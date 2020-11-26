However, the airline is not going to have as much financial flexibility, as it had in pre-COVID-19 days.

Copa Holdings (CPA) will be able to survive the pandemic and not declare bankruptcy like its peers did. However, the airline is not going to have as much financial flexibility, as it had in pre-COVID-19 days and it will take years for it to return to its 2019 profitability levels. Considering this, we believe that the opportunity cost of holding Copa’s shares is too high at this point.

Long Recovery Ahead

Copa was one of the most well-run airlines in the Latin American region before the pandemic. The airline has a broad international exposure, and out of nearly 100 routes in pre-pandemic days, only one route was domestic.

After Panama lifted its movement restrictions for foreigners in October, Copa slowly started to restart its routes from Panama’s Tocumen airport, which serves as the airline’s hub. At this point, Copa has greater competitive advantages in comparison to its peers like Avianca (OTCPK:AVHOQ), LATAM (OTCPK:LTMAQ), and Grupo Aeromexico (OTCPK:GRPAQ), which declared bankruptcy earlier this year and are currently in the middle of restructuring themselves.

In October, Copa reported a load factor of 69.9% and announced that it restarted its flights to nearly 40 destinations. Earlier this year it started to fly to Venezuela and it also plans to return six of its Boeing 737-Max planes into the service in the next couple of months.

Also, recently Copa’s stock appreciated along with the rest of the market on the news of the successful development of a COVID-19 vaccine, which will be available either in late 2020 or early 2021. However, the airline’s stock still trades below the S&P 500 Index and is unlikely to dramatically improve its performance in the following months.

The latest earnings report for Q3 showed that nothing much has changed since Q2. While in Q2, Copa’s revenues were down 97% Y/Y, its Q3 revenues were down 95.4% Y/Y to $32.38 million. Also, from July to September, Copa’s non-GAAP EPS was -$2.86, while its net loss for the period was $118.1 million against a profit of $104 million a year ago. Copa also had only 559 departures during the quarter against over 30,000 departures a year ago, and its RPMs and AMSs in Q3 were down 99% Y/Y and 98.5% Y/Y, respectively.

While Copa’s stock will move higher along with the rest of the airline industry on positive news regarding the COVID-19 vaccine development, the company itself is not going to be as financially flexible as it was before the pandemic for a long time. While Copa had $1.3 billion in liquidity at the end of Q3, the airline continues to bleed cash and it is not going to reach a breakeven point anytime soon. While in Q2 its monthly cash burn rate was $77 million, in Q3 it declined to $36 million. By the end of the year, Copa will continue to lose money and expects its monthly cash burn rate to be $25 million. Considering that it will take a while for Copa to return to its pre-pandemic capacity and profitability levels, it’s safe to assume that the opportunity cost of owning its shares at this stage is too high, especially when compared to other companies that were not affected by COVID-19 much and as a result, have stronger balance sheets.

The major downside of Copa is that it’s exposed too much to international travel. Since the movement restrictions in Latin America are not fully lifted yet, it will be hard for Copa to reopen all of its routes and make them profitable in the foreseeable future. Also, since the number of active COVID-19 cases in the region continues to climb, the recovery is not going to be swift.

In addition, the Latin American region is known for its social unrest, political instability, and depressed economies. The recent depreciation of currencies in the region and the ongoing economic recession will lead to even greater income inequality and corruption there. Various studies show that around 231 million Latin Americans are going to live in poverty by the end of the year. With the decline of the consumer purchasing power, it’s safe to assume that it will be much harder for Copa to recover in comparison to its European and North American peers, which operate in a more stable and predictable environment.

With a consensus price target of $79.63 per share, Copa’s stock upside seems to be limited at this stage. The latest forecasts show that in 2021, the airline industry revenues will be down 46% in comparison to 2019, and companies from the industry will be able to return to their 2019 levels only in 2024. For that reason, we believe that the opportunity cost of purchasing Copa’s shares is too high in comparison to the rest of the market, and we hold no position in the company.

