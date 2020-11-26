GoPro's revenues are likely to be very bumpy over the coming twelve months, but that insight is already factored into its valuation.

Investment Thesis

GoPro (GPRO) has fallen from grace. But I believe that it's well on its way to turn around. Even though its near-term prospects will be bumpy, that side of the story and a lot more is already priced in.

Presently, I estimate that GoPro's revenues should grow by roughly 15% in 2021, so the company's revenues should reach approximately $1 billion. Given that its market cap is also roughly $1 billion, this implies that the stock trades for just 1x forward revenues. That is undoubtedly cheap, all considered.

Could This Be the Turnaround That Actually Turns Around?

GoPro came away from Q3 2020 with a smashing top line performance, with its revenues up 114% y/y and 109% sequentially. These numbers are impressive, no doubt.

The problem that immediately surfaces is, just how sustainable are those growth rates? Hence, the plot thickens, because GoPro is a hardware company and it needs a steady revamp of innovative products to keep its revenues ticking up, and that's going to be challenging.

Case in point, consider the Street's estimates above.

We can see that Q4 2020 is expected to be substantially negative, and even though Q2 and Q3 should have easy comps, once we get further out to Q3 2021, we are once again presented with estimated negative revenue growth rates.

Does this mean that the analysts following the stock are likely to be correct? Is their gloomy estimate justified? Those questions are difficult to ascertain conclusively. What we have to bear in mind is that GoPro's revenue growth rate trajectory is likely to be unbalanced - and this leads its shareholder base to wish to dump their stock ownership at the earliest opportunity. But there are some positive attributes at play here too.

Strong Performance, Particularly Where It Matters: Cash Flows

GoPro's cash flows from operations hit $100 million. Not only is this a dramatic improvement from negative $47 million in the same period a year ago, but it also points to a record since its IPO back in 2014.

If one were to build a bullish thesis in GoPro, this very strong cash flow would be the place to start.

Having said that, the devil is always in the details. If we dig around the company's cash flow statement, we can see that this strong cash flow witnessed during the quarter is predominantly being driven by working capital improvements (red arrow below).

Ultimately, if we consider GoPro's trajectory since the start of the year, a somewhat different image emerges, and you can see that the company's cash flows are still in negative territory.

However, at negative $12 million for its trailing nine months, this is a substantial improvement from negative $113 million for the same period a year ago. Also, lest we forget, COVID-19 has had a dramatic impact on the company's cash flow potential.

On the other hand, GoPro is a highly seasonal company, with its holiday season sales having an overarching impact on its profitability and cash flow generation.

In fact, for all the narrative about GoPro cutting back on costs, when the company guides for Q4 2020, its non-GAAP gross profit margins should reach ~38%, and this doesn't strike me as particularly impressive:

Above, we see its guidance for Q4 2020. And in the figures below, we see how Q4 2019 and Q4 2018 ended up - not a dramatic difference, and certainly not alluring enough to bring new shareholders on board.

Valuation - Still Some Upside Potential

Now, GoPro's story takes yet another turn, because the company is being valued at $1 billion market cap. Even if its balance sheet carries some cash, that's offset by an approximately equal amount of debt, particularly once we consider its recent convertible offering.

But is there any way one can contend that the stock is overvalued? I can't see that argument either. Let's assume that GoPro has a steady 2021, and that its revenues reach $1 billion. This makes its present market cap trade for just 1x forward earnings. If you were to sift around the current stock market, you won't find many companies trading for 1x forward sales, which still have some vitality left in them.

Several Investment Risks

One obvious risk is that the stock is highly shorted. And this cuts both ways. Given that more than 11% of the stock is still sold short, not only will these shares be very volatile, but the swings are not going to be for the faint-hearted.

The bullish thesis here is contingent on GoPro growing and developing its direct-to-consumer business. Historically, when the company had very fashionable products, this was challenging - to put it mildly. However, in the past, at least GoPro products were in very high demand with consumers, hence the company had that going for it.

Presently, not only has the demand for GoPro products taken a step back, but as consumers habitually make their online purchases through other domains, it will be challenging for GoPro.com to gather enough attention to entice customers to buy directly from the website.

Indeed, as we can see above, as of Q3 2020, only 29% of GoPro's total sales went through its own website, with the remainder plus-70% still going through other retail channels. Accordingly, this reminds us of just how important GoPro's retail channel continues to be for the company.

Also, we should keep in mind that many consumers would be fairly content to use their perfectly satisfactory smartphones and may opt to do away with GoPro's $304 Street ASP entirely.

Bottom Line

GoPro has a lot of negativity being priced in already, while this cash flow-generating company trades for just 1x forward sales.

Assuming that GoPro continues to hit its targets, short-sellers are likely to be forced to close their positions, driving the share price higher.

