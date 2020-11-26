Data center REIT Digital Realty (DLR) is emerging as one of the winning stocks in this pandemic. The stock is up 16.9% YTD and can definitely rise even higher in the coming few months. Penetration of disruptive technologies such as cloud computing, internet-of-things, and artificial intelligence has increased manifold in the past few months, and now there is no going back to pre-pandemic days. Enterprises have been gearing up for a distributed workforce. This means that there is only one way for data storage requirements to go and that is upwards.

The business of providing infrastructure including physical space, power, and interconnection solutions to customers to store data, has never felt more attractive. While Equinix (EQIX) has been the more in-demand company in the business, Digital Realty is also not far behind. In fact, Digital Realty's reasonable valuations and higher dividend yield make it even more attractive investment as compared to Equinix.

Digital Realty relies on scale and diversification

Digital Realty first started as more of a landlord for hyperscale data centers in the U.S. However, after acquiring Telx in 2015 and a few of Equinix's European assets in 2016, the company has become more technology-oriented and is offering hyperscale, colocation, and interconnection services both in the U.S. and in international markets. Digital Realty has 284 data centers across 22 countries, which includes 47 global metros.

The broad geographical presence of the company has proved to be a major advantage, especially in these times of exploding data storage demand. The company delivered record bookings worth $144 million in the second quarter, which was 50% higher than its previous all-time high. While the booking seems to have dropped to $89 million worth of GAAP revenue in the third quarter, it is still very much a healthy number, especially on back of such a record-breaking quarter.

Digital Realty's top 20 customer list includes big names such as Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), IBM (NYSE:IBM), Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), and Verizon (NYSE:VZ). Big clients imply multiple cross-selling opportunities and a lower risk of bad debt.

Digital Realty also has a diversified client mix, with no single customer accounting for more than 8% of the total revenues. The company has strategically altered its business mix towards colocation and interconnection clients, to reduce excessive reliance on hyperscale customers. In the third quarter, colocation and interconnection clients made up almost half of the total bookings.

Digital Realty has a big portfolio of rentable space and is focused on further increasing capacity

As of September 30, 2020, Digital Realty had 43.2 million rentable square feet space, of which approximately 5.4 million square feet was under construction and 2.4 million square feet is being held for future development. The big portfolio of assets implies that the company is well-positioned to rapidly meet the increasing data storage demand of its clients, be it physical infrastructure, private cloud, or hybrid cloud.

Hybrid cloud demand is slowly on the rise, as clients enjoy the security of private cloud for sensitive data and affordability of public cloud for less secure data. Approximately 80-85% of enterprises are keen to opt the hybrid cloud strategy, which can prove to be a solid tailwind for Digital Realty. And with significant land holdings yet to be developed, Digital Realty can make the best of this opportunity.

Financials have demonstrated a strong growth trend

In the third quarter, Digital Realty's revenues surpassed the $1.0-billion mark, which was YoY (year-over-year) rise of 27.1%. In 2019, the company's revenues totaled $3.2 billion, a YoY rise of 4.5%. Almost all of these were rental revenues, which grew YoY by 32.5%, a very healthy growth rate. Revenues are lifeline of any business and the company is scoring really well on this metric.

In third quarter, FFO (funds from operations), which is more relevant profitability metric for a REIT than net income, was $414.5 million, a YoY increase of 14.23%. In 2019, FFO was close to $1.5 billion, a YoY increase of 6.2%.

In the last year, Digital Realty has also dramatically fortified its balance sheet. The company's cash balance has increased from $89.8 million at end of third quarter 2019 to $971 million at end of third quarter of 2020. However, the cash balance has been reduced to $300 million, to fund preferred share redemptions in mid-October.

While the company has around $300 million cash sitting on its balance sheet, the total debt comes to about $14.3 billion. However, the saving grace is that there are no near-term debt maturities and no single future year with excessive amount of repayments. Then again, almost half of the debt is denominated in non-U.S dollar currency, which provides a hedge against international investments. Approximately 93% of the debt is fixed rate, hence there is not much risk from increasing interest rates. Finally, almost 98% debt is unsecured, which leads to significant capital flexibility.

The company has also been smart to take advantage of the ultra-low interest rates to reduce its liabilities. In January, Digital Realty announced pricing of €1.7 billion of euro-denominated notes with a weighted-average coupon of approximately 1.0% and a weighted-average maturity of seven years. The company plans to use a portion of the net proceeds to refinance some of InterXion's (NYSE:INXN) outstanding debt. In September, the company announced pricing of €750 million of euro-denominated 1.00% notes offering due 2032 and another €300 million euro-denominated floating rate note offering due 2022. The company aims to use proceeds from the 2022 Notes to redeem Digital Stout Holding, LLC's 4.750% Guaranteed Notes Due 2023.

Risks to consider

While there are many pros for Digital Realty, investors need to be aware of certain company-specific risks. Northern Virginia and Chicago are major geographic markets for the company, accounting for 24% and 13% of its total revenue, respectively, in 2019. With over 1/3rd of the total revenues coming from only two markets, there is definitely some concentration risk involved for DLR investors. This may change gradually, considering that, almost 60% of the total bookings in the third quarter were from markets outside North America.

The ongoing pandemic has wreaked havoc on the global economy. Although the data industry has not suffered as much as other segments of the economy, it still is not completely immune to the macroenvironment. Approximately 4% of Digital Realty's total revenues can be considered to be at-risk, which involves clients from industries most impacted by the pandemic such as tourism, retail, and energy.

Then again, no one can deny that the company's debt is a tad too high. Digital Realty's net debt-to-EBITDA of 5.7 is pretty significant. Besides, the company has also been diluting its equity to further raise capital. The company's diluted weighted average shares outstanding have increased from 210 million at end of September 2019 to 270 million at end of September 2020. Shareholders have been bearing the brunt as reflected in limited growth in FFO per share.

Conclusion

Digital Realty is trading at forward Price/FFO ratio of 20.4x, which is definitely not cheap. However, compared to Equinix's forward Price/FFO ratio of 35x, Digital Realty is definitely a less risky way to play the expanding data center trend, especially since the stock lost 13.05% of its value in the last month. The company's broad multi-product portfolio, which ranges from single rack to advanced data center solutions, will continue to drive its growth in an already exploding industry.

While Digital Realty is definitely not cheap, it is a growth stock with high chances of multiple expansion in line with the much costlier peer, Equinix. And there are many reasons to support the hypothesis. There has been almost 20% jump in overall internet traffic from mid-March 2020 to early October 2020. Communication technologies and OTT streaming platforms have changed the way the world communicates and entertains itself. A significant number of employees continue to work from home ahead of the anticipated second wave. While an effective vaccine may cause some reversal behavior, much of the trends, and hence the data traffic, are here to stay.

In this backdrop, I believe retail investors should think of starting at least a small position in this stock in 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.