The earnings of Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) are set to benefit from the recently completed acquisition of Empire Bancorp. The asset and deposit growth will likely lift earnings next year. Additionally, the management of FFIC expects to achieve some cost savings from the merger. Moreover, the upcoming maturity of FFIC’s legacy certificates of deposits will lower deposit costs and support the bottom line. Overall, I’m expecting FFIC to report earnings of $1.53 per share in 2020 and $1.93 per share in 2021. The June 2021 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price; hence, I’m adopting a bullish rating on FFIC. However, investors are cautioned that FFIC has a large portion of the total loan portfolio under forbearance, which creates high risks that are unsuitable for low-risk tolerant investors.

Acquisition, Deposit Maturity to Drive Net Interest Income

FFIC recently announced the completion of the acquisition of Empire Bancorp in October 2020, which led to double-digit growth in loans and deposits. The surge in earning assets will likely drive net interest income, and consequently earnings, next year. Apart from the acquisition, I’m expecting loan growth to be low because of a limited opportunity for organic growth. Around 90% of FFIC’s legacy loan portfolio is based in the New York metropolitan area (Source: Company third-quarter presentation), whose economy has been performing poorly relative to the national average. The following chart shows how the New York metropolitan area’s unemployment is far worse than the unemployment rate for the U.S.

Data by YCharts

The poor economic performance in the city will likely keep loan demand low in the coming quarters. Considering the factors mentioned above, I’m expecting loans to increase by 13% in the fourth quarter, on a linked-quarter basis. For 2021, I’m expecting loans to grow by 2% year over year, which is much lower than FFIC’s usual annual growth rate. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

Apart from the jump in loans, the net interest income will also benefit from net interest margin (“NIM”) expansion in the fourth quarter of 2020. Around $315 million of certificates of deposits (“CD”) with rates of 1.10% are scheduled to mature in the fourth quarter, as mentioned in the presentation. The current rate of CDs is only 0.55%, which means that maturity can reduce overall deposit cost by 3-4bps in the fourth quarter. Additionally, around $343 million worth of CDs carrying rates of 1.22% are scheduled to mature in the first quarter of 2021. The NIM will also receive support from yields because management mentioned in the third-quarter conference call that it does not expect yields to decline.

Considering these factors, I’m expecting FFIC’s NIM to increase by 3bps in the fourth quarter of 2020, on a linked-quarter basis. Further, I’m expecting the average NIM in 2021 to be 13bps above the average for 2020. Based on the loan growth and NIM expansion, I’m expecting the net interest income to increase by 18% year over year in 2021.

Acquisition Synergies to Improve Efficiency

Company management mentioned in the conference call that it expects cost savings of around $7 million from the acquisition of Empire Bancorp. As a result, I’m expecting non-interest expenses to not grow in tandem with the growth in assets following the acquisition. I’m expecting an efficiency ratio of 56.8% for 2021, which is better than FFIC’s actual efficiency ratio of 58.5% in the third quarter of 2020.

Management mentioned in the conference call that it is eyeing the cost savings opportunity offered by remote working. However, management did not disclose details on how many employees it planned to permanently shift to teleworking and how much of the real estate it planned to consolidate. Consequently, I haven’t yet incorporated the impact of a long-term shift to teleworking on next year’s earnings.

Expecting Earnings to Increase to $1.93 per Share

The acquisition of Empire Bancorp will likely help lift the net interest income and save operating expenses next year. On the other hand, the acquisition will have a dilution effect on earnings per share because FFIC issued 2.6 million shares to the shareholders of Empire Bancorp. Overall, I’m expecting FFIC’s earnings per share to improve to $1.93 per share in 2021 from my estimated earnings of $1.53 per share in 2020. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Exposure to Hotels and Travel Industries Creates Risks

FFIC is facing moderately high credit risk as forbearances made up 14% of total loans at the end of the last quarter, according to details given in the presentation. While most of the loans under forbearance will likely return to payment soon, the hotel and travel industries will likely continue to suffer through at least the middle of 2021. This is because people will likely continue to put off leisure traveling until life returns to normal, which could take several months after a COVID-19 vaccine first becomes available. Altogether, the forbearances for hotels and travel industries made up 2.4% of total loans at the end of the last quarter. The following table shows details of the loan forbearances at the end of the last quarter.

Target Price Suggests a 20% Upside

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book multiple (“P/TB”) to value FFIC. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 0.89 since 2019. The following chart shows the historical P/TB trend.

Data by YCharts

Multiplying this P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $20.1 gives a target price of $18 for the mid of next year. This price target implies a 20% upside from the November 25 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

Apart from the potential price upside, FFIC is also offering a decent dividend yield of 5.6%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.21 per share. There is little threat of a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 44% for 2021, which is sustainable.

Based on the high upside and decent dividend yield, I’m adopting a Bullish rating on FFIC. However, the moderately high risk level makes the stock unsuitable for low-risk tolerant investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.