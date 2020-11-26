This is a dividend king with 58 years of consecutive dividend growth that I am happy to own more of.

The stock is also trading at a slight discount to my fair value estimate.

When LOW shares dipped after their recent earnings report, I added to my position in a big way.

After the rally that we've seen play out in recent weeks, it has become very difficult for me to find high quality dividend growth stocks trading with attractive values attached to them.

We've seen the market lose a bit of steam during the last two trading sessions. On Wednesday, November 18th, we saw the Dow Jones Industrial average fall 344 points. However, when looking over my watch list (which is comprised of over 100 stocks), I still only saw 9 stocks that were trading below my fair value estimates. I'm already overweight the vast majority of these names, meaning that I'd have to see even wider margins of safeties than what are currently available in the market to dip into my cash pool and add to them. However, after the recent sell-off, there was one attractively valued name that caught my eye because I am underweight and have been hoping to get longer. That company was Lowe's (LOW), which fell more than 8% after reporting its third quarter earnings report.

I'll discuss the quarter in a moment, but before I get into the recent figures, I think it's important to note that LOW has been experiencing weakness for several weeks now, since peaking in mid-October with its 52-week high of $180.67.

Even after LOW's recent sell-off, the company's shares were still up 33.48% year to date. In other words, 2020 has been a great year for the company. This is, in large part, due to the fact that LOW has actually benefitted from the COVID-19 pandemic as consumers are forced to shelter in their homes more often, and therefore, they're investing in them.

Like just about all equities, LOW shares experienced weakness during the market-wide sell-off the week prior to the U.S. elections. However, since then, LOW has not benefitted from the "re-opening" rallies that we've seen inspired by positive COVID-19 vaccine news. This is because investors fear that the rapid growth that LOW has experienced during the pandemic period is not sustainable and likely to tail off as soon as the stay-at-home restrictions are over.

While I agree the ~50% growth rate that LOW has been on during 2020 is not sustainable, I also think that a sell-off in light of vaccine news is irrational.

Over the longer term, LOW has generated strong double-digit growth on the bottom line, so while 2021's comps will be difficult, if you're willing to look past the next 4 quarters or so, I think it's very likely that the company's bottom-line growth trajectory continues to rise.

What's more, since CEO Marvin Ellison took over, LOW has become much more efficient and is continuing to work on customer acquisition and retention in the retail and professional arenas, and I think that the restructuring of the company in recent years has set LOW up for long-term success.

With all of this in mind, I took advantage of recent weakness and added to my existing LOW position at $149.80.

By doing so, I increased the size of my small existing position by 81%. LOW now makes up 1.04% of my portfolio, meaning that the position is nearly full. I am willing to add to this position into further weakness. I am even willing to go overweight LOW, because of the very high quality of its operations, management, and dividend growth history. However, before doing so, I would like to see the margin of safety attached to shares widen. Right now, my next buy target is $135 or so.

Prior to this trade, my cost basis in LOW was $95.77. This trade has bumped my cost basis up to $121.85.

Q3 Results

Frankly put, I don't understand the recent weakness that we saw in LOW shares. When looking over the Q3 numbers, as well as the Q4 guidance provided by management, I was quite impressed.

LOW generated sales of $22.3b during Q3, which was up 28.1% y/y (and beat analyst estimates by $1.31b).

What's probably even more impressive than the 28% sales growth that the company generated during Q3 is the 30.1% same store sales growth result for the quarter. This came out well ahead of analyst estimates of 22.8%.

LOW generated adjusted EPS of $1.98 during the quarter, which was up more than 40% y/y compared to 2019's third quarter total of $1.41. This non-GAAP EPS figure beat analyst consensus by $0.02/share.

Gross margins increased during the quarter, coming in at 32.72% (up 28 bps). Operating margins rose as well, up 79 bps to 9.75%.

Something that I would like to note when talking about the company's bottom line is that LOW's results could have been higher in Q3 and during the year; however, management has decided to provide bonuses to its employee base. LOW invested $245m in its employee base during Q3, and thus far, throughout 2020, the company has invested more than $1.1b to help support its workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company's home improvement comps were up 30.4% overall. This success was widespread, with growth exceeding 15% in all 15 of its merchandising departments, 20% across all geographic regions, and 106% in the digital space with LOW's continuing to excel with its eCommerce segment. I should note that LOW's online sales only make up roughly 7% of the company's overall revenue, meaning that there appears to be a long growth runway at play here in the digital arena for this retailer.

As you would expect, during a time when consumers are stuck in their homes, the company's DIY sales were strong during the quarter. However, it was the Pro segment that really shined. When Ellison took over, he wanted to really compete in this area against rivals such as Home Depot (HD).

The Pro segment saw 20% comp growth, and management noted that they're seeing customers return again and again, showing the power of this segment with regard to generating reliable cash flows.

LOW also noted in the quarterly conference call that its sales in urban markets were up 500 bps compared to rural markets, and a lot of this urban success is due to the pro segment. LOW noted that it hopes to finish up restructuring the layout of 90% its physical locations to make shopping quicker, easier, and more effective for its pro customers, by the fiscal year's end. LOW is also working on tool rental programs for both DIY and Pro customers, and management said that this pilot program is off to a solid start. These investments should help to protect the market share gains it has made amongst these customers and help the Pro segment continue to grow.

During the quarter, LOW's capex was $462m. Management noted that much of these expenditures came from strategic maneuvers, the eCommerce segment, and the continued buildout of the omni-channel retail experience.

To help reduce its costs, during the quarter, LOW took out $4b in unsecured notes with a weighted average interest rate of just 2.17% and used these to pay off $3b of higher yielding debt.

At the end of the quarter, LOW had $8.2b of cash on hand, plus another $3b of undrawn funds from various credit facilities. LOW's long-term debt stands at $21.2b.

Shareholder Returns

Year to date, LOW has now generated $10.3b in free cash flow. This success on the bottom line has allowed LOW to continue to be generous to its shareholders throughout the pandemic period.

LOW is a Dividend King, with an annual dividend growth streak of 58 years.

The company continued that streak in 2020 with a 9.1% dividend increase that the company announced in August.

LOW's dividend yield is rather low after its strong 2020 rally. The stock currently yields 1.6%. I know this will turn off certain investors, but I think it's important to acknowledge that, over the years, LOW has been extraordinarily generous with double-digit dividend increases.

LOW's 3, 5, and 10-year dividend growth rates are 17.8%, 20.4%, and 19.4%.

Although 2020's increase was lower than historical numbers, I expect to see LOW return to the 15-20% annual increase range that investors have come to know and love once we end the pandemic period and return to more predictable economic conditions. Frankly, a 9% increase during such a volatile and unpredictable period speaks highly of this management's commitment towards dividend growth and shareholder returns, and I was pleased with the August announcement.

With this ~15%-20% medium to long-term dividend growth expectation in mind, I was pleased to accumulate shares with the relatively low yield because the compounding that takes place when dividends are growing at such a rapid place creates real wealth really fast.

And, not only is LOW generous when it comes to raising its dividend, but also dedicating its cash flows towards buying back shares and reducing the outstanding share count (which not only increases the value of the remaining shares via supply/demand metrics but also eases the burden that the existing dividend has on cash flows and makes future increases more sustainable).

During Q3, LOW started its buyback back up again, purchasing $621m in shares during the quarter.

Over the past 5 years, LOW has used a successful buyback to reduce its overall share count by 17.4%.

While providing Q4 guidance, management noted that they expect to repurchase roughly $3b of stock during the quarter.

Q4 Guidance

This is a perfect segue to future guidance.

During the Q3 report, LOW called for Q4 revenue growth of roughly 15-20%. The company guided for sale store sales of roughly 15-20% as well. The company expects margins to be flat and to generate $1.10-$1.20 of adjusted earnings.

Last year, LOW generated non-GAAP earnings of $0.94/share in the fourth quarter, so this implies y/y growth of approximately 22% at the midpoint of the guidance range.

All in all, using the midpoint of Q4 guidance, this implies full-year EPS of $8.65/share. This would represent y/y growth of 51.2%.

Management did not provide 2021 fiscal year guidance, but right now, the analyst consensus is relatively flat for the bottom line, coming in at $8.72/share.

Valuation

Even with this flat bottom-line growth estimate in mind, I find LOW shares attractive valued in the $150 range.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

As you can see on the F.A.S.T. Graph above, after LOW's quarterly decline, shares were trading for ~18.1x blended (but since 2020 growth has been so rapid, this is a bit misleading).

At the $149.80 price that I locked, LOW was trading for just 17.3x 2020 full-year guidance (using that $8.65 figure discussed above) and roughly 17.2x 2021 consensus estimates.

Looking at the pink line of the F.A.S.T. Graph above, you can clearly see that the 17.5x earnings multiple has served as strong support for the stock in recent years. This played a large role in my thinking here. When I see such strong support form, I am happy to buy shares at (or better yet, below) that level (17.5x $8.65 = $151.37). November 18's post earnings sell-off gave me the opportunity to do so, and I was happy to take advantage.

While the 17.5x range has been a solid support range, my fair value estimate for LOW is even higher. I think that placing an 18x multiple on forward earnings is a simple way to arrive at a conservative fair value level.

The upper end of the stock's recent valuation range (dating back to 2013 is in the 24x range. The stock has made a series of recent highs in the 21-22x EPS range. So, while 18x is closer to the bottom end of the recent ~17.5x-22x valuation range, I am always happy to discount future earnings a bit to reduce my risk when thinking about the unpredictable nature of the future.

With that in mind, my fair value estimate for LOW is now $157/share.

Conclusion

Although $149 does not represent a very wide margin of safety relative to that $157 FV estimate, I was happy to add to my LOW stake into recent weakness because this is a blue chip that rarely goes on sale.

I am pleased to buy blue chip names like this when they're trading at fair value. Combine the slight discount that we see today with that 17.5x support range and I feel like I've made a low-risk decision that has high long-term potential in terms of the continued growth of my passive income stream.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LOW, HD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.