Pearson has made significant progress in making the shift towards digital, and it is now the largest digital learning company with digital or digital enabled revenue contributing 66% of total revenue.

Elevator Pitch

I have a Neutral rating on educational products & services provider Pearson Plc (PSO) [PSON:LN].

Pearson has made significant progress in making the shift towards digital in the past few years, and it is now the largest digital learning company globally with digital or digital enabled revenue contributing 66% of total revenue in FY 2019. Also, a new management team and potential divestments of non-core businesses could be re-rating catalysts for the stock.

But digital disruption is a double-edged sword, and has led to increased pricing pressure in the educational product & services market such as the shift from print textbooks to electronic textbooks which are sold at a lower price point. In addition, some shareholders have opposed new CEO Andy Bird's generous remuneration package, and it is uncertain if activist investor Cevian Capital will push for drastic changes to the company's strategies and plans going forward. Also, the stock's valuations seem reasonable, but unattractive. Pearson trades at 15.4 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2021 dividend yield of 3.2%.

I prefer to spend more time to monitor the performance of the new CEO and the company's digital-first strategy in the months to come, prior to taking a Bullish view on the stock.

Company Description

Pearson Plc refers to itself as "the world’s leading learning company" and a provider of "content, assessment and digital services to learners, educational institutions, employers, governments and other partners" in its media releases. The company derived 21%, 27%, 25% and 27% of its 1H 2020 revenue from its Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International businesses, respectively. In terms of geographical sales breakdown, North America contributed close to two-thirds of Pearson's total revenue for FY 2019. With a presence in 70 countries globally, international markets accounted for the remaining one-third of the company's FY 2019 sales.

An Overview Of Pearson's Four Key Business Segments

Source: Pearson's FY 2019 Annual Report

The Shift Towards Digital

Similar to many other industries, the global educational products & services is experiencing significant digital disruption, and this provides both risks and opportunities for key players in the sector such as Pearson.

On one hand, barriers to entry have been lowered, and there is increased pricing pressure from clients. In the past, print publishing was a capital-intensive and high fixed-cost business, favoring market leaders and incumbents with the economies of scale to survive and thrive. In contrast, it is now much easier for smaller technology companies to penetrate the educational products & services market despite having limited experience in the education space, with the trend of education products being delivered digitally rather than in the print format. Also, as the cost of delivering education products in the digital format is much cheaper as compared to the print format, which leads to pricing pressure for education publishers like Pearson.

On the other hand, Pearson does still have competitive advantages that enable the company to fend off competition. Scale still does matter, as having a large revenue base provides the company with the capacity to reinvest in new digital initiatives and research & development for new content. In addition, the incumbent also has an edge, as it is disruptive to use new educational materials for both students and teachers alike in many cases.

It is noteworthy that Pearson has made significant progress in making the shift towards digital in the past few years. Pearson noted on its corporate website that the company is "the world's leading digital learning company by revenue by some distance" with £2.5 billion of digital revenues registered in FY 2019. The company's proportion of digital or digital enabled revenue as percentage of total revenue has increased from 59% in FY 2017 and 62% in FY 2018 to 66% in FY 2019.

In 3Q 2020, Pearson's Global Online Learning business was the bright spot, as segment revenue grew +32% YoY. This was mainly driven by a +41% enrolment growth in the company's Virtual Schools for the academic year 2020/2021. The company's Virtual Schools business includes an online school program delivered via full-time online public schools known as Connections Academy, and a global online private school referred to as International Connections Academy.

Pearson highlighted at the company's 3Q 2020 update call on November 14, 2020 that there were both short-term and long-term growth drivers for its Virtual Schools business. The company mentioned that "what's happened with COVID has helped recognition of online schooling with parents", but also emphasized that "if you look out to the long-term opportunity for Virtual Schools, it was already a strongly growing business." Pearson estimated that the global market size of virtual schools is around $2 billion.

Separately, Pearson announced on November 18, 2020, that it has established a new direct-to-consumer division with the aim to "seize an incredible opportunity to have a direct relationship with millions of lifelong learners", in view of the "accelerating interest in digital learning across the globe." Ishantha Lokuge and Lynne Frank, formerly from digital retailer Shutterfly (SFLY) and movie company Warner Bros Pictures, respectively will be leading the new direct-to-consumer division.

On the flip side, there are near-term headwinds associated with the shift towards digital.

For example, segment revenue for the Pearson's North American Courseware business declined -14% YoY in the first nine months of FY 2020, which the company attributed to "good growth in digital and subscription take up leading to the faster decline of higher priced package and print sales" in its 3Q 2020 trading update. The company acknowledged at its recent 3Q 2020 update call that "the faster we do that (shifting from print to digital sales), the more obviously we hurt our revenues short term." As a comparison, an e-text is selling at roughly half the price of a print textbook.

However, Pearson's digital-first strategy for its North American Courseware business could eventually lead to increased sales in the medium to long term, due to the recapture of the secondary market. The company estimates that it sold 12 millions units of US higher education courseware in FY 2019, but it lost approximately 14 million units to the secondary market. With the increased adoption of e-text, the secondary market will slowly disappear over time, and Pearson can recapture the sales previously ceded to the secondary market. Pearson mentioned at the company's recent 3Q 2020 update call that it could "see the economic and financial benefit" of the digital-first strategy for the North American Courseware business in "the next couple of years."

New Management Team And Potential Divestments Could Be Re-Rating Catalysts

There is a new management team at Pearson this year. Andy Bird joined Pearson's board of directors in May 2020, and he replaced former CEO John Fallon as the new CEO on October 19, 2020. Earlier, Sally Johnson was promoted from Deputy Chief Financial Officer to CFO on April 24, 2020.

Andy Bird has more than three decades of experience in the media industry, and he was formerly the Chairman of The Walt Disney Company (DIS). Separately, Sally Johnson is a long-tenured employee at Pearson, having been with the company since 2000.

There are both positives and negatives associated with John Fallon's reign as CEO of Pearson. A October 23, 2020 article titled "Can Pearson's new CEO turn the company around" published on MoneyWeek quotes from The Economist and highlighted that John Fallon "deserves credit for restoring focus by selling off peripheral 'fripperies' as well as slashing costs and paying down debts" but "he failed to prevent its core publishing business from being 'hammered' by the rise of online book trading." There are expectations that the new management team at Pearson led by Andy Bird could help to implement new initiatives and turn around the company.

However, not everything is smooth sailing. In September 2020, the new remuneration package for Andy Bird was approved by the majority of Pearson's shareholders, but close to a third of shareholders voted against Andy Bird's new remuneration package, which has an estimated value of £7.4 million. Financial Times also reported on October 12, 2020 that large shareholders of Pearson "are pressing for the departure of chair Sidney Taurel because of discontent over the pay package offered to the company’s new chief executive." Earlier, activist investor Cevian Capital also increased its equity interest in Pearson from 7% to 8.5% in August 2020.

Separately, the new management team could possibly take a more aggressive stance in the divestment of other non-core businesses. On November 9, 2020, Pearson announced that it has entered into a deal to divest its stake in Pearson Institute of Higher Education in South Africa, shortly after the new CEO came onboard. At the company's 3Q 2020 trading update call on October 14, 2020, outgoing CEO John Fallon emphasized that "we take a pretty pragmatic, hard-headed view of it ( the divestment of non-core businesses)" and "if we think there's a better owner than us, then I'm sure that that's something Sally (new CFO) and my successor (Andy Bird) will keep a very close eye on."

Valuation And Dividends

Pearson trades at 21.6 times consensus forward FY 2020 P/E (normalized earnings per share as estimated by sell-side analysts) and 15.4 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E based on its share price of $8.33 as of November 23, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 14.3 times and 14.4 times, respectively.

Pearson offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 3.0% and 3.2%, respectively. Market consensus expects the company's full-year dividends per share to decline by -2% YoY in FY 2020, prior to increasing by +4% YoY in FY 2021.

Note that consensus estimates from 16 sell-side analysts primarily covering the company's shares listed in the UK are used for the purpose of this analysis.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Pearson include near-term headwinds resulting from the shift towards digital, a failure of the new management team to bring about positive changes to the company, and a longer-than-expected time taken to divest non-core businesses.

