The company has the potential to drive long-term shareholder rewards and continues to have exciting execution opportunities. However, it faces the continued risk of lower prices.

The company has a manageable debt load, and continues to see significant appetite for its debt.

Apache Corporation's core businesses have continued to perform and the company has developed a clear plan to reward shareholders at various prices.

Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) is a large oil exploration and production company, headquartered in Houston. The company's strong exploration focus means that its been punished more than most as a result of its oil price collapse, watching its share price drop 50% YTD. As we'll see throughout this article, the company's exciting portfolio of assets have significant potential.

Apache Corporation Results

Apache Corporation quarterly results are incredibly important to the company's ability to handle a pandemic.

Apache Corporation Results - Apache Corporation Investor Presentation

Apache Corporation saw reported production of just under 450 thousand barrels / day and adjusted production of just under 400 thousand barrels / day. The company's costs and upstream capital investment cost it nearly $330 million with net cash provided by operating activities at more than $300 million and adjusted EBITDAX at nearly $600 million.

The company lost money, however, for one of the most difficult quarters of the COVID-19 collapse, the company saw remarkably respectable performance. The company's strategy is to focus on long-term success, leveraging its diversified portfolio and growth opportunities, while maintaining a respectable and disciplined financial approach.

Apache Corporation 2021 Forecast

Apache Corporation's future depends on its ability to handle the pandemic and continue to achieve its growth obligations.

Apache Corporation 2021 Plan - Apache Corporation Investor Presentation

The company plans to continue capital spending at $1 billion or less, which is actually a near doubling from its annualized capital budget in 3Q 2020. That's based on $40 / barrel WTI price, which is below current prices, although the company has stated it'll spend less if prices fall further. Given recent vaccine news, we view that as a fairly minimal chance.

The company plans to direct FCF to debt reduction, with continued heavy exploration on its massive Suriname discoveries, and then programs in the Permian Basin, Egypt, and North Sea. For now its halting additional Permian Basin drilling, although we expect an uptick in oil prices could help to rapidly bring that back.

The company expects slight North Sea / Egypt declines with stabilized U.S. oil volumes.

Apache Corporation Capital Spending Plans

Apache Corporation plans an overall portfolio of capital spending with targets at different prices.

Apache Corporation Capital Spending - Apache Corporation Investor Presentation

Apache Corporation plans to focus on debt reduction until Debt / EBITDX is reduced to at least 1.5x which represents a ~$4-5 billion in debt reduction based on 3Q 2020 numbers. However, those numbers also represent a difficult time in oil prices, so its very plausible that as prices improve the company will need to payoff less debt.

The company's highest priority projects, at $30-40 WTI are in Suriname and Egypt, while above $40 WTI the North Sea and Permian Basin become more enticing. That's in line with the company's asset quality and breakeven prices in these respective regions.

Apache Corporation Suriname - Apache Corporation Investor Presentation

Among the company's assets are its massive Suriname drilling plan, adjacent to Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM)'s massive discoveries in the Stabroek block totaling billions of barrels. The company has a respective working interest here, but it still doesn't have Exxon Mobil's leading expertise and capital strength to develop the assets.

Specifically, Exxon Mobil's timeline from discovery to first oil was 5 years with a multi-billion dollar capital cost and $35 Brent breakeven. Whether Apache Corporation has the financial strength and ability to do the same remains to be seen. However, we're optimistic that this asset can provide strong production for Apache Corporation into the late-2020s going into 2021.

In the meantime, over the next year, we expect the company will continue will continue its trend of exciting discoveries here. It's also worth noting the company's Suriname oil has a low-40s API based on initial results, making it valuable oil for the international markets.

Apache Corporation Financial Strength

At the same time, as Apache Corporation focuses on asset development, the company has remained respectable financial strength.

Apache Corporation Financial Strength - Apache Corporation Investor Presentation

Apache Corporation has issued $1.25 billion in new 5-year and 7-year notes at a sub 5% coupon in the recent quarter. That has shown continued demand for the company's debt during a downturn. The company continues to have $160 million in cash and is continuing to have significant availability in their credit facility.

The company is utilizing its new debt to repurchase debt due soon, and has less than $1 billion in debt due from now until YE 2025. That amount of financial strength highlights the company's financial capabilities. Of course the company might have to borrow additional money to develop its assets, however, its more than $20 / barrel international margin and $12 / barrel U.S. margin will drive other financial capacity in the meantime.

However, the key takeaway from the company's financial strength here is that investors remain interested in its debt, allowing it to rollover existing debt, and get funding for new projects.

Apache Corporation Risk

Apache Corporation's risk is of course that the company is in the midst of a massive capital program during one of the largest oil collapses in history. The markets have remained interested in the company's debt, but there's no guarantee that that'll continue, and a large part of the company's future returns are whether it can continue to develop its exciting asset portfolio.

While the company has strong asset potential, there's clear risk worth paying attention to.

Conclusion

Apache Corporation has an impressive portfolio of assets and its continuing to find and develop significant new assets. The company's Suriname portfolio is particularly exciting, and the company is continuing to drill here, although realistically, it'll be several years and billions of dollars until we see reliable rewards.

However, the company's other international assets have strong margins, and in the current environment, its Permian assets have significant margins. Given the potential for a recovery in oil prices, Apache Corporation can drive strong rewards from its asset base. With significant room for share price recovery, we recommend investing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APA, XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.