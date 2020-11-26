But the inherent characteristics of its customer base and operating model may propel its returns, should a Democratic government look to subsidize first-time buyers.

Introduction

KB Home (KBH) is an entry- to mid-level homebuilder engaged in the design, building and marketing of new homes predominantly for first-time, move-up and active adult buyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes. The venture sets itself apart with its custom-built offering allowing clients to personalize their future house through a range of options, add-ons and upgrading.

(Source: KB Home)

The strategic playbook, catering primarily to an entry-level buyer market, coupled with a second-to-none customization experience, denotes implied risk:

The increasing reluctance of first-time buyers to commit to property expenditure during the single-largest financial crisis since the Great Depression.

The price sensitivity of first-time home buyers, often more constrained by finances.

Enduring changes in consumer tastes and behaviors - from a generation which prided itself on being asset-heavy to newer generations of consumers who privilege asset-light, experience-heavy lifestyles.

The prospective increased operating costs and burdensome operating model which embeds complexity and expense with customization and flexibility.

KB Home does maintain multiple strong points to its current position:

A low-interest rate environment which is not set to change anytime soon.

A new administration whose pending policies, which may include tuition debt forgiveness, may provide impetus for other expenditure such as housing by younger generations.

A customer base which is most meaningfully exposed to subsidies and government incentives to get them on the property ladder.

A product offering, focused on customization, which more deeply meets the needs of an ever-demanding generation of new customers.

A stock whose price action has recently underperformed its peer group.

Brief Thesis

I remain slightly bullish on KB Home's immediate term, but also recognize there are more compelling securities in the homebuilding market. Presumably, sustained economic distress thrust upon younger-generation home buyers may be counterbalanced by resilient targeted government spending, as telegraphed by the pending new Democratic administration. Yet, funding for a lot of the more extreme policies persists in being unproven, and a split house may make passing legislation more complicated.

The economic destruction brought about by SARS-CoV2 and the ensuing widespread shutting down of national economies will durably impact younger consumers more so than older ones - in terms of joblessness, financial security and confidence to acquire large capital assets. These are several key themes which will be instrumental in KB Home's ability to survive and thrive.

(Source: Market Chameleon)

I recently wrote an article on Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL), which can be viewed here. A lot of the macro-economic predicaments affecting the Fort Washington, PA, luxury homebuilder will be the same ones for KB Home. The firm will report earnings in around 40 days, which affords us an excellent opportunity to analyze what to inspect in terms of price action in the run-up to earnings and the impending aftermath.

Overview

KB Home, not unlike its peer group, has been doggedly impacted by the Novel Coronavirus pandemic and ensuing market sell-off witnessed in March/April of 2020. Contrasted against Toll Brothers, which markets a more premium product with an average selling price $870K/unit, KB Home markets residences with an average selling price of ~$385K/unit.

This amplifies some of the structural issues the homebuilder faces: entry-level prices with increased costs, driven by possible mass customization of the offering.

Price returns KB Home vs. Toll Brothers vs. ITB ETF

(Source: TradingView)

KB Home has most recently underperformed both Toll Brothers’ year-to-date returns and those generated by the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB). This possibly underscores the resilience of more established affluent families and their ability to purchase real assets, as opposed to first-time buyers who may be more heavily exposed to the recent macro-economic headwinds.

Competitive overview P/E, P/B and P/S ratios

(Source: GuruFocus)

KB Home finds itself as a middling in comparison to similar securities. Its relative ratios are inferior to all of Toll Brothers’, which may be reflected, in part, by the delivery of smaller returns. Evidently, multiple factors have an impact on price-to-earnings ratios, so this would not implicitly be the sole reason behind KB Home's relative cheapness as a security, at least in comparison with Toll Brothers.

Relative Competitive Analysis

A more detailed overview of the competitive landscape will afford us with a more grounded understanding of KB Home's standing in the marketplace.

Company Revenue Market Cap ($M) P/E Ratio Forward P/E Ratio P/E Ratio without NRI Price-to-Owner-Earnings P/B Ratio M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) $2,882 $1,313 6.59 4.04 6.59 5.18 1.12 Meritage Homes Corp. (MTH) $4,232 $3,475 9.52 7.05 9.52 7.05 1.58 M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (MDC) $3,781 $3,164 10.2 6.35 10.2 41.93 1.59 KB Home (KBH) $4,548 $3,668 11.29 9.15 11.29 5.23 1.43 Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) $6,911 $6,090 14.58 11.02 14.58 12.83 1.3

Revenues and relative valuation metrics

(Source: Developed by author via GuruFocus)

From a relative valuation perspective, KB Home maintains a middling standing, with revenues topping $4.5 billion and a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 11X.

Company P/S Ratio Price-to-Free Cash Flow Price-to-Operating Cash Flow EV-to-EBIT EV-to-EBITDA EV-to-Revenue PEG Ratio M/I Homes Inc. 0.46 5.28 5.08 7.14 6.77 0.68 0.36 Meritage Homes Corp. 0.84 6.7 6.45 8.68 8.12 0.93 0.86 M.D.C. Holdings Inc. 0.84 32.71 25.91 9.71 9.11 1.02 0.36 KB Home 0.77 4.99 4.79 12.39 11.52 1.04 0.39 Toll Brothers Inc. 0.94 13.8 11.37 20.36 17.8 1.39 0.87

Price-to-sales, free cash and enterprise value ratios

(Source: Developed by author via GuruFocus)

KB Home distinguishes itself through its relative strength and value in delivering both free cash flows and operating cash flows at comparably low multiples. Despite generating almost double the revenues of M/I homes, the firm still manages to deliver better free cash flow metrics and matches the smaller player for price-to-earnings growth also.

A standout is the free cash flow multiples generated by M.D.C. Holdings, which has discernibly outperformed KB Home from an annual returns perspective but maintains extremely lofty free cash flow multiples.

Company Cash-to-Debt Equity-to-Asset Debt-to-Equity Debt-to-EBITDA Interest Coverage WACC % ROIC % M/I Homes Inc. 0.24 0.49 0.71 2.91 20.99 9.71 10.67 Meritage Homes Corp. 0.58 0.6 0.48 2.18 204.69 9.12 13.65 M.D.C. Holdings Inc. 0.42 0.55 0.61 2.85 N/A 7.14 11.55 KB Home 0.41 0.5 0.7 4.34 N/A 8.5 6.79 Toll Brothers Inc. 0.14 0.44 0.85 7.42 210.9 6.66 4.48

Debt considerations and Return on Invested Capital

(Source: Developed by author via GuruFocus)

KB Home remains relatively levered compared to its peer group but is by no means an outlier in terms of debt profile. Debt-to-EBITDA stands out remarkably for Toll Brothers, with KB Home not far behind. Access to capital continues to be widespread, while return on invested capital is amongst the worst, along with Toll Brothers.

Company Gross Margin % Operating Margin % Net Margin % ROE % ROA % M/I Homes Inc. 21.35 9.62 6.99 19.14 8.97 Meritage Homes Corp. 20.72 10.62 8.85 18.5 10.3 M.D.C. Holdings Inc. 20.89 10.57 8.27 16.97 9.2 KB Home 19.09 8.26 6.89 12.83 6.19 Toll Brothers Inc. 18.14 7.45 6.51 9.4 4.22

Margin profile and return on equity/assets

(Source: Developed by author via GuruFocus)

Surprisingly, Toll Brothers’ margins stay inferior to KB Home's, despite marketing a more premium product to a more affluent customer segment. This is telling about the luxury homebuilder, and is equally reflected in its returns on equity and assets. KB Home fares exceedingly well in an in-depth analysis of margins; a company whose price action is underperforming despite delivering robust margins, particularly for an entry-level product which has comparably high costs due to customization.

This is a true tribute to how well KB Home is doing on a relative basis. Both M/I Homes and Meritage Homes resoundingly stand out as being solid industry players - low price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, reasonable free cash flow metrics, manageable debt scenarios and resilient margins. Excessive interest coverage may imply that Meritage Homes is not investing its assets at an optimal level, but this is negligible in the grand scheme of things.

Future Earnings Expectations

Earnings Forecast vs. Surprise

(Source: Benzinga)

KB Home's earnings forecast versus surprise characteristics have some similarities to what we identified when scrutinizing Toll Brothers. Revisions due to the depressed economic environment have been factored in, and the company continues to beat systematically and convincingly, at least from an earnings per share perspective. Revenues have, on occasion, disappointed despite a lowered bar.

Notwithstanding, it appears that KB Home, like its counterpart Toll Brothers, trades lower post earnings, potentially validating the importance of forward guidance more than reported financials. A quick glimpse at earnings price action coupled with the chart above helps underscore this.

Historical earnings move vs. expected

(Source: Market Chameleon)

What stands out markedly when assessing historical earnings move versus expected, and combining this with earnings forecast and surprise, is that the stock tends to move substantively to the downside despite beating analyst expectations.

My assumption in my previous work is this could link into forward guidance and signaling by the firm when going through earnings details. Likewise, options markets seem to recurrently price in bigger moves and volatility around earnings than what realistically transpires.

Volatility Profile into Earnings

Volatility smile of different options expirations

(Source: Market Chameleon)

KB Home's volatility smile is manifestly less peaked than Toll Brothers’, with volatility increasing marginally (+1%) in the front month and persisting somewhat over the other maturities. Historical implied volatility crush of KB Home’s equity on earnings has been rather muted, coming in at only 8%. IV30 - 30-day implied at-the-money volatility - clocked in at 57.2% during last earnings, underlining that increments in volatility on the run into earnings remain marginal too.

Stock Price Dynamics around Earnings

Stock price patterns around earnings

(Source: Market Chameleon)

KB Home's price action has resolutely been to the downside over the past year, despite the lowered guidance and the corporation’s ability to beat its earnings targets. And this narrative stays persistent - with a median gap down of -1.0% on earnings which progresses through the following two weeks.

While there have been some green shoots of price action recovery post earnings, the mass of red numbers to the right of the chart highlights a drag on historical price action.

Over the past 12 quarters, 67% of the time, the stock pushes to the downside, registering a median return of -1.7%. Large swings in the equity continue to be seldom, with a maximum positive return of +12.3% and a maximum negative return of -11.9% on earnings.

For investors interested in building a position in KB Home, this data emphasizes the possibility of acquiring the equity on a pullback.

Key Takeaways

KB Home's trailing year-to-date returns have been a source of disappointment for investors, but also present a degree of opportunity distinctly in an environment where a new Democratic administration may seek to subsidize home ownership as a means of stimulating the economy. This could be specifically targeted at first-time home buyers.

KB Home's margins continue to be impressive, unequivocally given that it sells an entry-level product with the added cost complexities of customization and strong product differentiation.

Not unlike Toll Brothers, revisions to earnings following the Novel Coronavirus have been penned to the downside by equity analysts alike, inferring that beating targets has been somewhat less challenging.

But smashing earnings and revenue targets has not correlated with huge price action to the upside for KB Home. Like its competitor, Toll Brothers, the stock has moved uncompromisingly to the downside post earnings, underscoring perhaps the importance of forward guidance which accompanies the report.

Low interest rate environments will persist, at least for the foreseeable future, which will continue to stimulate sales.

For investors looking to build a position in the homebuilder which has wholly underperformed its peer group, it may be more prudent to wait for this patterned pullback in earnings for an entry point.

KB Home sits in the middle of the pack in terms of investable securities exposed to the homebuilding market. The company presents some distinguishable characteristics - such as its client base - which may propel its price returns in 2021, should a new Democratic administration decide to plough money into the first-time buyer housing market.

This perspective persists in being very real. The company’s margins are excellent, relatively speaking, given that it markets customized properties at entry-level prices, while facing the operational complexities of “how you want it housing”.

Holistically speaking, I remain mildly bullish on KB Home. While it clearly stays an investable asset, my conviction lies with homebuilders more capable of generating more purposeful returns on equity at lower earnings multiples.

A low interest rate environment will continue to stimulate this asset whose price action is characterized by its consistent pullback post earnings - as a possible entry point for investors wishing to build a position.

