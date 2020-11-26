Why Stocks Are Likely Headed Higher Into Year-End

Rotation and new inflows are likely to come back into big tech, which should enable markets to move higher into year-end.

However, the top 5 companies in the S&P 500 are the 5 giant tech names of America, which account for about 22% of SPX's total weight.

Rotation out of technology into beaten-down sectors like financials, energy, and others had left the Nasdaq in a tight trading range for weeks.

The S&P 500/SPX (SP500) and equities in general continue to float around new ATHs. Vaccine breakthroughs, certainty about the Presidential election, the likelihood for further stimulus, and an overall brighter outlook for 2021 and beyond have enabled markets to melt up substantially throughout the second half of 2020. Now that there is a light at the end of the tunnel, I believe that equities could continue to climb into year-end. Nevertheless, the chance for a notable pullback/correction remains ever present in this still somewhat uncertain and relatively volatile environment.

Therefore, we turn to technicals for guidance.

First, Let Us Look at The S&P 500

Source: StockCharts

The SPX is up by a staggering 65% from its mid-March bottom. This may seem remarkable, but if we go back to pre-COVID-19 highs, the SPX is up by only about 7%. Still, this is great, perhaps even excessive given the state of the economy, many could argue. While this could be true, let us not forget the enormous, unprecedented steps the Fed has taken to resurrect the economy, risk assets, and stocks, in particular.

QE infinity, some have said; QE unlimited, others call it. Regardless of its name, the Fed has poured trillions of dollars into the economy through its zero rate policy, bond purchases, backstops, liquidity injections, and various other operations.

Moreover, the Fed will do more if it has to, in my view, and then, there is the fiscal side. A multi-trillion dollar relief package should get passed relatively soon, which provides even more incentive to get into stocks. And, of course, let's not forget about inflation - it is coming, and it is likely to spike a lot higher than many expect.

Therefore, I look at the SPX chart now, and it looks like a breakout is approaching - a possible Santa Claus rally that may take the SPX to around 3,800 by year-end. From a technical standpoint, we see SPX is above key 3,600-3,630 support/former resistance now, and the only technical hurdle I see left is getting above 3,650, after which the melt-up should continue.

Furthermore, while the RSI is slightly elevated at around 63 now, it is nowhere near where it could be when markets really start to become overbought. Just look back at early September, when the RSI hit around 80. I think the market could potentially melt up to similarly overbought levels into year-end, after which we will likely see a mild-to-moderate correction occur, but not before then, in my view.

For further guidance regarding major markets, let's look at futures.

SPX futures

Source: Thinkorswim, Ameritrade

We see that prior to yesterday's breakout, SPX was stuck in a relatively narrow trading range of roughly 3,550-3,630. It is constructive that 3,550 support held several times, which prevented the market from breaking lower to critical support at 3,500. However, as I am writing this article, I see that SPX is testing the new support area around 3,630.

We need this level to hold for positive momentum to continue. If 3,630 holds here, there is some resistance at 3,650, then around prior ATHs at roughly 3,670. Once SPX futures can clear this hurdle, it is likely that the melt-up into year-end will continue.

However, while I believe the recent breakout to be genuine, it may be a false one. In this case, we need to watch 3,630-3,600 support very closely. If 3,600 fails, then 3,550 is next, and if this level fails, SPX could hit critical support at 3,500. If critical support at 3,500 cracks, we are likely going to see a 10-20% correction materialize. This could bring the SPX down to around 3,200 or possibly even the 3,000 level.

While such a "bearish" scenario is remote, in my view, it is plausible, so it is worth mentioning. Additionally, I think that the bearish scenario is only likely if an unexpected black swan event occurs in the very near term, which seems unlikely. Probability-wise, I give this bearish scenario only about a 10-15% chance of panning out before year-end. Thus, I don't think SPX will go below 3,550, and below 3,500 in the near term, and is likely to move higher from here instead.

What will drive stocks higher?

Well, besides all the vaccine optimism, unprecedented stimuli, certainty about the Presidential election, and other variables, I believe it will be the tech stocks.

So, let us look at the Nasdaq.

We see the Nasdaq perking up above 12,000, a healthy development. Also, we saw quite a bit of rotation out of the Nasdaq in recent weeks as investors moved capital into more cyclical "post-COVID-19" names. However, it is key to remember that a huge part of the SPX is dependent on Nasdaq names. In fact, the top 5 companies in the S&P 500 are the 5 Tech Giants of America that account for roughly 22% of the index's total weight.

Let's see how they are doing.

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) looks the best of all here, in my view. A nice-looking rebound off roughly $1,700 and it looks ready to go higher from here. Moreover, from a fundamental standpoint, GOOG trades at only around 28 times consensus 2021 EPS estimates, and it is projected to deliver revenue growth of over 20% next year. This is quite solid and relatively inexpensive, in my view.

Next up is Facebook (FB).

Facebook also has a very constructive technical image, in my view, and is likely on the verge of a breakout here, much like Google. From a fundamental standpoint, Facebook looks even better than Google here, as it trades at only around 26.5 consensus forward EPS figures and has a projected revenue growth rate of nearly 24% for 2021.

Next is Microsoft (MSFT).

Similar image here, as we see a strong rebound off $210/50-day MA support. Likely more upside in this tech giant as well from a technical standpoint. Fundamentally, MSFT trades at about 28.5 times consensus forward EPS estimates, and it is projected to provide roughly 11% revenue growth next year. So, the growth is not as high as in Google and Facebook, but it is a more stable company, in my view, as it relies far less on ad revenues.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple's chart is not as pretty as the prior ones, but we do see a series of lower highs as well as well as a series of higher lows. This implies that the stock is consolidating in a triangular pattern and may break out higher here, in my view. The company trades at about 26.6 times consensus forward EPS estimates, but has a projected revenue growth rate of only about 5% next year. However, this company could benefit from the COVID-19 unlocking more than most. People are likely to be out and about more, flashing their new iPhones and other Apple "gear". The company has a very successful services business as well, so it is not all about hardware for Apple.

Finally, the last giant standing, Amazon (AMZN).

Amazon's chart does not look bad here, constructive even, as the stock appears to be consolidating around current levels. Fundamentally, the company is a bit on the expensive side, in my view, trading at roughly 56 times consensus forward EPS estimates. Also, the company's projected revenue growth rate is only around 18% for next year. However, this is Amazon, the one and only, and its double-digit revenue growth is likely sustainable well into the future (5-10) years, in my opinion. Therefore, it may not be as expensive as its current valuation suggests. Also, to that point, the company has the potential to become increasingly profitable as well going forward.

Takeaway

While we saw some rotation out of tech and into more cyclical "post-COVID-19" names in recent weeks, I believe that big tech and the Nasdaq in general can see fresh inflows come in. This will likely enable the Nasdaq, the SPX, and other major market indexes to move higher into year-end. Having said that, some names in the post-COVID-19 area appear to be technically overbought right now and may experience mild pullbacks and/or consolidation phases. Nevertheless, this should not put a significant burden on major averages in the near term, as tech and other sectors should provide support for equity markets in general. Our year-end price target for the SPX remains at 3,800, and our year-end price target range for the Nasdaq is roughly 12,500-12,750 at this time.

