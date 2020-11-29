Shareholders can expect that some cash will be retained in the future. The 100% payout is a thing of the past.

Co-produced with Long Player

Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) is a royalty company that many income seekers love to invest in. VNOM offers a way to participate in the coming industry recovery without all the exploration risk and the cost of drilling and completing wells. Typically, VNOM receives a payment that is a fixed percent of revenue (as defined) depending upon production regardless of well profitability that is fixed either by law or contract for the life of the royalty. This company only considers the purchase of royalty interest on oil and natural gas leases if the operator is investment-grade (and reputable) and the acreage is very profitable. Then production growth can offset some of the cyclical activity of oil and gas pricing.

A variable distribution entity like Viper can be very difficult for Mr. Market to understand. But management can make things even more challenging by changing the distribution policy at a market bottom. Management will probably not repeat the mistake of changing the distribution policy at a clear market bottom in the future. In the meantime, investors can profit from that management strategy error.

Until this year, Viper distributed 100% of available cash. But that led to share issuances to purchase more royalties. The coronavirus demand destruction may have forced a better option on the company. Management kept the money shown in the first two quarters to repay debt. Now, as things appear to be haltingly headed in the "return to normal" direction, management has begun to distribute more money.

Source: VNOM Investor Presentation – November 2020

Such a change in management strategy is "guaranteed" to confuse investors. Variable distribution entities are hard to price in the first place because future cash flows are very variable and the visibility in the oil and natural gas industries is very low.

If in addition to those challenges, management is not clear about how they want to handle distributable cash flow, then Mr. Market has an even harder time figuring out how to value these common shares. This royalty company did convert to a 1099 along with the corporation form to do business. But there was still that expectation of 100% available cash distribution after the conversion.

Probably what should have been on the mind of the market was the changing market conditions in midstream that forced midstream companies to keep some cash flow while eliminating the constant trip to equity markets to raise more capital. Diamondback Energy (FANG) is the majority shareholder of Viper. Viper was not in the mode of raising capital in the equity markets because Diamondback Energy usually was ready to accept shares in lieu of cash. However, for most retail inventors it will be more valuable if there is not a constant addition of new shares outstanding.

Low Debt Levels

Therefore, it is very likely that Viper will transition to a model that retains some cash while distributing the rest to shareholders. Obviously, management has not yet figured out that model. But when management announces a new distribution policy, then Mr. Market will have an easier time valuing these shares as a variable distribution entity.

Note that management has repaid $67 million in debt. The Diamondback organization is conservative. But this coronavirus demand destruction prompted overnight changes in industry conditions such that the debt became an issue. Therefore, management will probably retain about 25% of cash flow in the future and probably be even more debt-averse.

The debt level has risen due to the conditions caused by the lower demand due to Covid. This is an organization that rarely, if ever, approves (or directs) debt levels above 2.0 times EBITDA – in this case the Q3 debt level was 2.7x EBITDA. This debt level would be acceptable to many organizations and would be considered conservative in the energy industry. However, it is not acceptable to this organization. Therefore, that debt level, which was considered very conservative last year (at well below 2 and closer to 1), will become more conservative in the future.

Some Definitions To Start The Discussion

Viper Energy Partners discusses things from a slightly different angle than does much of the industry. So it is probably best to cover the basics before going any further.

Source: VNOM Investor Presentation – November 2020

Viper offers royalties in the Permian and Eagle Ford basin. The first two types highest on the pyramid are the ones typically agreed to by management. Note the percentages shown above. Those percentages are the amount of business by payment type. This business generally wants a perpetual mineral interest as that one is the least likely to terminate (and hence is the most secure).

The main criteria before offering to buy a royalty is top tier operators along with low cost locations (or prime acreage). Reputable operators eliminate many of the headaches that can be caused by investing in royalties. Also, similar to midstream, you want healthy customers or parent companies, or the promised development to obtain a decent payback on the royalty interest is unlikely to occur. Viper clients with investment-grade operators satisfy these requirements easily.

Low cost locations will have above average activity during challenging times like the current. Diamondback may have “hunkered down” during the second quarter. But any shut-in production is back online and Diamondback is now slowly adding rigs.

Many investors do not realize that royalties, like anything else, are negotiable. Even though royalties have some general conditions, generally a royalty is negotiated and then confirmed with a signed contract. Dealing with reputable customers as Viper Energy is absolutely essential.

Here, the most basic royalty is the one at the top of the pyramid. That royalty is effectively there forever and is likely to be the one that is the most standard in a given basin.

The second royalty is the one that is most likely to be negotiated. This one can vary quite a bit from the standard idea of a royalty. It is generally represented by a contract that is enforceable in court.

Last but not least, royalties can occur on the gross selling price (usually less transportation costs). Royalties can occur after direct production costs before or after direct transportation costs. Some types of royalties are more common than others. But nearly all royalties do not include any exploration risk nor do they include any drilling and completions costs. There are industry standards for all of this and there are many operators that try to get around industry standards.

An investor can tell from the Viper quarterly statements what costs Viper is picking up itself and what costs are borne by the lease operating company. The key is everything about a royalty agreement is negotiable at some point (much more than many investors are prone to believe). Viper Energy presents general or overall costs in agreements, but specific agreements can vary significantly from the overall presentation.

Note that overall costs are a major consideration in a royalty agreement. If there are too many overall costs, then the acreage covered by the royalty may not be profitable enough to drill. This is a major risk of the overriding royalty business.

Source: VNOM Investor Presentation – November 2020

The last important definition is shown above. Viper Energy reports a surprisingly small acreage number due to how management calculates the “net acres” under the royalty. The reality is that the company has a small percentage over a decent number of acres. This also means that the acreage calculation corresponds to the net well calculation.

Current Yield

The distribution has varied greatly this year. The lowest amount came in the dismal 2nd quarter at $0.03 per share. The distribution was raised for Q3 and is now at $0.10 per share for a yield of 4.0%. We would expect this distribution to rapidly return to $0.15 per quarter early in the next fiscal year for a yield of 6%. Most likely the fourth quarter will be at least $0.10. If the vaccine hopes actually prove to be realistic, then this company could have a higher annual rate by the end of 2021 on the way to at least $1.20 annual rate within the next two years (for a yield of +12%). At an average WTI oil of $55, the cash flow will at least equal the previous $0.40 available to distribute even if there is no growth. Remember that Diamondback can grow production more than 20% a year within cash flow at WTI $55. The royalty acreage is very well located and low cost. Therefore, production growth on the acreage will be significantly faster than the industry average.

Management explained that the return of some certainty and better cash flow allowed for a larger percentage of cash flow to be distributed. What is not good for income investors is the move by management to repay debt near the bottom of the market. That should have been a management priority during better times so that more of the lower cash flow can go to investors. Shareholders should expect management to correct that management strategy in the near future.

The biggest deal with variable distribution partnerships is to convince investors to look at them at market bottoms. As we can see in the chart below, Viper is trading around its all-time lows.

Data by YCharts

These royalty companies generally look enticing at market tops right before the distribution gets cut during the oncoming downcycle.

The current distribution may not look all that great when compared to competing investment ideas; however, the distribution will increase significantly as oil and natural gas prices recover. Based upon the current price the next cycle could easily see a yield in excess of 18% just to get back to where we were before the coronavirus demand destruction. That would also imply some stock appreciation potential ahead as well.

Production Growth As Well

Many royalty companies offer little or no growth. However, VNOM has interests in both the Eagle Ford and the Permian. Both areas have a lot of potential spaces for wells in the future.

Source: VNOM Investor Presentation – November 2020

The company has begun to diversify away from Diamondback Energy. However, other operators are some of the best in the industry. So the activity appears to be substantial given the relatively low commodity prices.

That is important because royalty acreage is not worth much if it is not worth drilling on to produce. The activity shown above is roughly 21 rigs at the current time. One of the things that will mitigate any downcycle is production growth. This company is demonstrating some strong operating activity on its royalty interests at the current time. That probably means significant production growth is on the way in the coming recovery part of the industry cycle.

Two Ways to Grow Distribution

There are two ways for Viper to get back to that old distribution of $0.40 per quarter – and the first one isn't likely to happen.

The first is to get back to the roughly $0.40 levels of available cash per quarter during the "normal conditions" we saw last year, and distribute that money to shareholders. Even if the level of product sales prices came back, management is very unlikely to distribute 100% of available cash flow in the future. They want to retain cash to reduce debt or for other reasons. But the second way involves growth so that the cash flow exceeds levels in the last cycle. Given the relatively significant levels of operating activity mentioned above, production growth appears to be a very reasonable route. That way if oil and natural gas prices do not get to suitable levels due to the coronavirus challenges, then growing production could still lift cash flow to appropriate levels. This is the most likely scenario.

Now if and when the coronavirus demand destruction is firmly in the rearview mirror, then this stock could exceed the cyclical highs of the last cycle based upon production growth and decent commodity pricing.

Conclusion

The best time to invest in variable distribution entities is generally when it looks the least appealing. This is one of very few royalty companies offering some decent growth prospects along with a rather generous future distribution. Note that current weakness in profitability is more attributed to demand destruction rather than lower commodity prices. Now that the second quarter is over and done with and a vaccine is a real possibility in the near future, this company could appeal to those that can withstand a variable distribution entity and are willing to wait for the coming industry recovery.

While Viper's current debt is considered rather low, management is working on decreasing its debt levels back to a super conservative level. Unfortunately, it had to do this at market bottoms which has severely impacted the distribution and the share price. However, this strategic change is in the appropriate direction. Debt management will result in a greater market value of the common shares.

In any event, this stock looks like an easy double at least, even if production does not grow. The yield is also set to more than double from here. Rising commodity prices alone would result in substantial cash flow compared to current levels, even if demand destruction lasts longer than we anticipate.

As to whether or not one would sell at the next market top or simply wait for the next market bottom to buy more, that is up to the individual investor and their priorities. Financially, this is one very healthy royalty company with a bright future ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, PendragonY, Preferred Stock Trader, and Long Player all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities.