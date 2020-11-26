The stock took a small dive due to a combination of factors, and I took advantage and put capital to work, where Alfa Laval now is at 1.5% exposure.

Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVF) is one of my favorite Swedish industrial companies. The fundamental nature of the company's operations and business coupled with its, in part, market dominance, makes it possible to oversee even momentary weakness such as an uncertain 2019 dividend - because as of right now, the company hasn't announced whether a dividend will be paid out this year or not.

Still, Alfa Laval reported 3Q20, and this merits a bit of attention at the very least. It's time to look at how things have worked out for the company.

How has the company been doing?

3Q20 was a fairly stable, but negative, quarter for the company. 2Q20, which I wrote about a few months ago, came in stable as well, but with overall weak results on a year-over-year comparison. This trend continues into this quarter.

Annual order inflow has decreased by around 7% YTD compared to 2019. I consider this to be impressive despite the drop, given that Alfa Laval's operations contain a substantial amount of gas/energy and offshore exposure, where the industry has been mostly dead for many months. Even with the reduced order inflow, the company's EBITDA has dropped no more than 8% YTD.

Specific to the quarter, given a very strong YoY comparison quarter, sales and revenues dropped 17% and 19% respectively. Demand was stable, but it was stable on this reduced level.

(Source: Alfa Laval)

Alfa Laval also had no substantial margin drop, still at around 17.6% despite a drop in volume mix, and the company's continuing impressive cash flows resulted in a very low gearing. I also remind you that, as I wrote in the previous article, Alfa Laval expected seeing some weakness here. I have, in fact, been waiting for this weakness for some time. Knowing that 3Q20 would come in weaker (at least believing in company guidance), I prepared capital for deployment should the share price fall below 178 SEK/share, which I consider to be true undervaluation for Alfa Laval in excess of 20% or higher.

I wasn't disappointed, as I was able to load up at 175 SEK, a position which has now improved over 12% in less than 2 weeks.

In addition to this, Alfa Laval continued to try its Neles Oyj (OTCPK:MXTOF) M&A, but this ultimately didn't turn out positive. I personally now believe this to be a positive, given that I don't want to see Alfa Laval with a higher oil/energy exposure, and Neles would have certainly given us that. The news that the M&A wouldn't go through actually sent the stock up, so I doubt I was the only investor with this particular sentiment.

Segment-wise, results varied.

The Energy division, aimed at Oil/Energy customers, but also at development of heating and HVAC infrastructure as well as mining, reported negative results to the tune of an order drop of around 500 million SEK. Results were still positive with an order inflow of 2.7 billion SEK, but service activity provided reduced results due to lower activity in oil and gas. The remaining part of the segment is driven mainly by the green transition in HVAC and cooling, as well as good cost control, resulting in a higher operating margin despite lower results.

Food & Water offers solutions for heat exchange, separation, and hygienic flow management for most consumer-targeted industries, including food, healthcare, hygienic products, oils, brewery, dairy processing, and so forth, as well as water and waste treatment/processing. The segment provided a better trend than Energy, with orders only dropping marginally (200-300 million SEK). All end-markets developed better than expected, and demand actually increased somewhat on a YoY basis, with a total backlog of 5.17 billion SEK.

(Source: Alfa Laval 3Q20 Presentation)

The company's Marine division has customers in shipyards and engine manufacturing, with products such as pumping systems, boilers, heat transfer equipment, high-speed separators, and exhaust cleaning systems. Here, things were quite bad. While growing 6% sequentially, order intake was down nearly 900 million SEK YoY, and Alfa Laval expects shipping recovery to take longer than initially expected. Environmental products save the company's margins, but can't make up for the loss in sales or order - a backlog which has dropped 2 billion SEK in a year and now stands at around 10 billion SEK. With 76% of the segment aimed at Ship Building & Shipping, Alfa Laval is feeling the effects of the worldwide pandemic at this time.

(Source: Alfa Laval)

These are the company's segments and how their results came in for the quarter. The positivity in Food & Water, which really shone on a comparative basis, is unable to take the negative from the other two segments. Both of these trends are certainly outside of Alfa Laval's control, however. It's also important not to exaggerate the overall effects of this. While earnings are expected to be down for the quarter, this is still a highly profitable company that's managing the pandemic in an impressive way.

Alfa Laval expects, in terms of forecasts, that this quarter was the trough for segments like Marine and Energy. Beginning 4Q20, it expects activity to slowly start picking back up again. There have already been initial signs of a recovery in the company's service segments at the end of 3Q20. (Source: 3Q20 Earnings Call, Tom Erixon)

One of the large events this quarter is that Alfa Laval's largest market for the past 100 years, the USA, has been overtaken by China for the first time, and the company is continuing to push into China to address the geopolitical changes found here.

In the end, this is a quarter best summarized in the words of the CEO:

So as we indicated to you earlier, our base scenario is that we are around the bottom of the cycle for this time and that we will perhaps start to see a recovery, but somewhat slow. We see a stable demand in many parts of the portfolio, and we will address the areas where we have experienced volumes declined over the last 12 months, specifically in the restructuring program coming in a quarter's time.



(Source: 3Q20 Earnings Call, Tom Erixon)

This makes the forecast for 4Q20 a little more uncertain than 3Q20. It could go upward more than expected, or it could remain flat for longer than expected given the resurgence in pandemic cases. The takeaway for me from this quarter is:

Cost-saving initiatives have been working according to plan, and the company has successfully addressed the pandemic consequences during this part of 2020.

Company results remain positive, with impressive sales and margins despite all the difficulty.

The company is going into 2021 with a strong balance sheet, a low gearing ratio, and decent expectations.

The Neles deal is not going through. As of writing this article, Alfa Laval has withdrawn its offer, and it will have to look elsewhere. I view this as a positive for the company long term.

This brings us to the current valuation.

Company Valuation

If you've read my articles, you know that Alfa Laval is a company for me where it's basically just waiting for a price that's low enough. That price materialized 1-2 weeks ago, and I invested a significant amount of capital, filling my position to its target value. This company, to me, is the Swedish equivalent of a blue chip, despite its current dividend uncertainty.

(Source: Börsdata, Alfa Laval share price, SEK)

When the company traded below 178 SEK/share, its NTM P/E ratio was around 15.75 - at my price, I bought around a fair value of 15X P/E, which, while somewhat higher than pandemic lows, is still a very impressive valuation for picking up this company. I point you to excellent trends, including BV/share development...

(Source: Börsdata, Alfa Laval, BV/share)

... with similar positive trends in earnings, profits, and revenue development. Alfa Lava is, simply put, a very well-run company with very low debt and overall appealing qualities. Prior to the pandemic, one of those appealing qualities was the company's impressive dividend history. There are still around 2 months to save this dividend history if the company goes back to the previously suggested dividend - but it seems doubtful whether it will go ahead and do this.

Current price targets from the street regarding Alfa Laval are still well above my own. 15 S&P Global analysts give a range of 175-276 SEK/share, with a mean of around 222 SEK. I'm not saying that this mean is a bad price to pay for the company, but at this valuation for the cash flows and earnings, there are materially better alternatives for my money, as I see it.

At a 15X NTM P/E multiple, I see Alfa Laval as one of the best alternatives out there, if you haven't yet bought up to your target exposure in the company. Analyst recommendations, despite the mean price target currently above the current share price, remain ambivalent. However, only 3 analysts rank the company as a "Buy", with most still ranking it as a "Hold". This exposes some of the problems in Street ratings. To me, when setting a price target, below this means "Buy", not "Maybe buy at some point" - at least for the most part.

Alfa Laval below 178 SEK yields over 3% of extremely well-covered dividends - even if it doesn't pay one for 2019. My own price target here represents around a 15X average 5-year earnings ratio for the company, including the expected earnings for 2021. GAAP EPS is expected to stay around the same level for the coming year (Source: S&P Global), with a slight increase in the dividend from 5.0 to 5.36 SEK/share. Based on current earnings, this seems a likely number given the company's overall payout ratio targets.

At the time of writing this article, and when it goes to publishing, it's unfortunately likely that the company will have appreciated above, or still trade around 195-200 SEK/share, which represents a significant, 17X-18X normalized earnings multiple premia that I consider to be too much for the company on a comparative basis.

So, my price target, as of 3Q20, remains and Alfa Laval remains a Hold - though there was a brief time when the company would be bought, and I took advantage of this opportunity.

Thesis

Alfa Laval remains a great company - one of the Swedish companies I believe everyone should consider owning, even if they aren't traded directly on NYSE, as some bigger ones are. The company's international edge and direct "in" into Asian economies make it one of the more appealing players in the field. They already have a large part of the US market for its operations, as well as Europe, and Asia is, as we've seen, on the extreme rise here.

The company is extremely well-managed, has very low gearing or debt and unlike many Swedish companies actually has an S&P credit rating. That rating is BBB+, which should tell you something about how the company is run.

There is, of course, the very real risk that Alfa Laval will not pay a dividend for the year of 2019. This would push what I consider a class 1 Swedish industrial to class 4, regardless of other metrics. I'm a dividend investor, and to keep consistent, any non-payment of dividends is inexcusable. Every company needs to be held to the same standards, regardless of the country of origin.

Without a doubt, investment in Alfa Laval needs to be considered very long term. While there is some periodic volatility to this stock, I don't see Alfa Laval making a good "trading" stock - it's one that we buy when it's low, then simply forget and collect the annual dividends, only doing a periodic check-up to make sure that things are still okay.

This quarterly article is the equivalent of such a checkup. The pandemic has affected Alfa Laval's results, but the company is far from deeply impacted and continues to do very well. Even with the pandemic, expectations are for an EPS of nearly 10 SEK for the year, which should allow the company to pay the previously communicated dividend without any real issue - though whether they decide to do this, of course, remains to be seen.

For now, and as of this article, the company remains a "Hold" at a slight overvaluation, impacted because of the decision to pull the dividend proposal. The company was a "Buy" briefly, but quickly recovered as things went back up and the pandemic vaccine from Pfizer (PFE) was announced.

Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALFVF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.