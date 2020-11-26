Single-family rental properties are an attractive investment avenue for those investors who seek stable, inflation-protected income. However, this investment vehicle remains out of reach for many would-be retail investors due to the upfront capital requirements and the hassle of property management that comes along with it.

This brings me to Invitation Homes (INVH), which provides an attractive option for investors, while avoiding the aforementioned drawbacks. In this article, I evaluate what makes Invitation Homes an attractive investment at the current valuation, so let’s get started.

(Source: Company website)

A Look Into Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a REIT that focuses on high-quality single family homes in desirable neighborhoods across the U.S. It owns approximately 80K homes in 16 markets across the country. It targets low-density housing in attractive suburban areas, with 3+ bedrooms and no shared spaces. It also sets relatively high standards for tenant financials, with average tenant annual income around $110K across ~2 wage earners, 39-year average resident age, and ~5x rent coverage.

I see INVH as having a durable business model, since, unlike discretionary purchases such as travel and entertainment, shelter is generally at the top of list for most people in terms of prioritizing their expenses. As seen below, INVH’s properties are mostly located in the south and on the west coast, which have seen lower supply growth and higher price appreciation compared to the rest of the U.S.

(Source: November Investor Presentation)

What I find attractive about Invitation Homes is that it effectively allows retail investors to participate in rental property ownership without the typical barriers to entry for private ownership. That’s because many banks will require a 20% minimum down payment on such properties before lending the remaining 80%. Plus, with that level of LTV (loan to value) it’s hard to be cash-flow positive in the early years, especially when property taxes and insurance are factored in.

Plus, having just 1 or 2 individually-owned properties puts the landlord at risk in the event if a tenant vacates. Lastly, most property owners have probably heard about the three Ts of tenants, toilets, and trash. This can all be avoided with Invitation Homes, which has the capital and property management expertise to relieve investors of the aforementioned drawbacks of private ownership.

I consider Invitation Homes to be an “all-weather” performer, as it continues to grow in a difficult economic environment. Both revenue and Core FFO/share grew on a YoY basis in the latest quarter (Q3’20), at 3.6% and 1.9%, respectively. What I find impressive is that same-store rent grew at 3.3% YoY, and same-store new lease rent grew at 5.5% (for a blended rent growth of 4%).

At the same time, same-store operating expense grew by just 0.4%, resulting in same-store NOI growth of 3.6% YoY. This tells me that INVH’s homes have attractive supply and demand characteristics, and that the company is benefitting from its economy of scale, given that rental revenue is growing at a faster rate than property-level expenses.

Looking forward, I see continued strength in INVH’s operating metrics. This is supported by the following chart, which shows that early Q4 results are trending better than that of both Q3’20 and October 2019. As seen below, same-store occupancy and new lease rent growth are both at an 8-quarter high of 98.0% and 6.6%, respectively.

(Source: November Investor Presentation)

In the meantime, I see a long runway for growth, as the single-family property sector is highly fragmented, with institutional ownership at less than 2%. At a dividend payout ratio of 47%, INVH retains plenty of cash flow to grow externally, at a current acquisition pace of ~$200M per quarter. This is supported by recent acquisition activity and current pipeline, as noted during the recent conference call:

We ramped up acquisition activity in the third quarter and exceeded our expectations by deploying $175 million. The initial underwritten yield in these homes is consistent with where we were acquiring pre-COVID at 5.5% cap rates. After quarter end, we also closed the bulk acquisition in Dallas for $59 million at a 5.7% NOI cap rate on in-place rents, which we see upside to as we bring these homes onto our platform. We feel very strongly that it continues to be a great time to invest in single family rental homes, especially with our ability to leverage our proprietary acquisition IQ technology, and local investment team's relationships and experience in buying across multiple channels.”

As seen below, single-family rental households have steadily grown over the past 13 years. There are currently 48M rental units in the U.S., and INVH serves only 0.5% of the current demand. As such, I see plenty of growth opportunities in the foreseeable future.

(Source: November Investor Presentation)

The continued growth is not only supported by the company’s low 47% dividend payout ratio, but also by its strong sheet. As of September 30th, INVH had $560M of cash, and $1 billion in available capacity on its revolving line of credit, for a combined $1.56 billion in total liquidity. Additionally, 51% of its homes are unencumbered, and it has no debt maturities until 2022.

Risks to Consider

Being a REIT, INVH is subject to interest rate risk. Higher interest rates result in a higher cost of capital for the company, which could dampen its growth profile. I don’t see this as a risk in the near term, as the Fed Chairman noted as recently as September that interest rates are expected to remain near zero through at least 2023.

Another risk comes from the recent surge in new COVID-infection rates over the past 30 days, which could dampen an economic recovery. However, I remain optimistic, as INVH has weathered the current crisis well. Plus the recent vaccine news is a big positive.

Investor Takeaway

Invitation Homes is a fast-growing REIT that has weathered the current economic environment well. Its properties are attractively located, with growing populations and high income-to-rent coverage. INVH’s operating metrics have continued to improve post Q3, with high occupancy and rent growth. I see a long growth runway for the company, as the single-family housing sector is fragmented with very little institutional ownership.

At the current price of $29.25 and a forward P/FFO of 22.5, the shares are not necessarily cheap. However, I find the price to be reasonable, given the durability of the business model, the dividend safety, and the long runway for growth. The current dividend yield is 2.1%, and the dividend grew by 15% this year. I see plenty of opportunities for dividend growth down the line. Analysts agree that the shares are undervalued, with a consensus Buy rating (score of 4.4 out of 5) and an average price target of $33.26. Buy for income and growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.