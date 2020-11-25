All values are in CAD unless noted otherwise

We have written on Dream Industrial Real Estate Trust (OTC:DREUF) a number of times this year. While we bought it at the onset of the lockdown in March, we traded out by June. The REIT, however, has continued doing well. No surprises there, as this REIT sector has performed exceptionally well due to the popularity of e-commerce in these times. It has had rent collections in the high 90%s and has also received government support in facilitating the collection of the balance rents. The write-offs have been minimal. Investors have a fixed quota of love to give, and with the office/retail REITs designated as the black sheep, and residential/healthcare REITs being subject to mixed emotions, Industrial REITs became object of the downpouring of love.

Our most recent piece had us neutral on this one as we were not sold on the overall valuation metrics. We were committed to buying only if it dipped under $10. Chasing is not for us. The price has moved up since then.

The dividends along with the price appreciation gave investors a tidy total return of around 16% for this timeframe.

Let us review the numbers and find out if we still expect an entry at our original buy point of $10 and under or a revision is in order for our last thesis.

The REIT

Dream Industrial owns properties across Canada, the U.S. and Europe. One of its goals is to grow and diversify its portfolio in order to reduce concentration risk. It certainly took steps in that direction in 2020 going from 209 properties in 2019 to 266 at last count. All of these were added in Q1 and Q3. The REIT took a pause in its expansion efforts due to the pandemic in Q2.

Source: Q3 Financial Report

18 properties were added to the Ontario portfolio and Dream made an entry into Europe. Its assets are a mix of distribution buildings, Urban Logistics buildings and Light Industrial buildings allocated as follows between the three geographical areas.

Source: Q3 Financial Report

When we last checked, it had an impressive 1,100 tenants spread across a multitude of industries.

Source: Q3 Financial Report

About 76% of its gross rental revenue comes from 280 of those 1,100 tenants. The top 10 tenants look like this.

Source: Q3 Financial Report

The weighted average lease term or WALT for the whole portfolio is a not-too-impressive 4.1 years, but although lower, it is still very comparable to the other two Canadian industrial REIT plays. Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTC:SMMCF) has a WALT of 5.4 years and WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCQX:WPTIF) has a WALT of 4.5 years. The low WALT puts Dream in a position to take advantage of the shorter lease terms and apply rent escalators at a faster pace. This is highly probable a prospect during these times of rising e-commerce popularity. Hence the shorter WALT works for Dream, rather than against it.

About 10% of the portfolio was up for renewal as of September 30. We do not think Dream will have any problems retaining or filling up this space at higher rents when the time comes.

Source: Q3 Financial Report

Also, Industrial and distribution tenants are also much less likely to move as their occupied spaces are not as fungible as those for office tenants.

Rent Collections

The REIT has collected 97.8% and 97% of the rents for Q2 and Q3, respectively.

Source: Press Release

The write-offs (CECRA-Trust Portion) for the two quarters were about a percent each, whereas the balance 1-2% remains to be collected. These numbers are impressive, but not surprising given the demand for this space.

Funds From Operations or FFO

The total FFO last quarter and for 2020 year to date, handily beat the 2019 numbers while the per unit amounts trailed, though we can see not by much for the last quarter.

Source: Q3 Financial Report

The REIT is in an expansion mode and therefore issues equity on a regular basis. So, although the total FFO was higher for 2020 [to date], investors will not see it trickle down to the same extent on a per unit basis.

What is good to see is the FFO payout is back down below 100%, to 94%. We hope to see it below 90% in the subsequent quarters, but this could be tempered by further equity issuances.

Distributions

Dream has left its distribution unchanged at 0.05833/month since 2013. Point to note is that the DRIP is on pause since the start of the pandemic. With the payout ratio breaching 100% in Q3, we had rated this one as having a "high" danger of being cut. We revise that to a low in light of the Q3 FFO numbers and the extremely strong rent collection. The REIT bought its payout ratio down and we expect Q4 to be even better.

A low danger rating implies a 0-15% probability of a distribution cut in the next 12 months.

Equity Issuances

Dream issued units early this year and took a pause due to the pandemic.

Source: Q3 Financial Report

The constant issuances of units prevent the accretive trickle down of FFO to the unitholders. This is similar to another REIT we looked at recently. On a positive note, this issuance was done at a solid price, thereby was at least slightly accretive to the NAV.

Financing

Next we looked at the debt maturity schedule for the REIT.

Source: Q3 Financial Report

The REIT has sufficient liquidity to handle any hiccups in refinancing all the way to 2022. Although an industrial REIT should have no problems on that front at all, it is still soothing to see the buffer.

Source: Q3 Financial Report

What is also noteworthy is the improvement in interest coverage, which was aided by the REIT taking advantage of the current climate of low rates. We can see that the weighted average interest rates have been reducing steadily.

Valuation

Dream is trading at close to 17X its FFO and at a premium to its own NAV.

Both those multiples are deserved in the sector and it certainly is not as expensive as Granite REIT (GRP.U) which we covered recently. We view these numbers as fair. The biggest risk remains that we see a big expansion in cap rates (drop in property values) for industrial REITs, post 2020.

Conclusion

Dream has been swept away from our original buy point by the wave of popularity currently being enjoyed by the Industrial REITs. We have a tiny position left on this and we are holding it. We might get a chance to get a bigger position in, once things normalize in this sector. Our last thesis postulated that this one could be sold to private equity for as high as $13. It is close to that price, but maybe the REIT will ride it out and see how high it can go. We are neutral on it at this price and have ensconced ourselves with the wait and see crowd.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.