Next Stop... 40,000!

Wait, I think I hear the Dow going up again. What's that? It's down 144 points? Remember when it was at 30,000? That was sweet.

Unemployment is still high and some businesses are shutting down - but that's only because everybody quit their jobs to get rich trading tech stocks on Robinhood.

The Dow topped 30,000 for the first time EVER and is having its best month since 1987.

Did you hear the good news? The Dow topped 30,000 for the first time EVER and is having its best month since 1987! What a great day for America. No, what a great day for humanity… and on the eve of Thanksgiving, no less.

A global pandemic, civil war in Ethiopia, autocratic regimes oppressing humans around the world, European governments on the brink of financial collapse - that's old hat. But the Dow topping 30,000 for the first time ever? That's really news. I want to thank CNBC, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, and countless other news outlets for devoting so much time and space to cover this crucially important story.

What's so important about 30,000, you ask? 30,000 is both higher and more of a round number than 29,000, obviously. It's exactly 1,000 points higher than 29,000, which is a tremendous accomplishment. Do I know what a point is? No, of course not. No one does, least of all the financial journalists breaking this auspicious story - but that's not important. All you need to know is that more Dow is good, less Dow is bad.

How can we be blessed with so much Dow in the middle of a global pandemic when the US economy is a mess? The stock market isn't the economy, stupid. The Dow, like the broader stock market, is a mystical soothsayer - it knows things about the future that mere mortals like you and I could never ascertain. MRK's earnings in 2024? It already knows that. The Fed funds rate in 2023? Of course it knows that.

Another reason the Dow hit this pivotal and historical milestone is thanks to the wonderful and altruistic intervention of the Federal Reserve. The Federal Reserve is one of America's great institutions whose primary mandate is both to make the stock market go up, and to prevent large businesses from going bankrupt - no matter how reckless or unethical the behavior of the managers of those companies. Basically their job is to make you and I rich… wait, you invest in the stock market, right?

And yes, I'll concede that unemployment is still high and some businesses are shutting down here and there - but that's only because everybody quit their jobs to get rich trading tech stocks on Robinhood. And thanks to our money printing friends at the Federal Reserve, Silicon Valley is awash with millionaires investing in - or operating - money-losing start-ups. We, the great unwashed community of retail investors, get to participate in their financial successes when their companies IPO at more than 200 times trailing sales (at least in the case of SNOW). I'm always a sucker for a good rags to riches story… or in the case of tech IPOs, a good millionaire to billionaire story.

Don't be fooled by the naysayers with their "fundamentals", "overvalued", and "morale hazard" hocus pocus. The smart money knows that valuation is a useless tool, and besides, reading 10-Ks and doing research is boring. Don't know what a 10-K is? Don't worry about it. There are thousands of investors absolutely crushing it, at least according to Reddit and Twitter, and they don't believe in research either. Next stop, 40,000.

Wait, I think I hear the Dow going up again as I type. What's that? It's down 144 points? F*&%.

Remember when it was at 30,000? That was sweet.

