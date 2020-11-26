The company fares badly on a Rule of 40, at just 16% for its guided Q3 2020.

Asana is guided to grow at approximately 35% y/y over the next couple of quarters.

Investment Thesis

Asana (ASAN) is a project management platform. It has a lot of competition in this rapidly growing space. This can be evidenced on the company faring badly on a Rule of 40, reaching just 16% for the guided quarter ahead.

On the other hand, the stock is not expensively priced compared to bigger peers, while it's priced at just 14x forward sales. For now, investors' appetite for this stock is likely to roar higher.

What is Asana?

Asana is a collaborative application, project, and portfolio management. It does away with cumbersome ways of managing workflow. It's a work management platform that addresses the pain of coordinating work.

Asana's TAM is estimated to reach $32 billion by 2023. Given that the company is guiding toward $213 million in revenues for fiscal 2021, this implies it has penetrated less than 1% of its TAM.

The company's goal is to grow its enterprise opportunity and make the task of organizing a team a rewarding experience.

Revenue Growth Rates Are Rapidly Trending Down

Source: Author's calculations, high-end company guidance

Moving on, the main issue I have with Asana is that its revenue growth rates are rapidly decelerating. Even if we assume that it beats and raises its guidance, we are already being presented with a company that's likely to come away from fiscal Q4 2021 growing at mid-30%.

Subsequently, by the time we come around to Q1 2022 (early calendar 2021), we are likely to face a company growing at just over 30% y/y:

Source: SA Premium Tools

To illustrate, in fiscal Q1 2021, Asana's revenues were $47.7 million, hence its growth rate for Q1 2022 is estimated to be up 31% y/y. Further, for fiscal Q2 2021, its revenues were $52 million, with fiscal 2022 estimated to be up 31% y/y.

Even we are being overly conservative, we are still very likely to be eyeing up a company that's likely to be growing in the mid-30s%, practically as soon as it direct-listed.

In short, the period when Asana's growth rates were growing at close to 80% are now firmly in the rearview mirror. Investors are having to contend with a mid-30%'s revenue growth rate company.

Sizing up the Competition: Intense

As far as productivity and project management tools, there is a myriad of options available. Close competitors include the formidable Atlassian's (TEAM) Jira. We should also include another Atlassian platform, Trello, as a competitor in this space. But smaller collaboration tools that help teams to manage their workflow and organize projects is a very vibrant space at present, with new entrants showing up frequently.

I don't suspect that it will be a winner take all environment. Also, realistically, there's just so much opportunity ahead given the digital acceleration brought about during COVID-19 that there's little to be enough of a growing TAM to satisfy multiple players.

Profitability Prospects Look Enticing

Asana's net-dollar based retention rates were over 110% and over 120% for fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2020, respectively. For Q2 2021, it came down slightly to ~115%. This is a middle of road retention rate amongst SaaS peers generally.

Meanwhile, we should keep in mind that Asana's non-GAAP gross margins typically hover around 86%, which is a very high level of profitability, even amongst SaaS companies.

Having said that, on a Rule of 40, Asana reaches just 16%. This isn't particularly strong, and one would hope that Asana is able to rapidly pare down its losses and carve a clear path towards profitability.

Valuation - Very Reasonably Priced

There are approximately 151 million fully diluted pro forma shares outstanding. This puts Asana's market cap at $4.0 billion. If we assume that fiscal 2022 will see the company's revenues grow by 33%, this would mean that its revenues would reach $285 million in fiscal 2022.

This would put its valuation at 14x its fiscal 2022 revenues. In the grand scheme of things, this is not too expensive. Particularly, when we compare with Atlassian. Case in point, Atlassian is being priced at 26x forward sales, while the company is growing its revenues at sub-30%.

Source: Author's work

Similarly, ServiceNow (NOW) is expected to grow at 30% into calendar 2021 and is priced at 18x forward sales. Meanwhile, Smartsheet (SMAR) is largely expected to grow at 28% and is priced at 14x forward sales too.

Consequently, however one appraises this investment, it's very difficult to argue that the stock is expensively valued relative to its peers. The only question that truly fundamentally matters is whether Asana has enough momentum to stabilize its revenue growth rates.

Bottom Line

While Asana is likely to be in the penalty box for its poor path towards profitability, it more than makes up for that with its low valuation of just 14x forward sales.

The company will report its first earnings since going public on Wednesday, 9th December, after the close. Stay tuned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ASAN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.