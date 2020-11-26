The company achieved significant 3Q 2020 results, and it's focused on aggressively paying down debt to $4.5 billion by YE 2021.

Freeport-McMoRan is a unique opportunity in a high copper priced world, with the ability to take advantage of growing demand for electric vehicles.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) has gone up more than 75% YTD, making it one of the few commodity companies to outperform. We last discussed Freeport-McMoRan here, highlighting the company's need for performance during a transition year. That strength has come on the back of soaring copper prices on the basis of renewed industrial demand from ESG projects and optimism over the COVID-19 vaccine.

As we'll see throughout this article, Freeport-McMoRan is a unique opportunity in a high copper priced world, even at higher prices.

Freeport-McMoRan 3Q 2020 Results

Freeport-McMoRan significantly outperformed, highlighting the strength of its quarterly results.

Freeport-McMoRan Quarterly Results - Freeport-McMoRan Investor Presentation

Freeport-McMoRan has achieved copper and gold sales at 6-7% above July estimates with costs and capital below estimates. With copper prices pushing $3.5/pound, the company's net cash costs at $1.32/pound are incredibly impressive. Specifically, the company had $1.2 billion in operating cash flow and $0.4 billion in capital expenditures.

That means the company drove $800 million in FCF ($3.2 billion annualized), or an FCF yield of almost 10%. That's incredibly strong FCF for a transition year, and the company's rapidly declining net debt, especially from its teetering existence in early-2016, highlights its newly improved financial position. Continued improvement here means the potential for more rewards.

Lastly, it's worth highlighting that, during the quarter, the company finished its Lone Star project in Arizona, a modest project expected to add onto its production while allowing the company to significantly reduce capital expenditures going forward.

Copper Market Performance

On the backdrop of Freeport-McMoRan's recent performance is the overall performance of the copper markets, an increasingly scarce but in demand commodity.

Copper Market Performance - Freeport-McMoRan Investor Presentation

Historically, after major downturns, copper markets have recovered incredibly significantly. This was true after both the 2000 and 2008 collapses, and so far, based on the current collapse, it seems to also be true. Whether the strength in a market recovery is equivalent remains to be seen, but the copper market remains incredibly volatile.

That volatility translates to the companies that mine it. However, it's also worth noting that copper long term is incredibly important; electric vehicles use significantly more copper. That can help support long-term demand.

Freeport-McMoRan Asset Base

Post the company's results and copper market performance, Freeport-McMoRan has an incredibly strong asset base.

Freeport-McMoRan Assets - Freeport-McMoRan Investor Presentation

Freeport-McMoRan shut down its China mine after COVID-19 cases, although the company has finished the startup of its Lone Star project. In South America, the company is focused on Chile and Peruvian options, restoring safe operations. The company is seeing a consistent return to operations, with Lone Star adding to its sale volumes.

In the company's core asset, the Grasberg mine, it's continuing its transition. The company has achieved 58% of its post ramp-up targets and hit annualized metal sale goes. By mid-2021, the company expects to approach 90%, and it continues to work on its underground mining operations. Negotiations continue, but the assets look more stable than a few years ago.

Freeport-McMoRan Reserves - Freeport-McMoRan Investor Presentation

Across its portfolio, Freeport-McMoRan has a very strong portfolio of assets. The company has 116 billion pounds of copper reserves, 30 million ounces of gold reserves, and 3.6 billion pounds of molybdenum reserves. Together, given current price recoveries, these reserves are worth roughly $400 billion all together.

These reserves have the potential to drive significant shareholder returns.

Freeport-McMoRan Financials and Cash Flow Potential

Freeport-McMoRan has significant financial and cash flow potential from price recoveries and its asset base to reward shareholders.

Freeport-McMoRan Financial Estimates - Freeport-McMoRan Investor Presentation

Freeport-McMoRan anticipates strong volume growth going into 2021; not surprising, given that the year is a transition year. That's expected to significantly lower transition costs to <$1.2/pound, allowing EBITDA and cash flow to double YoY. As a result, at $3.25/pound copper, below current prices, the company sees annual EBITDA estimates at >$8 billion.

The company is focused on continued net debt reduction, which it's done well on, as we discussed above. As a result, the company sees the opportunity for a resumption of shareholder rewards going into 2021, showing how much its financial position has improved. The company expects that its financial strength will drive YE 2021 debt to <$4.5 billion.

Freeport-McMoRan Financial Positioning - Freeport-McMoRan Investor Presentation

Freeport-McMoRan sees EBITDA at nearly $10 billion for 2021 average at $3.5/pound copper, roughly where current prices are. The company expects working cash flow of ~$6 billion at these prices, with roughly ~$2 billion in capital expenditures. That would give the company an FCF yield of ~12% at current prices.

That strong FCF yield could help the company drive additional shareholder returns. The company could start a share buyback program, or institute a dividend, or keep rapidly paying down debt. By YE 2022, should the company choose to, it could move into a net cash position. More so, there's enormous opportunity here.

Specifically, after previous crashes, copper prices recovered incredibly significantly. Here, that could push prices towards $5/pound based on a >200% recovery. That would indicate an operating cash flow of >$10 billion and an FCF yield of >25%. While it's unlikely, so too was the recent market recovery, and it's a potential worth paying attention to, based on historical averages.

Freeport-McMoRan Risk

Freeport-McMoRan does have some risk worth paying attention to. Specifically, that risk is the same as the company's potential, and it's that the company is susceptible to the whims of the copper markets. COVID-19 showed that the unexpected could always happen, causing a collapse in copper prices.

While the company has worked hard to improve its financial position, it does remain susceptible. This is a risk that Freeport-McMoRan shareholders should pay close attention to.

Conclusion

Freeport-McMoRan has an impressive portfolio of assets that it's continuing to develop. The company made impressive achievements in the quarter, most notably bringing its Lone Star project online, while continuing to achieve its transition year targets. We've stated before that 2020 is a transition year, and going into the next several years, that's expected to change.

If that can time with a major market uptick, especially as the company gets its cash costs down, that's something incredibly promising worth looking into. It highlights the strength of Freeport-McMoRan's portfolio and its ability to drive valuable long-term rewards for shareholders. That's something worth paying close attention to.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.