compromising gross margin and eventually impacting R&D spending or debt levels. Since premium products are one of the few competitive advantages available in such a discretionary segment, this could have started a death spiral difficult for Polaris to reverse.

I am neutral on Polaris shares until post-pandemic data starts coming in. If newly won consumers continue to buy accessories and upgrade their vehicles at high enough rates to grow the business, I see upside in Polaris shares. If demand slackens as concerts, movies, and other recreational options return to the market, Polaris could find itself in a difficult position in just a few years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.