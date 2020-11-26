Natural Gas: January Contract Looks Undervalued

In the new week, the number of nationwide HDDs will surge by 42% w-o-w and should rise above the norm.

We anticipate to see a draw of 26 bcf, which is 21 bcf smaller than a year ago and 11 bcf smaller vs. the 5-year average.

This Wednesday, we expect the EIA to report 3,932 bcf of working gas in storage for the week ending November 20.

The Weather

Last week

Last week (ending November 20), the number of heating degree days (HDDs) surged by 46% w-o-w (from 73 to 107). However, we estimate that total "energy demand" (as measured in total degree days, or TDDs) was 14% below last year's level and 13% below the 30-year average.

This week

This week (ending November 27), the weather conditions continue to cool down in the contiguous United States. We estimate that the number of nationwide HDDs will increase by 5.9% w-o-w (from 107 to 113). Total average daily consumption of natural gas (in the contiguous United States) should be somewhere between 83 bcf/d and 86 bcf/d. However, total "energy demand" (measured in TDDs) should drop by 16.4% y-o-y, while the deviation from the norm will remain negative and will actually expand slightly (from -13% to -19%).

Next week

Next week (ending December 4), the weather conditions are expected to cool down much more substantially. The number of nationwide HDDs is currently projected to jump by 42.1% w-o-w (from 113 to 161). Total "energy demand" (measured in TDDs) should increase in annual terms (+3.5%) - for the first time since the week ending October 30. The deviation from the norm will turn positive (+1.3%) - see the chart below.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

The latest numerical weather prediction models (Wednesday's short-range 00z runs) agree that, over the next 15 days, TDDs should trend higher, but should remain mostly below the norm (on average) - see the chart below. However, there is a major disagreement between the models in terms of scale: the latest GFS model (00z run) is projecting 88.6 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption (on average, over the next 15 days), while the ECMWF model (00z run) is projecting 90.8 bcf/d over the same period.

Source: NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Research

The latest extended-range ECMWF model showed more HDDs in all five forecast weeks. Consumption-wise, the extended-range model was bullish versus the previous update. Notice, however, that there is already a major bullish divergence between the latest extended-range model and the latest short-range model - particularly in the December 1 to December 8 period (see the chart below).

Source: NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Research

In absolute terms, projected short-range TDDs remain slightly below last year's level (-0.4%), as well as below the norm (-8.7%). Actual TDDs are currently projected to trend higher and remain above the norm (from December 1 to December 8).

Source: NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Research

Over the next 15-day period, total natural gas demand (consumption + exports) is expected to average 114.5 bcf/d (adjusted for probability), which is 2.1 bcf/d higher than a year ago. Consumption (7-day average) is projected to increase by +8.7% over the next 7 days (from 84.7 bcf/d today to 92.1 bcf/d on December 2). Overall, total natural gas demand has already passed its lowest point (on November 8) and is now projected to trend higher and also projected to rise above last year's level (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Supply

Dry gas production is currently estimated at 92.3 bcf/d (-0.2 bcf/d from yesterday). Net supply (calculated as production + imports - exports) has risen above the 5-year average (see the chart below) and is currently estimated at 82.9 bcf/d (-6.4 bcf/d y-o-y).

We currently expect total supply (production + imports) in the contiguous United States to average 96.96 bcf/d over the next two months (December-January), -6.39 bcf/d y-o-y.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Storage Report

This week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a larger change in natural gas storage compared to the previous week. We anticipate to see a draw of 26 bcf (3 bcf smaller than the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for the EIW-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, 21 bcf smaller than a year ago and 11 bcf smaller than the 5-year average for this time of the year). Annual storage surplus is currently projected to shrink by 120 bcf by December 25. The storage surplus relative to the 5-year average is projected to shrink by 93 bcf over the same period (from +242 bcf to +149 bcf).

Key Market Variables (change, y-o-y)

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

