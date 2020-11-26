Invitation Homes (INVH) is a single-family rental REIT in the business of acquiring, leasing, and operating single-family rental properties. INVH's continued resilience was on full display in its most recent quarter - despite the economic shutdowns, the company continues to generate strong cash flow, backed by record occupancy rates and collections. Looking ahead, INVH is also in a prime position to benefit from migratory tailwinds accelerated by COVID-19, as its portfolio should continue to appreciate in line with a shift in preference toward single-family rentals. At c. 22x fiscal 2021 core FFO, INVH is not pricey considering the near to medium-term tailwinds.

Resilient Operating Metrics Underpin FFO Generation

INVH lived up to its "all-weather" billing in FQ3 '20, with core FFO/share in line at $0.30 (+1.5% Y/Y). Relative to the headline FFO of $0.27/share, this adjusts for c. $6.8 million of non-cash interest expense and c. $6.1 million of stock-based compensation. However, the major positive was AFFO, which reached $0.24 (+7.3% Y/Y) after adjusting for recurring capex. The positive result was driven by a modestly higher number of homes, rent per home, and a record Same-Store average occupancy of 97.8%.

FQ3 '19 FQ4 '19 FQ1 '20 FQ2 '20 FQ3 '20 FFO Per Share $0.27 $0.29 $0.31 $0.31 $0.27 Growth % YoY 18.4% 17.4% 19.3% 8.9% -1.6% Core FFO Per Share, Diluted $0.29 $0.32 $0.34 $0.32 $0.30 Growth % YoY 0.0% 6.1% 4.4% 4.4% 1.5% AFFO Per Share, Diluted $0.23 $0.28 $0.29 $0.27 $0.24 Growth % YoY 3.1% 10.8% 5.1% 9.4% 7.3%

Source: Company Data

Notably, the FFO result was held by several negative impacts to same-store revenue, including a c. 175bps headwind from bad debt and a c. 95bps headwind from lower other property income. I am not especially concerned about the c. $800k bad debt reserve, as collections are already near pre-COVID-19 levels, while occupancy is also above 2019. As INVH also continued to not assess late fees in FQ3, there was an additional c. 94bps drag on SS core revenue growth. Nonetheless, SS NOI growth of +3.6% Y/Y still accelerated from FQ2, as rent growth remained a resilient +3.2% Y/Y, pushing core revenue growth to +2.4% Y/Y and outpacing core expenses at +0.4% Y/Y.

Source: Invitation Homes Press Release (FQ3 '20)

Steady Rent Collections and Rebounding Rent Growth

Amid COVID-19, single-family REITs like INVH are increasingly opting to prioritize occupancy over rent growth, with resident-friendly policies introduced on re-leases to protect the rental portfolio. As a result, the company collected 97% of rents in 3Q20 (up from 96% in FQ2), with 92% from revenues collected in the same month billed and 5% from late collections from prior month's billing. Impressively, rent collection is only just below the pre-COVID-19 average of 99% (96% revenues collected in the same month and 3% late collections from prior month's billings).

Source: Invitation Homes Press Release (FQ3 '20)

The blended rental rate growth also reached 3.2% Y/Y, with SS net effective rental rate growth slightly higher at +4.0% Y/Y. Other property income was also higher than expected, boosting NOI for the quarter. With no slowdown in the rental markets expected in the near term and October rental rate growth accelerating to +3.7% Y/Y, the rebound in rental rate growth should continue in the fourth quarter as well.

Source: Invitation Homes Presentation Slides (FQ3 '20)

Mixed View on JV Formation

In addition to M&A using its balance sheet, INVH has also entered into JVs that will allow it to expand the reach of its home purchase activities. As announced in October, INVH and Rockpoint will form a joint venture partnership to acquire single-family homes (comparable to what INVH already owns and pursues) to operate as rental residences. In total, over $1 billion (including debt).

While the deal has its positives, there are some drawbacks. On the one hand, INVH will earn fee-enhanced returns by leveraging external capital – a clear positive for ROEs. But on the other hand, the venture adds leverage to the capital structure, which contrasts with INVH's recent efforts to de-leverage. Nonetheless, considering INVH's c. $1.6 billion of available liquidity and no near-term debt maturities, I think the risks are manageable.

Source: Invitation Homes Presentation Slides (FQ3 '20)

M&A Activity Returns to Pre-COVID-19 Levels

On the back of robust rental housing demand, INVH resumed its purchase activity in FQ3 – the company acquired 544 homes for $175 million (implying $321k per home), roughly in line with the pre-COVID-19 acquisition pace of 500-600 homes per quarter. INVH also sold 403 homes for $115 million ($285k per home), resulting in net investment activity of $60 million. Following FQ3, INVH also purchased 273 homes in Dallas for $59 million at a 5.7% NOI yield and expects improved yield as it integrates the homes on to its operating platform.

The fact that INVH's acquisition-led growth is picking up is important, as it adds to the organic growth potential. In addition to on-balance-sheet M&A, the c. $1bn JV should also drive top and bottom-line growth. Additionally, leverage is manageable at 7.3x net debt/EBITDA (down from 8.1x in the prior year), and therefore, I do not foresee any capital raises going forward following the FQ2 equity issuance. Considering INVH's ability to sustain EBITDA growth through the cycles, I view INVH's current c. 2% dividend yield as well-supported.

Source: Invitation Homes Press Release (FQ3 '20)

Final Take

INVH, like the rest of the single-family rental space, is benefiting both from a longer-term demographic tailwind and near-term COVID-19-led migration into suburban markets. Backed by a high-quality portfolio and low turnover, INVH is in a prime position to capitalize going forward. With the liquidity position also sound, I see plenty of growth opportunities from M&A (both balance-sheet funded and via the JV) and organically. Relative to the growth potential, shares are not all that pricey at c. 22x fiscal 2021 core FFO.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.