Don't Chase These Turkey Oil Stocks

I have discussed with Margin of Safety Investing members that high liquidity has allowed hedge funds and millennial traders to use margin and calls to pump up stock prices. 2008 called and asked: "Leverage on leverage, what could go wrong?"

Another recent study confirmed my thesis.

Two professors have just lent academic heft to a suspicion running rampant on Wall Street all year: The options market is whipsawing share prices like never before. - Bloomberg

I've already said that the stock market is delusional. You can read the linked article if you care why.

Today, I am saying sell these high-flying stocks before turkeys realize they can't fly. All of these stocks are both overvalued and overbought.

Oil Rally Fools New, But Mostly Old Believers

In an article today, Barron's (subscription required) pointed to a "modestly bullish" stance by a few analysts. The gist was a promising outlook on vaccines putting a floor under oil prices.

Analyst Paul Sankey, who is literally ranked one of the worst analysts on TipRanks, opined: "The difference between $37 per barrel, where we were briefly again a few weeks ago, and $45 per barrel is absolutely enormous, particularly given these companies now have better strategies run by better managements in a more consolidated better sector..."

The kicker for many also seems to be rising tensions in the Middle East. That is a thesis I had almost 4 years ago: An Iran War Is Coming - Buy Oil Stocks Now

It would be ironic if I was just early on that. We'll see. I do think a conflict is the only thing that can get oil close to $60 before summer 2022 at the earliest.

And that's where I would point to what I wrote in the introduction. There are so many factors against oil price rising that the window for more expensive oil and rising U.S. shale stocks continuing to rise is narrow.

I believe what we are witnessing in oil stocks rising is a dead cat bounce. I don't know how high the bounce is, but it will die again soon enough because oil's problems are not cyclical, oil's decline path is secular.

Sell Oil Stocks

Last year, I discussed Why Oil Stocks Are Priced For Armageddon and recently why Most Oil Shale Is Doomed. You can get the big picture in those pieces, nothing has changed.

Institutions are still winding down oil stock positions.

Millennials, other than short-term traders, have little to no interest in fossil fuel stocks.

OPEC has cheaper oil and will produce it, limiting what American shale can produce regardless of price.

Peak oil demand might have hit in 2019, and if not, is close as the EV age accelerates according to a wave of the newest studies and projections.

On top of what we knew, not President-elect Biden is about to take office and it is a near assurance that EPA regulations on methane leaks and fracking will become tougher, raising U.S. shale costs.

The hyperactive leverage-driven rally in oil stocks in November is a gift in my opinion to unload oil stocks. I agree with Pioneer (PXD) CEO Sheffield that there are only several oil frackers likely to be able to avoid bankruptcy or mergers for less.

Investors can start by selling the SPDR Oil & Gas E&P ETF (XOP) which is loaded with both oil and gas frackers. Gas frackers are facing another projected warm winter, as well as, Coronavirus-induced economic slowdowns.

Sell Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) has a debt to equity ratio of 2 right now. Their Piotroski F score is 3 which is half the industry average. Occidental's Altman Z score is .4 which implies bankruptcy within 2 years. Occidental's quick ratio is below 1 and could go lower if it can't sell assets at good enough prices (which it probably can't).

Ultimately, in the next few years, I think Occidental goes bankrupt or is taken private at much lower prices. Remember, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B) is in this company and will do what it needs to get paid, including wiping out shareholders to get paid on its debt. They sold all the stock that Occidental dumped on them as a preferred dividend. Also, keep in mind that as Occidental struggles, if share price does indeed fall, they could easily get the double whammy of being removed from the S&P 500.

Technically, Occidental recently had an RSI over 80, which was unhinged from their financial reality to begin with and is now coming off. There is essentially no new buying pressure at current levels and a round trip to around $10 where it gapped up seems quite plausible.

Sell Marathon Oil and Apache

Marathon (NYSE:MRO) and Apache (NASDAQ:APA) have similar stories. Poor economics and high RSI that is coming off. I am writing more complete short theses on both stocks.

While I mention bankruptcy on both charts, I do not think Marathon or Apache is headed there. Rather, I think both will be taken over, or go through mergers of about equals, around the Target Price 1 levels in coming years.

I largely agree with these concerns on Marathon: Marathon Oil: A Strong Balance Might Not Be Enough

And, I essentially agree with these concerns on Apache: Apache Corporation: Free Cash Flows Ahead, But Consider The Risks

Both articles are from Sarfaraz A. Khan. I suggest following him if you are looking for other good insights on oil stocks.

For today though, I would just encourage you to look at the rally on their charts.

Closing Investment Quick Thought

I will be laying out what I believe the future of the oil industry is in an update of my Peak Oil Plateau working paper in December. I will discuss it in a Seeking Alpha podcast in early December.

The short thesis is that oil demand peaked in 2019. It will double top about 2023 and hold a plateau of peak oil demand for a few years. By the late 2020s, oil demand will be falling as EVs (electric vehicles) gain prominence.

In addition, new feedstocks for and new ways of making plastics will halt growth in petrochemicals. So, there is no reprieve there as many emerging markets skip a step in the development process - much like they are skipping landlines for telecom.

In the scenario I describe, oil shale is at huge risk of shrinkage because OPEC has the lowest-cost oil and is likely to hold onto market share by drilling more than this year's cut levels. I would not be surprised that at their next meeting they announce they are at least partially going forward with increasing production in 2021 due to pressure from countries like Iraq, Iran, UAE, Libya and others. Saudi Arabia is holding together a very loose cartel right now and I think they will have to give some.

The cumulative picture is that there is no short-term likelihood of oil prices getting out of the 40s in 2021 with Coronavirus still raging into New Year. This means that Pioneer CEO Sheffield is likely correct in his assessment that there will be more oil bankruptcies and mergers of shrinking (about) equals.

