Stocks are so far beyond economic reality and positive investment metrics at this point, everything is now reduced to a trade.

After falling 10% since March 2020, the US dollar index has helped fuel a dramatic recovery in risk markets and push speculative sentiment back to record highs.

As shown in my partner Cory Venable's weekly chart below since 1996, $92 is now testing the dollar's long-term support.

A bounce in this area is likely to offer the next sobriety test for stock and commodity prices. A definitive close below $92 could re-test the $87 level - where the dollar topped in 2009 - and bring further gas for the risk rally.

Risk-on or risk-off into year-end? All eyes on the greenback! Treasury yields today are betting on a dollar bounce. We shall see.

